New Helldivers 2 1.000.10 update is live, here's the patch notes and what's fixed

Helldivers 2's new 1.000.10 update is live, and it fixes or improves a variety of the biggest issues that fans of the co-op shooter have been experiencing recently.

This includes fixes for quickplay bugs, several crashes, and the infamous black screen glitch, as well as improved backend server performance. For a full list of everything addressed, check the patch notes section of this article.

Notably, developer Arrowhead has also nerfed Helldivers 2's new Automaton defense missions, which were previously so impossibly hard they seemed bugged.

Fixes for problems like player disconnects and a bug that can cause you to freeze temporarily after taking items from points of interest are being worked on, and will likely come "over the days and weeks to come."

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios confirmed yesterday that we'd be getting an update to its hit new third-person PvE co-op shooter today, and now, it's officially gone live. Titled "Patch 1.000.10," it's a small, yet significant update that aims to improve the game's overall stability with a variety of important fixes.

As the studio said in its announcement of the patch, it primarily addresses "login, matchmaking, and server load" problems, many of which were affecting Helldivers 2 severely this past weekend. Its servers were completely at capacity for much of the last several days, which not only made it difficult for fans to play, but also led to some troublesome bugs and issues like the black screen on startup glitch.

This issue, as well as several others such as crashes, quickplay matchmaking bugs, and Helldivers 2's poor server backend performance, have either been fixed or improved with this update. The developers are also working to resolve several additional issues like server disconnects and the glitch that can make you temporarily get stuck after picking up items from points of interest, though fixes for these are likely to come "over the days and weeks to come." For a full overview of everything that's been resolved as well as what's being worked on, check the patch notes section below.

A Helldiver equipped with the Recoilless Rifle rocket launcher. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Notably, Arrowhead has also "tuned extract civilian mission difficulty," nerfing Helldivers 2's new defense missions that were so impossibly hard they seemed bugged. These were basically impossible to complete unless you cheesed them by having two players use rocket launchers to blast the non-stop stream of dropships out of the sky or by covering the entire map in smoke and EMP fields, so I'm glad that the developer finally made some much-needed adjustments.

A stability-focused update like this one couldn't have come at a better time, as even though it's the middle of the week on a Tuesday afternoon, Helldivers 2 has 361,294 concurrent players on Steam alone, according to SteamDB data — and that number is climbing. Given that the game broke the 400,000 mark last weekend, I expect the player count will balloon even more during this upcoming one. Hopefully today's patch and future ones that might come later this week successfully help Arrowhead prepare its servers to weather the storm of gamers ready to do their part for Super Earth.

Hopefully, you won't have to constantly shoot dropships down just to complete defense missions anymore. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Below, you'll find the complete patch notes for the update, taken directly from Arrowhead's official post on Steam.

Fixes

Fixed crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.

Fixed crash when replicating destructions.

Fixed crash when displaying the mission end rewards.

Resolved a 100% block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC.

Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.

Improved the way that we handle platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup.

Improvements to our client > backend communication for better backend performance.

Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.

Added proper login error message for error "10002038.”

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

Helldivers 2 is available now for $39.99 on both PS5 and PC, and so far, it's one of the best PC games of the year. Notably, the game also supports cross-platform play between PS5 and PC.