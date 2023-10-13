Lords of the Fallen: How to beat The Hushed Saint boss

The swamps of the Forsaken Fen are confusing and brimming with deadly poison-wielding cultists, but if you're able to press on through them, you'll eventually reach the first corrupted beacon that you're charged with cleansing. Before you can approach it, though, you'll need to slay its guardian: The Hushed Saint, the third main boss of Lords of the Fallen.

This is arguably the toughest boss in the early stages of the game, but with a clear understanding of its moveset, you'll have a much easier time overcoming this foe. Below, we've put together a comprehensive overview of the fight that covers everything you need to know.

Lords of the Fallen: The Hushed Saint phase 1

The Hushed Saint is an aggressive boss, so don't get greedy. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Above all else, patience is the key to this fight, as The Hushed Saint often attacks aggressively and doesn't give you any time to be greedy with your own offense. Here's how the first phase works.

The fight begins with the boss on their horse; when it rides towards you, dodge to the side to avoid its halberd swing . This attack is extremely deadly, and getting hit by it might kill you in one hit.

. This attack is extremely deadly, and getting hit by it might kill you in one hit. When the boss goes underwater, watch the splashes to find out where they'll attack from next . This will allow you to see each charge coming long before they actually get near you.

. This will allow you to see each charge coming long before they actually get near you. If the horse raises its legs up next to you and you see a glowing energy underneath it, get ready to roll towards it right after it slams down . This attack creates a shockwave that can only be avoided by doing this.

. This attack creates a shockwave that can only be avoided by doing this. When you see the boss leap into the air and pull back their halberd, prepare to dodge when it throws it at you . It will then leap off its horse to retrieve it, and while it's dismounted, you can do damage.

. It will then leap off its horse to retrieve it, and while it's dismounted, you can do damage. On the ground, the boss attacks with combos of shield bashes, halberd slashes, and downward thrusts . Wait for it to perform a few attacks in a row, then land some of your own before they initiate a new combo.

. Wait for it to perform a few attacks in a row, then land some of your own before they initiate a new combo. When the boss surrounds themselves with branches and goes underground, they'll return to their horse. Repeat the above steps until the boss is knocked down to about 50% health or so.

Lords of the Fallen: The Hushed Saint phase 2

Once phase two starts, the boss stays on the ground for the rest of the fight. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Phase two of the fight will start once The Hushed Saint has lost about half its health, at which point it will gain some deadly buffs as well as new attacks.

Phase two begins with one of the boss' new attacks, in which it pounds its chest with its shield and its horse charges at you shortly after . Dodge to the side to avoid this; don't try dodging backwards or forwards.

. Dodge to the side to avoid this; don't try dodging backwards or forwards. Shortly after, the boss will smash the ground with its shield and create a shockwave that you need to roll through . It works the exact same way that the shockwave from phase 1 did.

. It works the exact same way that the shockwave from phase 1 did. If it goes underground again, be ready to dodge shortly after as it attempts a leaping slash out of the earth . Don't worry about tracking the horse like you did in phase one, as the boss never rides it again once phase two starts.

. Don't worry about tracking the horse like you did in phase one, as the boss never rides it again once phase two starts. From afar, the boss may also pull back its halberd and attempt a huge lunge to close the distance; dodge to the side to avoid this . Do this to avoid smaller thrust attacks the boss tries as well, when you're close to it.

. Do this to avoid smaller thrust attacks the boss tries as well, when you're close to it. Note that the boss' regular slashing attacks create small explosions where they land in phase two, so you'll need to make sure you don't dodge too early . If you don't, you might take damage from these blasts.

. If you don't, you might take damage from these blasts. Continue focusing on dodging the boss' aggressive combos, getting a handful of hits in yourself between them . Remember, patience is the key here.

. Remember, patience is the key here. Either with the Umbral Lamp or while in Umbral itself, you can destroy the Umbral spirits on the ground when the boss goes near them to build up stagger. Do this enough, and you'll eventually get an opportunity to land a critical hit for big damage.

And that's it! As long as you're able to avoid most of The Hushed Saint's offense and take advantage of every opening you get, you'll take it down and will finally be able to interact with the first of Lords of the Fallen's beacons. Remember to use the Umbral Lamp on the boss' Stigma to get the Remembrance of The Hushed Saint — you can use it to unlock special boss gear from Molhu in Skyrest.

Lords of the Fallen is available to play now on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for $69.99, as well as on Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games) for $59.99. It's quickly become one of my favorite Soulslikes ever, and is undoubtedly one of 2023's best Xbox games and best PC games.