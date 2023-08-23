HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless ushers in a new era of improved gaming audio

By Rebecca Spear
published

What you need to know

  • HyperX is a gaming accessory company that is widely known for its quality gaming headset that are well-priced. 
  • Today, the company announced the latest version of its flagship Bluetooth headset, the Cloud 3 Wireless. 
  • It offers several improvements over the Cloud 2, including an updated fork design and more than double the battery life.  

Today during Gamescom 2023, HP Inc. announced the release of the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless Gaming Headset. The wired version of this headset released earlier this year, as you can see from my HyperX Cloud 3 Wired review, but now the wireless version is available for purchase.  

This latest iteration of the Cloud line offers several improvements over its predecessors including up to 120 hours of battery life, which is a major increase over the Cloud 2 Wireless's 30 hours of battery life. The iconic aluminum fork design, which helps HyperX stand out from competitors has also been updated to a sleeker look. You can view additional differences between the Cloud 3 Wireless and Cloud 2 Wireless below. 

Header Cell - Column 0 Cloud 3 WirelessCloud 2 Wireless
Price$169.99$149.99
DriverDynamic, 53mm with Neodymium magnetsDynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets
Frequency response10Hz-21kHz15Hz–20kHz
Removable mic polar patternUni-directional, Noise-cancelling.Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
Headphone/Microphone sensitivity-21.5 dBV (0dB=1V/Pa at 1kHz)-20dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
T.H.D.Less than 2%Less than 2%
Wireless rangeUp to 20 metersUp to 20 meters
Battery life120 hours30 hours
Charge time4.5 hours3 hours
Weight0.75 lb0.66 lb
Windows Central's take

I absolutely love the quality of HyperX headsets and wasn't at all disappointed when I did our HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless review. It's a bit more expensive than what the previous Cloud 2 Wireless sold for at launch. However, it also offers several quality-of-life improvements to warrant the pricing. Plus, it's still not even as expensive as many competitors at similar quality levels. 

In fact, since testing the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless, I've really fallen in love with the headset and have continued to use it as my main accessory when gaming and even when attending video calls for work. They provide amazing sound quality at a decent price and are one of the few headsets with a microphone I trust. 

As you might have already discovered for yourself, it isn't uncommon for some gaming headset companies to skimp on microphone quality, but the Cloud 3 Wireless delivers my voice clearly without any frustrating glitching or distracting artifacts. They fit comfortably on my head and adjust easily without being overly eager to extend themselves. 

If you're in the market for a new wireless gaming headset, you really ought to consider the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless. 

