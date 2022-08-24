Latest Halo Infinite leaks reveal new weapons, vehicles, and equipment

What you need to know

Multiple new Halo Infinite leaks have revealed several new weapons, vehicles, and equipment pieces that could potentially come to the game in the near future.

343 Industries has previously confirmed that new sandbox items will be coming in Halo Infinite Season 3, though it's unclear if all of the leaked pieces of gear will be added then.

Season 3 of Halo Infinite is expected to begin on Nov. 8, 2022.

Multiple significant Halo Infinite leaks have spilled online recently, as several dataminers have figured out ways to use a glitched version of the game's work-in-progress Forge mode to spawn and look at unreleased content. Earlier this week, we reported on one that showed off the upcoming M392 Bandit, a mid-range rifle that looks very similar to Halo's classic DMR. Since then, fans have discovered several additional sandbox items, including new weapons, new equipment pieces, and a returning vehicle from Halo: Reach.

The new weapons that have leaked include the Lacerator, a powerful light machine gun-style weapon that deals high damage and appears to have the ability to EMP vehicles; the Plasma Liquidator, a rapid-fire plasma weapon that quickly drains shields; and a double barrel shotgun (for now, it doesn't have a name) that deals extremely high damage in very close range, but doesn't have reach beyond that and can only fire two rounds before needing to reload. Sound effects for several weapons potentially returning from past Halo games have been found as well, including audio for the SMG, Beam Rifle, and Infected Energy Sword.

In addition to weapons, new equipment pieces have been found as well. These include the following: the Stasis Field, which forcibly drags objects and players into the center of its area-of-effect for several seconds; the Shroud Screen, a bubble that players can't see in or out of (similar to a Counter-Strike smoke or the ability of a Valorant Controller); and the Quantum Translocator, which allows you to teleport between two points on the map several times.

Previously, @Z_Mods_ revealed a stasis field equipment in Halo Infinite. His new leaked footage on the left reveals the stasis field has been updated with a new animation. #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/gDbvJXc5qaAugust 24, 2022 See more

Players have also discovered a usable Falcon, which is a gunship-style aircraft (often considered a "flying Warthog") that hasn't been in a mainline Halo game since Halo: Reach. Like in Reach, the Falcon's pilot can't use any weapons, though the chaingun and grenade launcher turrets on each side of the craft can be manned by allied players. It's also possible to ride in the Falcon as a passenger like you could during Halo: Reach's campaign.

343 Industries has previously confirmed via the Season 2 roadmap that new sandbox items will be coming to Halo Infinite in Season 3 (which is slated to begin on Nov. 8), so all of this new gear could be officially added to the game at that time. However, since many of them currently lack models and textures, it's also possible that we won't see a number of these weapons until Season 4 or beyond. There's also a chance that some of these items are leftover concepts from development, and may not be added at all. Ultimately, we won't know for sure until the developers share more.

In addition to the sandbox leaks, fans have also found evidence that a Custom Games Browser is being developed for Halo Infinite as well. This invaluable feature will allow players to host Custom Games lobbies that people can browse for and join, making it easy to enjoy custom Forge-based game modes with others. We don't know if the Custom Games Browser will launch alongside Forge or come after it, but it's great to know that there's one on the way regardless.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox and PC. Despite some of its issues, it's one of the best Xbox shooters on the market right now for fans of arena-style FPS combat, and since the multiplayer is free-to-play, there's zero barrier to entry. The campaign is fantastic, too, as it features exhilarating gameplay and an excellent story.