Minecraft Live 2022 blog: Latest news, what to expect, and everything announced so far

Several members of the Minecraft community, myself included, have been encountering server issues on Minecraft.net, preventing us from submitting our vote in the Minecraft Live Mob Vote . It's likely that a huge number of players are currently swarming the Mob Vote. Fortunately, it seems that the voting process is more reliable when done through the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition server or the Minecraft Launcher. If you'd still prefer or need to be able to vote online, keep trying periodically over the next few hours. Remember, you have a full 24 hours to cast your vote! — Zachary Boddy

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Twitter)

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 officially kicks off voting

The Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022 is opening its doors for players to begin voting. Three mobs are vying for victory this year: the adorable and ancient Sniffer, the secretive and mischievous Rascal, and the decorative and customizable Tuff Golem. You can read everything you need to know about each mob and how the Mob Vote works at the link above, but we'll summarize the important bits for you here.

Players will have the next 24 hours to cast their vote — until Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT / Noon ET / 5:00 p.m. BST (when Minecraft Live 2022 begins) — for one of the three mob choices. You can only choose one, but you may change your vote as many times as you like during the 24-hour period. To vote, players will need to sign into their Microsoft Account and cast their vote in a special Minecraft: Bedrock Edition server, the Minecraft Launcher, or on Minecraft.net.

The competition is stiff this year, with each of the three mobs bringing something unique to the Minecraft universe should they win. The Minecraft community is bound to be divided, but what about the Windows Central team? Here's the mob of choice, the reasoning behind it, for some of us here at Windows Central (starting with me).

While the Tuff Golem's adorably stoic, stony frame calls out to my heart, there's only one mob for whom I'll vote in this year's Minecraft Mob Vote: The Sniffer. Resurrecting a long-extinct species of mob brings enticing new lore into the Minecraft universe, and that's without mentioning the prospect of the exciting new plant life the Sniffer would bring with them. Of course, the Sniffer is also just plain cute. — Zachary Boddy

While Mojang has put forward three intriguing mobs this year, my vote lies with the Sniffer. It’s not only a chance to grow your own adorable mob — the exotic plants they’ll unearth add a ton of new opportunities for landscaping and exploring the world of horticulture. I’m already drafting up plans for a killer tropical greenhouse for when the update (hopefully) arrives. — Matt Brown

I want to see the Tuff Golems win. Golems are awesome, and the idea of one that's extra tuff is simply delightful. They're super-customizable and super-loyal, so what is there not to like? — Samuel Tolbert

My pick has to be the Sniffer. While the Rascal's enchanted-items-in-a-mineshaft sounds like a great addition to Minecraft's repertoire, it's hard to turn down the idea of getting a new mob and new plants to go along with it. I want to see what sorts of amazing ancient plants Sniffers could dig up and all the cool enchantments or other materials that can be crafted with them. — Nick Sutrich

I'm picking the obvious choice: the Rascal. My favorite element of Minecraft has never been the building or creativity — these require patience which I don't possess. No, the real pull of the game for me is exploration, and spelunking away into the caves is my first port of call. Going on an underground adventure with the chance of discovering a Rascal would add an extra layer of excitement for me. The Rascal is in itself a mini-game, dropping sweet loot if you manage to spot them three times; What's not to love about loot? — Jennifer Young