Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022: How to vote, mob details, and everything we know

Minecraft would not exist as it does without the input and participation of its expansive and perpetually growing community. One of the most exciting ways that Minecraft players contribute to the development of the world's most successful game is the annual Minecraft Mob Vote, which arrives every year as a part of the Minecraft Live event.

Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022, including how you can vote, for what mobs you can vote, and — when results are announced during Minecraft Live 2022 — the winner.

What is the Minecraft Live Mob Vote?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Minecraft attracts a player base millions strong, and the community continues to grow over time to solidify Minecraft's position as one of the best-selling games of all time — and one of the best games you can play on Xbox. Once a year, Mojang Studios more directly involves the Minecraft community than usual during Minecraft Live, a spectacular event that reveals the next year of plans for the Minecraft universe, through the Minecraft Mob Vote.

The Minecraft Mob Vote sees Mojang Studios reveal three potential new mobs for Minecraft, each with unique traits and designs, that could be included as part of the next major Minecraft content update. It's up to the Minecraft community to vote for their favorite of the three, ultimately eliminating two of the mobs and leaving one victor to be brought to life. The Minecraft Mob Vote always accrues a huge amount of attention from the community, with each group stubbornly fighting for their favorite mob to be chosen.

Another year has passed, and another Minecraft Mob Vote is on the horizon. Here's what you need to know.

Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022: How to vote

Previous iterations of the Minecraft Mob Vote saw players participating in polls on Twitter during the actual event, resulting in a frenzy of internet discussion lasting for hours. This process also led to suspicion regarding people potentially voting numerous times, however, and gave players little time or opportunity to make their voices heard outside the actual event. In 2022, Mojang Studios is changing how the Minecraft Mob Vote works to include more people and be fairer.

Minecraft Live 2022 will air on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT / Noon ET / 5:00 p.m. BST. This year's Minecraft Mob Vote will begin exactly 24 hours before the event, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT / Noon ET / 5:00 p.m. BST. Mojang Studios will announce the results of the Minecraft Mob Vote during Minecraft Live 2022.

Players can participate in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 through:

A special Minecraft: Bedrock Edition server

The Minecraft: Java Edition launcher

Minecraft.net

In order to vote, players will need to sign in with their Microsoft Account, which is the backbone that powers all Minecraft games and services. This is to help protect the integrity of the vote. Players can cast their vote at any point during the 24-hour period, and can change their votes as many times as they wish before the voting period ends.

Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022: The new mobs

Each Minecraft Mob Vote features three brand-new mobs. Each mob brings something special to Minecraft, and features unique designs and behaviors that differentiate it from "just another mob." Here's everything we know about each mob choice as we learn about them.

The Sniffer

The Sniffer is an absolutely adorable first entry in the Minecraft Live Mob Vote for 2022, and it comes with some truly interesting characteristics to boot. According to Mojang Studios, the Sniffer is an ancient, long-extinct mob that used to roam the Overworld in Minecraft. However, dormant Sniffer eggs can be discovered in underwater treasure chests. If players bring those eggs back to the surface, they can help the Sniffers hatch and nurture them into a thriving species once again.

Their backstory isn't the only intriguing aspect of Sniffers, however. These cute, moss-laden mobs are possessed of a powerful sense of smell and an acute obsession with plant life. Sniffers are able to track down and dig up ancient seeds for rare, exotic plants that players can grow. That's right, you're not just getting a new mob when you vote for the Sniffer — you're getting unique new plants that can only be found via the Sniffer.

Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022: The winner

Almost as exciting as the build-up to and the actual Mob Vote are the results being announced during Minecraft Live. Learning which of the three mobs will be added to Minecraft in a future update is always a fun affair, especially if the winner happens to be the mob for which you voted. We'll update this section the moment we learn which mob won this year's Minecraft Mob Vote.

Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2021 — The Allay

Minecraft Live 2021 was packed from end to end with amazing Minecraft announcements, but the reveal that garnered the most attention was the news that the adorable and helpful Allay won the Minecraft Mob Vote. The Allay has since been added to Minecraft via The Wild Update, and is a beloved mob by many. Who knows which mob will be added to Minecraft next?

(opens in new tab) Minecraft: Bedrock Edition The Minecraft Mob Vote is an annual affair that decides one of the next mobs to be added to Minecraft, including the Bedrock Edition. It's an exciting event that includes the entire community, and it's returning for this year's Minecraft Live. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)