Is Towerborne on Steam Deck?

Towerborne, the Xbox published co-op action RPG from Stoic has officially launched into Early Access on Steam. The game is slated as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive but for now is only available to test on Valve's platform. But can you play it on the Steam Deck?

Can I play Towerborne on the Steam Deck

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

At current time the game is not playable on the Steam Deck. This came as a surprise to me as I tried the game on PC at Gamescom 2024 and asked the developers if Towerborne would be available on Steam Deck, as it seemed perfectly positioned for handhelds. At the time the developers told me that Steam Deck was a planned platform, but it seems now the game is in Early Access the Steam Deck version isn't available.



As reported by Steam Deck HQ, the team at Stoic has said, "The game did work on the Steam Deck before, but a recent update had caused a regression in Steam Deck compatibility, causing it to crash upon boot." They do, however, hope a Steam Deck version will be on its way in the "near future."

Can I run Towerborne using Proton Experimental?

Unfortunately a few players have experimented with Proton and also found the game unplayable, some reporting unable to get past the introductory video and others getting into the game but with considerable lag on the menus. We would strongly advise to wait until the developers officially update the game with Steam Deck optimization.

When will Towerborne be on Xbox?

(Image credit: Microsoft | Stoic Games)

Towerborne is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC in 2025 and to the library of Xbox Game Pass games on day one. It will be a free to play title but if you want to play it in Early Access on Steam it's $24.99 for the Silver Founders Pack and $44.99 for the Gold Founders Pack. You can read more about the game in our Towerborne FAQ.