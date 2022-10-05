Minecraft reveals the Rascal for Mob Vote 2022

What you need to know

Mojang Studios has announced the second mob for 2022's Mob Vote: the rascal.

The rascal is an underground mob that plays hide-and-seek with players, rewarding them with helpful mining gear if they're found three times.

Fans can vote for the rascal or the other two potential new mobs come October 14, 24 hours before the winner is announced during Minecraft Live.

One of the most exciting annual Minecraft events is the Mob Vote, in which players are given the opportunity to vote for one of three potential new mobs ahead of Minecraft Live. The mob that wins the vote is then added into the game by the developers, allowing players to interact with the new creature type as they continue their Minecraft journey. The 2021 Mob Vote ended with the helpful and adorable allay emerging victorious, and ever since, many players have teamed up with the mob while adventuring.

The Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022 is nearly upon us, with the vote set to take place on October 14. One of the mobs in the vote is the sniffer, an ancient mob capable of digging up seeds for exotic plants that players can populate the world with by hatching sniffer eggs they find. Today, Mojang has also officially revealed the second mob in the vote: the rascal.

The rascal is a playful underground mob that loves to play hide-and-seek with unsuspecting miners, often teasing them by leaving hints about where it can be found in the environment. If players find a rascal three times, it will give them helpful mining equipment like an enhanced pickaxe. Mojang says that to encounter rascals, you'll have to dig deep underground to levels below Y=0.

Overall, the rascal seems like it would be an interesting and pleasant addition to Minecraft, although the sniffer offers some stiff competition. We also don't know what the third mob in the Mob Vote will be yet, though we expect that Mojang will reveal it very soon. If you're interesting in voting for the rascal, you can do so on October 14 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, exactly 24 hours before the Minecraft Live convention kicks off on October 15. The winner of the vote will then be announced during the event.

Minecraft is, without a doubt, one of the best Xbox games ever made and is also simply one of the best games of all time, too. Whether you want to explore a vast and diverse world in Survival Mode or make grand and incredible creations in Creative Mode, you're sure to have a blast in Mojang Studios' masterpiece.

(opens in new tab) Minecraft: Bedrock Edition The Minecraft Mob Vote is an annual affair that decides one of the next mobs to be added to Minecraft, including the Bedrock Edition. It's an exciting event that includes the entire community, and it's returning for this year's Minecraft Live. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)