Here's exactly when you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
The latest mid-season refresh is here with a bunch of new content, so here's when it all kicks off.
Like clockwork, Activision pushes out a mid-season Call of Duty refresh, and that time is upon us once more for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Season 2 Reloaded brings a raft of new content, including new multiplayer maps, and a headline collaboration with the legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Here's when it all kicks off.
When you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
Barring any last minute issues that may present a delay, Season 2 Reloaded is currently set to go live on February 20 at 9 a.m Pacific (1 p.m Eastern, 5 p.m. UK) across all platforms.
As there is new game content being dropped, not least two new multiplayer maps, there will be a game update to download first before you can jump in. At the time of writing this post, there's no sign of preloads, but that could change.
What do we get in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded?
As with any other new season or mid-season refresh, Season 2 Reloaded brings a raft of new content to Black Ops 6, though Warzone players aren't eating quite so well.
Warzone priorities are currently gameplay tuning, quality of life improvements and squashing bugs, as such, there isn't a whole lot in the way of fresh content beyond a new perk.
Players in Black Ops 6 get much more, with two new maps being added to multiplayer, including the arrow straight Bullet which is set on a high speed train. The other is a remake of Grind from years past.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
There is, of course, the TMNT collaboration, which is also inspiring some of the new weapons. All four weapons used by the Heroes in a Half Shell are being added to Black Ops 6 to equip in your Melee slot.
To see everything you can get your hands on before the end of the season, including through the TMNT event, be sure to check out our full explainer on Season 2 Reloaded.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.