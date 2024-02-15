Microsoft confirms new Xbox hardware will be announced this holiday season
Microsoft doubles down on new hardware for Xbox coming later this year.
What you need to know
- Xbox made a pile of announcements today on the Official Xbox Podcast.
- Game Pass has reached 34 million subscribers.
- Four smaller/GaaS games will be coming to other platforms.
- New hardware will be announced this holiday season.
- The next-generation Xbox will be the largest technical leap ever.
Microsoft and Xbox unleashed a massive wave of news today. Alongside announcing that four games would be coming to PlayStation and Switch, they also revealed that they have hit a staggering 34 million subscribers on Game Pass. What's more, we're getting a look at some new hardware this fall.
Published via the Official Xbox Podcast, Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty took the stage to reveal all this information to the Xbox fanbase. After a rabid week of fans hounding Xbox for information over unsubstantiated leaks and rumors, the Xbox heads looked to set the record straight. First, Sarah Bond told us that Xbox would reveal some new hardware this fall.
She said, "There's some exciting stuff coming in hardware that we're going to share this holiday." This could mean a mid-gen hardware refresh or something like the speculated handheld device we recently reported on. It could also be less interesting new controllers or accessories. However, that wasn't the only exciting news they shared in the hardware world.
Following that statement, she immediately voiced that Xbox was also delivering next-generation hardware. "We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap, and what we're focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation. Which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they're building."
Leaked documents from Microsoft stated that next-gen hardware for Xbox won't happen until 2028, with some hybrid/cloud-based systems coming in between now and then. However, Microsoft responded to the leak by noting the information was old and hinting it was outdated.
I know many people thought the generational leap from Xbox One X to Xbox Series X felt more minor than the jump to Xbox One from Xbox 360. While multiple factors are working for and against that leap, stating they're looking to take the largest ever is something to get excited about. Especially as a multi-platform gamer who mains on PC, I love to see console hardware that cooks on my TV.
I remember when the Xbox Series X came out, and nothing compared to it on the PC market within the same price range. I'm eager to see what that generational leap is and how much it'll save me before I am over-upgrading my PC again. How about you?
What did everyone think about the announcements from Xbox today? Are you excited for the hardware to come? Let us know below or on our social media pages!
Michael has been gaming since he was five when his mother first bought a Super Nintendo from Blockbuster. Having written for a now-defunct website in the past, he's joined Windows Central as a contributor to spreading his 30+ years of love for gaming with everyone he can. His favorites include Red Dead Redemption, all the way to the controversial Dark Souls 2.
Anyway, for new hardware, my biggest gripes with Series X on gaming emerges from AMD's lack of ray tracing/path tracing. I find that to be BY FAR the biggest graphical advance in many years. I hope MS finds a way to build a system graphically able to handle at least basic path tracing for true illumination without any need for baked raster lighting approaches. That would also radically simplify game design (it's hard to do the lighting the old way, much easier if you can skip all that and just let the ray tracing or path tracing handle it for you) and MIGHT even lead to more games that only play on console and high end PC's with path tracing-capable graphics cards. I think that would help sell Xbox hardware.
Other things I'd like to see, but I suspect the ship has already sailed on these, were features that were standard on the Xbox One that I still hugely miss: voice control so I can turn things and get the app or game loaded before I sit down on the couch and a camera login so I don't have to enter a code every time. HDMI-in and passthrough for the full media control would also be excellent. For that last one, I admit that matters less now than at the start of the generation as smart TV's now provide better support for streaming, but Xbox would still be better for media control - MS Movies & TV is a good app for watching movies and the streaming apps still work better on Xbox than on most smart TVs (just wish their search features would support the plug-in controller keyboards).
I think it's fine if the voice control and camera for facial login are add-on accessories, so they can still leave them out to keep of the base unit to keep costs down. Just make them available as purchasable options and use the existing Windows Hello technology and AI Copilot for voice control. Offer an Xbox/Windows Hello camera and mic to support living room Skype/(personal Teams?) for those holiday video calls with the kids and grandparents.