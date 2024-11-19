Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 players on Xbox and PC are stuck with 'loading unusually long' messages on launch day

What you need to know

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launched on Xbox and PC today, November 19, at 11:00 AM EST.

Pre-loading was offered before launch but offered a fraction of its expected install size.

Now, players are met with "loading unusually long" messages with a progress bar commonly stuck at 97%. There is no known workaround fix at this time.

In what is supposed to be an exciting time for simulation enthusiasts around the world, many expectant gamers are left disappointed as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is stuck in an endless loading screen. "Loading unusually long" remains on display with progress bars stuck around the 97% mark, something I'm personally experiencing with my installation.

And another messed up launch. Congrats Microsoft team on failing this well anticipated day. We all stuck at 97% #MSFS2024 pic.twitter.com/GHvNLZZwzHNovember 19, 2024

There are no signs of specific error messages or tips on how to bypass this roadblock, and tensions are rising as many feel the same disappointment I did towards the game's awful pre-install offering that barely prepped 330.09MB of the expected 50GB filesize. As it stands, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is essentially unplayable for a large player base, as Xbox players vent their frustrations on X and PC players follow suit on Valve's Steam community forums.

When will the game be fixed?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 displaying 'loading unusually long' message, stuck on 97% for 45 minutes. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Around an hour has passed since Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launched on Xbox and PC, but developer Asobo Studio and publisher Xbox Game Studios haven't commented on the shaky launch situation. The situation is developing, and I'll update you when I know more, but I'm currently in the same boat (or plane?) with a seemingly infinite loading bar stuck between 95 and 97%.

Attention passengers, this is your captain speaking. 🧑‍✈️We’re very pleased to announce that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is now available in all regions globally.The sky is calling! ✈️ 🚁 🔗 https://t.co/W5ISeD9XWf pic.twitter.com/HELq7rINZXNovember 19, 2024

