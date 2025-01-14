Is Sid Meier's Civilization 7 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Civilization 7 on Xbox Game Pass? While it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, it looks like Sid Meier's Civilization 7 will not be available to play through Xbox Game Pass when it launches. However, it's possible that it could come to the service at some point in the future.

Civ 7 isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

It's been nearly 10 years since Sid Meier's Civilization 6 released back in 2016, so last year, fans of the beloved 4X strategy franchise were understandably pretty curious about when they could expect Civilization 7 to come out. Luckily, the answer soon came with trailers that confirmed it's coming in 2025, and you won't have to wait long for it, either. That's because the title is just under a month away, with an official release date scheduled for February 11 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Windows, Mac, and Linux), PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

The seventh entry in the series looks to substantially add to and overhaul the structure of Civilization with things like towns (smaller cities that you can upgrade over time), Commander units, a new Influence resource spent on politicking or subterfuge, and a shift from numerous eras to three distinct Ages. Those major changes have many old and new players alike curious to check out the new installment, and as a consequence, many are also wondering if they'll be able to do so using Microsoft's buffet-style Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In exchange for a monthly fee, Game Pass members get access to a library of hundreds of games that often includes many brand new releases.

Unfortunately for folks hoping to use Game Pass, it's looking like Civilization 7 won't be available on any tier of the service when it launches next month. This hasn't been confirmed directly yet, but there's also been no news of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, or PC Game Pass. This close to release, that means that it's all-but-certain that Civilization will miss Game Pass at launch, and that you'll need to buy it directly at its $69.99 MSRP.

Some good news, however, is that preorders of the Steam version are currently discounted down to $57.69 at CDKeys. You can also get the Deluxe Edition for $89.29 (was $99.99) and the Founder's Edition for $106.59 (was $129.99); alongside various extra bonuses and goodies, both of these editions include five full days of early access.

... But could it in the future?

While Civilization 7 won't be on Xbox Game Pass when it comes out, there's no evidence to suggest that it never will be. In fact, the opposite is true; the previous game, Civilization 6, was on Game Pass for a while, though it ended up being taken off the service in late 2023. Still, the fact it was on it at all means there's reason to be hopeful for an eventual Game Pass release.

I'd say it's pretty unlikely that we'll see Civilization 7 on Game Pass in the near future, but in a few years or so, I could totally see developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K Games bringing it to Microsoft's service. Game Pass releases are a great way to drum up second winds of excitement for previously launched titles, after all, so Civilization 7 could get a major player count boost from Game Pass down the line. Ultimately, though, we won't know anything for sure until there's something official to go off of.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 looks to be one of 2025's biggest and boldest strategy games, and may also end up being one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year. Preordering it typically costs $69.99, though thanks to CDKeys (read our CDKeys FAQ for more on why we trust the retailer), you can pick it up on PC for a sweet discount.