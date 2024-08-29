Keen Forza players now have their own Insiders program to join, playtest new stuff early and get rewarded

What you need to know

Turn 10 Studios, makers of the Forza Motorsport franchise, has announced a new Insiders program for keen players to help shape the future of the game.

It's the latest in a long line of similar schemes all across Microsoft and Xbox, and is open to anyone.

Participants will be able to take part in early playtests, will be asked for feedback, and will be rewarded with in-game currency to buy the next sweet ride of their dreams.

Microsoft 🤝 Insiders programs. This one's a little different, though, as instead of trying out new versions of Windows, or getting in ahead of the game on the newest Xbox features, Forza players are called to action.

Forza Insiders is the new program launched by Turn 10, designed to engage with the Forza Motorsport community to help shape the future of the game.

"When you sign up for Forza Insiders, you’ll be joining an exclusive group of players that will have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback directly to the Turn 10 team and become more involved in the development of our games."

Forza Insiders will be invited to take part in playtests ahead of content being dropped into the game. (Image credit: Xbox / Turn10)

Like most of Microsoft's Insiders programs across the various products and services the company offers, the crux of it all is feedback. Engaging the most dedicated members of the community with pre-release content, using that feedback and experience to help shape the future of the game.

There will be dedicated forums for members to talk among themselves, but also to have an open line to the development team. As we've seen more recently with The First Descendant, when developers listen to the players, great changes can happen that benefit all.

The purpose of this program isn't to be rewarded, but participants can certainly expect rewards for their time. Initially, Turn 10 is promising in-game currency which can be used to fill out your garage with the race cars of your dreams, but it won't be stopping there. Other rewards are being cooked up as a thank you that will be revealed in the future.

All that remains is to head on over to the Forza Insiders page and get yourself signed up. There's literally no reason not to!

