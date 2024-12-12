Here's when you can play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial week and the game modes you can try

Almost all of Black Ops 6 will be available to play for free during the trial week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has seen the biggest launch of any game in the franchise's history, in part thanks to releasing day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But even with Game Pass, you need to be paying to try the game out.

That is, until the developers, Treyarch, announced a free trial week for Black Ops 6 on all platforms. Whether you're on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you'll be able to download the game and play it completely free, with no commitment, for a whole week.

Here's when you can play, and the game modes you can try out.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial week? The free trial for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 begins on Friday, December 13, and will run until Friday, December 20.

Nuketown Holiday is one of the maps you'll be able to enjoy as part of the free trial. (Image credit: Activision)

Treyarch hasn't confirmed a time the free trial will go live at this time, so the only information we have is that you'll be able to download and play at some point on December 13. You then have a full week, until December 20, to play Black Ops 6 with no commitment.

Also beginning on December 13 is a 2XP (levels, weapon, and battle pass) and 2X Gobblegums event. Free trial players will be able to earn these rewards, too, which will make unlocking weapons and attachments a little easier. Traditionally, these events begin around 1 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. GMT), though this could always happen earlier or later.

Which game modes can you play in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial week? Not all of the game will be available to free trial players, but a good percentage of it will be. The only parts excluded are the campaign and the latest Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts. Multiplayer will be available, but in a limited form, and Ranked Play won't be part of the trial, either.

All of the content you'll be able to enjoy as part of the trial. (Image credit: Activision)

The most obvious content not part of the free trial week is the excellent campaign. That's not a surprise, honestly, as single-player campaigns are always regarded as premium tier content. The other major omission is the latest Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts.

However, the rest of the Zombies content is present, with both standard and Directed Mode available on Liberty Falls and Terminus.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Multiplayer is the big focus, though it's not the full experience. Ranked Play isn't available, and neither are some maps and modes. Here's what has been confirmed to be part of the trial.

Maps:

Nuketown Holiday

Racket (Face Off map)

Hacienda

Hideout

Extraction

Heirloom (Face Off map)

Modes:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Order

Prop Hunt

So it covers the main game modes most would want to play anyway, as well as supplying all the most recently added maps in the game.

Prop Hunt is the newest game mode, too, and is quite different to the rest. If you've never experienced it, definitely check it out. Instead of going all guns blazing after enemies, your opposition will be dressed as a prop on the map. It could be something subtle, or it could be a car inside a bedroom. That's all part of the hilarity!

If you've been on the fence over whether Black Ops 6 is for you, now really is the best time to give it a try.