WWE 2K25 is about to launch, so you probably want to know when you can get in the ring.

WWE 2K25 is the latest in the long-running series based on the biggest professional wrestling franchise on the planet, and it's almost here.

With renewed interest in WWE after its landmark TV deal with Netflix, this year's game truly is bigger than ever, especially on console where there is an exclusive single-player mode.

Launch is right around the corner, with a 7-day early access period for those buying the Deadman and Bloodline Editions of WWE 2K25. But when can you step through the ropes and get down to business? We've got those all important unlock times for you right here.

When you can play WWE 2K25 with early access

The Bloodline is a heavy focus of this year's WWE game. (Image credit: 2K)

To play the early access period of WWE 2K25 you need to buy either the Bloodline Edition or the Deadman Edition. Both allow the 7-day early access period, which begins on March 7.

Here's when these editions unlock in different regions around the world. It's a little different between Xbox Series X|S/PS5 and Steam for PC players.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Xbox/PlayStation Steam New Zealand (NZDT) Midnight, March 7 6 p.m. March 7 Australia (AEDT) Midnight, March 7 4 p.m. March 7 Japan (JST) Midnight, March 7 2 p.m. March 7 Singapore (SGT) Midnight, March 7 1 p.m. March 7 UK (GMT) Midnight, March 7 5 a.m. March 7 U.S. (EST) Midnight, March 7 Midnight, March 7 U.S. (PST) 9 p.m. March 6 9 p.m. March 6

As you can see, the Steam PC release seems synchronized to the same time regardless of where in the world you are. By contrast, console unlock times are more unified to midnight in your location, aside from the U.S. where everyone can play at midnight Eastern.

When you can play the WWE 2K25 standard release

WWE 2K25 will be generally available a week after the two special editions. (Image credit: 2K)

Early access lasts for a full calendar week, so buyers of the Standard Edition won't be able to play until March 14. As with the special editions, the unlock time varies depending on location and whether you're on console or on PC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Xbox/PlayStation Steam New Zealand (NZDT) Midnight, March 14 5 p.m. March 14 Australia (AEDT) Midnight, March 14 3 p.m. March 14 Japan (JST) Midnight, March 14 1 p.m. March 14 Singapore (SGT) Midnight, March 14 12 p.m. March 14 UK (GMT) Midnight, March 14 4 a.m. March 14 U.S. (EDT) Midnight, March 14 Midnight, March 14 U.S. (PDT) 9 p.m. March 13 9 p.m. March 6

Generally the same rules apply for console, in that when it hits midnight in your location, you can start playing. PC times are an hour earlier for most of the world, seemingly synced to the Americans putting the clocks forward. For the U.S., it's still based on midnight Eastern.

Time to cue the music, and take to the aisle. It's time to get in the ring.