Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone causing blue screen errors on PC since Season 2 launched — is the anticheat to blame?

Officially there's an issue with Zombies, unofficially there's a much bigger issue affecting every game mode.

Tongue-in-cheek, many of us wondered what the big Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone update for Season 2 would break. But seriously, it's broken for many of us on PC.

Completely and utterly broken.

Officially, according to the Call of Duty Updates account on X, there is an issue affecting the new Zombies map, The Tomb, for AMD users. But it's far worse than that for some of us.

What I'm getting, and it seems a bunch of other people, is a complete BSOD PC crash. Not just in Zombies, but in multiplayer and Warzone, too. I can't get into a game before the PC crashes. I can't run the benchmark or use the firing range before the PC crashes. If I exit the Call of Duty launcher, the PC crashes. But hey, I could buy the new battle pass!

I've been chatting to a few folks on social media who are in the same boat, and we've already narrowed down it isn't exclusive to AMD. Others are using NVIDIA, I'm using Intel Arc. My PC told me my graphics card overclock was at fault, but the issue occurs when it's on stock settings.

One affected user more useful than myself paid attention to the error and reported UNEXPECTED_KERNEL_MODE_TRAP when the crash happens. Note the word kernel, and what did they update as part of today's big Season 2 launch? Ricochet.

Another helpful X user, KexTheHusky, immediately made the light bulb turn on.

Almost makes me think gathering info from other people what happened is gonna be like the whole crowdstrike debacle, could very well be Ricochet since the stop code mentions the kernel, and Ricochet is kernel-level. I think its something to do with the update to ricochet they did

Needless to say, this is not official by any means. Nobody has even acknowledged publically that the game is blue screening, let alone that Intel and NVIDIA users are also affected. Both CPU manufacturers are present in the systems I know are having this issue, too, so it really does seem to cover every single option.

But the mention of kernel in an update that introduced a supposed major upgrade of the Ricochet kernel-level anticheat and PCs absolutely pooping the bed would make far too much sense, wouldn't it?