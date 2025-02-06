Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pays homage to an iconic Elden Ring hero with this amazing easter egg — here's where you'll find it

To say that the open world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is vast would be an understatement. The game's pair of maps are truly gargantuan, with double the size of the original game's world space in total and upwards of 150 hours of content to dive into. The vast majority of that are side quests, but there are some nifty and unique secrets out there, too — and one that was found on launch day will delight Elden Ring fans in particular.

That secret is an endearing reference to none other than Klein "Let Me Solo Her" Tsuboi, an extremely skilled Elden Ring player known for his pot helmet, dual-wielded katanas, and fighting the brutally difficult Malenia, Blade of Miquella boss better than you or I ever could. Malenia is one of the hardest fights in FromSoftware's 2022 ARPG, but Let Me Solo Her spent over 1,000 hours killing her over 6,000 times for random co-op buddies and almost never got hit while doing it. It's no exaggeration to say that he's Elden Ring's biggest community hero, and evidently, KCD2 developer Warhorse Studios is enamored with him as well.

In the southwest corner of the Trosky region, past the Lower Semine Mill and the nearby woodcutters' camp, you can find a lone skeleton lying next to a large tree in the middle of a dense forest with Let Me Solo Her's trademark pot on its head, and one sword-like weapon stub next to each of its hands. From its torso, a bright red poppy grows — a flower often used to symbolize remembrance and peace. The picturesque memorial is shown in the gallery below, with its specific location marked by a red flag in the second image.

Image 1 of 2 His work done, the hero rests. (Image credit: Windows Central) The beautiful reference was seemingly first discovered by u/szpitalosw on the r/KingdomCome subreddit, who shared an image of it after picking up the poppy flower and the swords near the skeleton's body. Since then, word of the tranquil little spot has spread, and Let Me Solo Her himself even reportedly said he thinks the reference is "awesome." Considering the fact that none of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's quests take you this far southwest and I had a review to do, there was no chance of me finding this in my first playthrough; in fact, I had to reload a very old save just to see it myself, as I'm far into the Kuttenberg half of the experience now. In my view, though, one of the hallmarks of a great open world is the inclusion of secrets like this — things to surprise and delight those who journey far off the beaten path. I'm not sure how many similar treats there are in Bohemia that have yet to be discovered, but knowing that this one is here has me eager to go exploring and perhaps find out. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. It's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely consider picking it up (it's just $44.99 on CDKeys, which is an amazing deal).

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $59.99 $46.19 at CDKeys (Steam, PC) The highly anticipated follow-up to Warhorse Studios' debut historical RPG is finally here, and it's got everything I wanted out of the sequel and more. Put simply, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a masterpiece, and a clear early frontrunner for Game of the Year. Xbox version: $69.99 $58.09 at CDKeys