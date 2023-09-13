Minecraft Live 2023 is officially coming with news, updates, and a brand-new mob vote

What you need to know

Minecraft Live is a yearly, streamed event during which Mojang Studios and Xbox discuss the future of all things Minecraft.

On Wednesday, Mojang officially announced Minecraft Live 2023, and it's airing on Oct. 15, 2023.

This year, Minecraft Live will cover the latest news and updates for Minecraft, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons.

There will also be a brand-new community mob vote, with three mobs yet to be revealed that could be added to Minecraft.

Every year, Minecraft becomes impossibly bigger than it was the year before, maintaining its position as one of the most popular and best-selling games of all time. Now, Minecraft is much more than the original creative survival sandbox, evolving into a franchise with new games, partnerships, and more. Minecraft Live is where we learn everything in Minecraft's immediate future, and we finally know when the next one will be.

On Wednesday, Mojang Studios announced that Minecraft Live 2023 is officially airing on Oct. 15, 2023 at Noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This year, Minecraft Live will be grander than ever, highlighting news, updates, and announcements for Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends, and much more. You can check out the slick, animated announcement trailer for Minecraft Live 2023, and read on for some insight on what you can expect from the event.

There's not a ton of information regarding Minecraft Live 2023's roster of announcements, but we can add to what we do know with some educated speculation.

The next Minecraft update. One thing we're almost certain to see is the next major Minecraft content update, following Minecraft 1.20 'Trails & Tales Update' released earlier this year. We don't know what it'll be yet, but we can safely assume it'll be a free content update for Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, developed in tandem with the community with new features, building blocks, mechanics, and mobs.

One thing we're almost certain to see is the next major Minecraft content update, following Minecraft 1.20 'Trails & Tales Update' released earlier this year. We don't know what it'll be yet, but we can safely assume it'll be a free content update for Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, developed in tandem with the community with new features, building blocks, mechanics, and mobs. What's next for Minecraft Dungeons. Mojang Studios' first Minecraft spin-off experiment is the approachable action-RPG Minecraft Dungeons. While the game is currently packed with content, the game has been awfully quiet since Season 3 'Fauna Faire' was revealed at the last Minecraft Live event. Hopefully, we'll learn what Mojang Studios is planning for Minecraft Dungeons, and if the game will continue to enjoy support.

Mojang Studios' first Minecraft spin-off experiment is the approachable action-RPG Minecraft Dungeons. While the game is currently packed with content, the game has been awfully quiet since Season 3 'Fauna Faire' was revealed at the last Minecraft Live event. Hopefully, we'll learn what Mojang Studios is planning for Minecraft Dungeons, and if the game will continue to enjoy support. The future of Minecraft Legends. The most recent release from Mojang Studios, Minecraft Legends is a unique action-strategy game that has an excellent gameplay foundation, but released in a less-than-perfect state with poor balancing and frequent bugs. Things have improved massively since launch, but Minecraft Legends should still have healthy post-launch support ahead of it. It stands to reason we'll learn all about it at Minecraft Live 2023.

The most recent release from Mojang Studios, Minecraft Legends is a unique action-strategy game that has an excellent gameplay foundation, but released in a less-than-perfect state with poor balancing and frequent bugs. Things have improved massively since launch, but Minecraft Legends should still have healthy post-launch support ahead of it. It stands to reason we'll learn all about it at Minecraft Live 2023. The new Mob Vote. Last year's Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote saw the Sniffer win, and that adorable mob has since been added to the game. Mojang has confirmed that the mob vote is returning once again, with three new mobs on the pedestal. The community will be able to start voting up to 48 hours before Minecraft Live 2023, with the results revealed during the show. Unfortunately, we don't know anything about the three mobs, yet, but Mojang will absolutely release steady trickles of information leading up to the event.

There could be more beyond this, of course. Will we hear about the rumored live-action Minecraft movie? What about a new Minecraft game? Or — the most unlikely — news on an Xbox Series X|S enhanced version of Minecraft. There could be new partnerships, community outreach programs, merch and toys, and everything in between. We don't know yet, but expect Minecraft Live 2023 to be a can't-miss event for any Minecraft fan. After all, Minecraft is one of the best Xbox games and Windows PC games of all time for a reason.

If you missed last year's Minecraft Live or just want a refresh, you can revisit our ultimate coverage on Minecraft Live 2022. Of course, we'll be covering everything from Minecraft Live 2023, too, including with exclusive commentary, so tune into Windows Central as we gear up for the biggest Minecraft event of the year.