Long lost horror classic Clock Tower is coming to Xbox

Clock Tower is widely considered one of the most influential horror games of all time.

The iconic horror title initially launched on Super Famicom in 1995, but despite various ports, it was never officially released in English.

After decades of waiting, an English port of Clock Tower is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Today, Limited Run Games hosted its LRG3 2023 Summer Games Showcase. The 37-minute event was packed with new reveals of classic game revivals, including Gex, Jurassic Park, and Tomba. In hopes of 'saving E3,' the team goofily presented a wide variety of titles that undoubtedly appealed to retro game enthusiasts. For horror fans, one particular announcement stole the show. For the first time ever, Clock Tower is launching in English on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Sunsoft, Capcom, and Limited Run Games are partnering to bring the terrifying point-and-click horror adventure to modern platforms. While fan translations for Clock Tower have existed for quite some time, this re-release is the first official English version of the game. In addition to increased language support, developer WayForward also confirmed that Clock Tower will feature updated gameplay elements, a brand-new animated opening cutscene, and a refreshed theme song.

Clock Tower paved the way for surrealist Japanese horror franchises like Silent Hill and Fatal Frame. Its impact on the genre cannot be overstated, so it’s completely understandable that passionate horror fans are thrilled about the upcoming ports of Clock Tower. As it stands, there’s no concrete release date. Still, Limited Run Games announced that Clock Tower will be releasing on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in early 2024. And if you’re looking for something to play while you wait, check out our list of the best horror games on Xbox and PC.