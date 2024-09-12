"Weren’t Jackbox games already dirty? Not really. It’s just that you and your friends have been answering c*** to every Quiplash question for years." Jackbox Naughty Pack launches today

What you need to know

The Jackbox Naughty Pack is now available on Steam, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Epic Games, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

The pack contains 3 new games: Fakin’ It All Night Long, Let Me Finish and a 'dirty' version of Drawful.

It's $21.69 (nice) but there's a 10% off promotion running until September 19.

For those unfamiliar with Jackbox Party games, they're a fun-filled selection of multiplayer games perfect for in-person gatherings or streaming online that your family and friends can join in from a multitude of devices. Games like Quiplash, Drawful, and my personal favorite, Trivia Murder Party, can be joined by anyone on any device simply by setting up a playroom.



Jackbox's latest pack isn't really one to play with your Grandmother, though. The Jackbox Naughty Pack drops onto Steam, Xbox, and other platforms today and introduces 3 M-rated games to the rotation for $21.69, but with 10% off until September 19.

But weren't Jackbox games already naughty?

(Image credit: Jackbox Games)

Well, it really depends on the company, but yes, of course, Jackbox Party Games have always had a tendency to skew towards rude answers and drawings, especially when there is alcohol involved. That's purely optional, though, and the developers have said that players have been asking for naughty versions of many of its games for years. The press release made me laugh immediately when it hit my inbox:



"Now, for those who are saying, “Weren’t Jackbox games already dirty?” We say, well, not really. It’s just that you and your friends have been answering c** to every Quiplash question for years. And you can still do that during your Naughty Pack game night when you launch games from The Jackbox Megapicker on Steam."



I actually had the benefit of playing each of the new games behind the scenes at Gamescom 2024, an... unusual experience in a room full of strangers, to say the least, but here are the 3 games you can look forward to.

Fakin' It All Night Long

Find the faker based on prompts received in your game (Image credit: Jackbox Games)

Don't be scared by the title; this game doesn't ask you to do your best 'When Harry Met Sally' impression, it's simply a game of lies and poker face. Everyone gets a secret prompt or task sent to their device and is asked to raise their hand, complete an action, or answer a question. One person in the group will not be sent anything, and the task for the group is to find the 'Faker' based on everyone's answers.

Let Me Finish

Which one of these meats most wants to be called Daddy? (Image credit: Jackbox Games)

Let Me Finish asks you lifes most important questions, like "how does an avocado get aroused" or "which one of these objects has the biggest penis?" Then asks you to present your answer and reasoning to the group.

Dirty Drawful

Presented without comment (Image credit: Jackbox Games)

Drawful returns, in a spicier format as 'Dirty Drawful'. In this game you'll be sent a prompt and asked to draw it. The group are then shown the drawing and asked to submit what they think the prompt was. The group then votes on which they believe to be the real prompt. You can score points by fooling the group to believe your prompt is real, but often the ones given by the game are actually unbelievable.



While I'd love you to give a few examples of the prompts sent out, but you'll simply have to play the game yourself to see them.

Options to tame the game

Image 1 of 2 Jackbox Party Pack (Image credit: Jackbox Games) There is a profanity filter in settings if you're worried the game may offend your company Jackbox Party Pack (Image credit: Jackbox Games) Filter US-centric prompts from your game if playing with international friends

Whether you are streaming the game or actually playing it at home with family and friends and want to tame the responses somewhat, Jackbox has included a setting to filter anything too offensive. Additionally, I liked that you can now filter out US-centric prompts. As someone from the UK, I know that sometimes the prompts make no sense if they are referencing something on US TV or politics.

Not one for introverts

As I said, I played the game at Gamescom 2024, and Jackbox was really not kidding with the promise of some adult-themed prompts. It made for some hilarious and 'please let the ground swallow me up' moments when playing with a group I wasn't familiar with. I look forward to taking the pack for a spin with friends, though, who are known for letting games like Tee-KO and Quiplash descend into the gutter with no room for embarrassment. It will most definitely be one for when the kids are in bed, and the mother-in-law is tucked up with a glass of gin.



Jackbox's M-rated Naughty Pack launches on 12 September 2024, on all major platforms for $21.69.