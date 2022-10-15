Minecraft Dungeons Season 3 'Fauna Faire' shows pets, The Tower multiplayer, and more at Minecraft Live

What you need to know

Minecraft Live 2022 is setting the internet abuzz with countless Minecraft-related announcements.

During the event, Mojang Studios revealed more information for Minecraft Dungeons Season 3.

Dubbed 'Fauna Faire,' the update is very pet-themed, with tons of new content like a new Merchant, The Tower multiplayer, and more.

Minecraft Dungeons Season 3 Fauna Faire arrives for all players on Oct. 19, 2022 alongside a new Adventure Pass.

Minecraft Dungeons is barely recognizable when compared to the quirky, unique action-RPG Minecraft spin-off that was originally released over two years ago. Mojang Studios and Double Eleven spent their time releasing DLC expansions and adding new content, and the journey isn't ending yet. On Saturday, more details for the next Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventure were revealed.

Minecraft Dungeons Seasons 3 Fauna Faire was already announced a few days prior, but Mojang Studios took to Minecraft Live 2022 to offer a deep dive into all the new content, features, and changes coming to players in the near future. Players still invested in Minecraft Dungeons — or those looking for an excuse to return — should pay close attention to the animal-themed fun arriving with Minecraft Dungeons' third Seasonal Adventure, including:

During Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang Studios showed off several new pets, including the adorable Red Panda, Emperor Penguin, Ferret, Racoon, Hedgehog, and Skunk Some of the new pets come directly from the now-dead Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Dungeons' Camp is gaining a new Merchant to help players maximize their loadouts and achieve new levels of power: the Enchantsmith. The Tower gets multiplayer and new content. The Tower is a procedurally generated, multi-level dungeon that begins with every player in a blank character, progressing through the floors to obtain newer and more powerful gear. With Minecraft Dungeons Season 3, it's getting plenty of fresh content. The Tower is getting four-player co-op multiplayer, with each player starting with a blank character Just like the base game, difficulty will adjust to the number of players and each player will earn exclusive rewards The Tower is also getting new floors themed after Windswept Peaks, Cacti Canyon, and The End Two new bosses are joining The Tower with the Tempest Golem and Ancient Guardian

All Minecraft Dungeons players will gain access to a free new level with Season 3, dubbed Tree Top Tangle. Sweeping balance changes and improvements. Mojang Studios has been collecting community feedback to deliver a huge swathe of balancing changes with Minecraft Dungeons Season 3. Plenty of artifacts, weapons, and armor will be balanced, with a focus on buffs rather than nerfs Many enchantments will enjoy tweaks and adjustments

It's clear that Minecraft Dungeons' Fauna Faire update is packed with promising additions for players to explore, and continues to improve what is already one of the best games on Xbox. There's a lot here for players intending to purchase the premium Adventure Pass and aim for perfect completion, those interested in pets and other free content, and those looking for some sweet new online co-op action. Minecraft Dungeons Season 3 Fauna Faire officially arrives on Oct. 19, 2022, for all platforms where Minecraft Dungeons is available.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Additionally, Mojang Studios detailed the return of Spooky Fall, a collaboration between Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, that's arriving on Oct. 26, 2022. The event will include some exclusive challenges and rewards, like the Hungriest Horror and Cloaked armor sets. There will also be a Minecraft Dungeons Heroes Skin Pack available across both games, making it the first ever skin-pack cross-over between Minecraft Dungeons and vanilla Minecraft.

