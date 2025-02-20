Latest NVIDIA drivers add support for the RTX 5070 Ti you can't buy while bringing DLSS 4 to Indiana Jones and Marvel Rivals

Play as your favorite Marvel superheroes and villains, and duke it out with friends online in Marvel Rivals.

NVIDIA has announced that its long-awaited GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is now available for purchase online. In addition, NVIDIA is releasing the latest GeForce Ready Driver update so GeForce users can add the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti to their PC systems.

In addition, NVIDIA will enhance the graphics and framerates of several games using its patented DLSS 4 technology. These games include Marvel Rivals, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Delta Force: Black Hawk Down. Also, NVIDIA will add DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Frame Generation to Legend of Ymir, Like a Dragon: Yakuza in Hawaii, and Lost Records, Bloom & Rage.

A list of games getting DLSS 4 support. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

For those unaware, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is NVIDIA's latest graphic card and one of the most powerful it has produced to date. This PC component can enrich the graphical fidelity and framerate performance of the best PC games to new heights of high-quality gaming thanks to its Fifth-Gen Tensor Cores, Streaming Multiprocessors, Fourth-Gen Ray Tracing Cores, FP4, and DLSS 4.

The DLSS 4 is a key part of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti as this latest iteration of NVIDIA's Ai-Suite is what allows the graphics to greatly boost the framerate and resolution of PC games without causing latency issues. (You can check out our NVIDIA DLSS primer for more detailed information on how it works).

For action-packed games like Like a Dragon: Yakuza in Hawaii, Marvel Rivals, Indiana Jones, and the Great Circle, this feature will sweeten their image quality while making them more responsive to play during intense moments where player reaction times are needed most.

The popular competitive PvP Hero shooter Marvel Rivals will especially enjoy the benefits of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, making the fast-paced gameplay even more responsive while being gorgeous to look at. The performance improvements from this graphics card could potentially bring in more players to join the game's 40+ million player base (an achievement confirmed by NetEase) and make it more financially successful.

However, Marvel Rivals' future is currently in question as its developers have been laid off by NetEase so it's uncertain if the game will survive long enough to reap the benefits.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a powerful graphics card...if you can even buy it

Then again, it's doubtful if the general public will get to experience using this graphics card at the moment as it's confirmed that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti already sold out in mere seconds. Plus, its MSRP is currently sitting at $749.99, which is pretty steep even by the standards of the best PC graphics cards, so unless you're mega-rich, you won't be buying this GeForce RTX 5070 Ti anytime soon.

But if you have the cash but want alternative premium graphic cards to fill the void until the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is back in stock, you can check out our reviews for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 to see if they meet your high PC gaming needs.