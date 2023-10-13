Lords of the Fallen: How to get boss weapons from Remembrances

Lords of the Fallen has hundreds of unique weapons, shields, armor pieces, spells, and more to wield, but its boss items are particularly special. Obtainable only from the Remembrances each main boss leaves behind after death, these pieces of gear are often the same ones that were used against you in your battles against them. Thus, they typically have one-of-a-kind movesets and/or are extremely effective when paired with the right build.

The game doesn't explain how you can get these items, but fear not — this detailed guide covers everything you need to know. That includes where you can obtain boss items from Remembrances, as well as how to get the special currency you'll need to do that.

Lords of the Fallen: How to get boss weapons

Facing the Skyrest Vestige, turn left and then left again while in Umbral and you'll find Molhu. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before you can get special weapons, armor, and other types of gear from the major Lords of the Fallen bosses you defeat, you'll first need to claim their Remembrances. This can be done by entering Umbral and using your Umbral Lamp to Soul Flay the Stigmas that appear in each one's arena after they've been defeated. Once you listen to the Stigma's dialogue, you'll get the Remembrance.

The next step is to take that Remembrance to Molhu, an NPC in Skyrest that's only visible while in Umbral. To find him, face the Skyrest Vestige, turn left, and then turn left again and head up the stairs.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Speak with Molhu and select Offer Remembrance. From there, all you have to do is select the Remembrance of the boss you'd like to get items from and then select the items you want. Something important to note is that boss gear from Remembrances costs Umbral Scourings to acquire. This currency is fairly rare, but we'll go over how you can get it in the section below.

It's also worth mentioning that you can purchase duplicates of every boss item in the game, which is something you can't often do in other Soulslikes. This comes in handy if you'd like to dual-wield certain boss weapons, trade with players, or drop something for a friend.

Lords of the Fallen: How to get Umbral Scourings

When activated, Stigmas in Umbral will provide you with Umbral Scourings. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll need lots of Umbral Scourings to purchase all of Lords of the Fallen's boss items, and sadly, they're not terribly easy to come by. That said, there are plenty available in a playthrough overall, and there's even a way to reliably "farm" them infinitely.

The first way to get Umbral Scourings is to activate Stigmas you spot in the world whenever you're in Umbral. Each Stigma will net you a pair of Umbral Scourings, and since you should be keeping an eye out for these to help you piece together the game's story anyway, you'll likely gather a ton of them this way.

You also get eight Umbral Scourings each time you defeat a major boss. This doesn't exactly happen often throughout the game since these fights are spread out quite a bit, but eight is a lot to get at once.

Note, though, that you'll get Umbral Scourings when helping other players kill a major boss as well. This is a huge incentive to engage with Lords of the Fallen co-op multiplayer, as you can technically get an infinite number of Umbral Scourings by continuing to lend fellow Lampbearers aid.

Finally, if you ever find yourself short a few Umbral Scourings, there are three available to purchase from Molhu. They cost 1,000 Vigor each, and while he'll never restock them, you may as well take them off his hands.

Lords of the Fallen is available to play now on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for $69.99, as well as on Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games) for $59.99. It's quickly become one of my favorite Soulslikes ever, and is undoubtedly one of 2023's best Xbox games and best PC games.