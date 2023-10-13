Minecraft Live 2023 LIVE: Minecraft 1.21, the Mob Vote winner, and every reveal as it happens

Minecraft Live comes every year with the latest news from the growing Minecraft franchise, including what players can expect from the next major Minecraft content update, recent developments with partnerships and spin-off projects, and the results of the latest annual Minecraft Mob Vote. Minecraft Live 2023 has it all, and it's airing this weekend to the Minecraft community all around the world.

Windows Central will be here the entire time, providing exclusive commentary while reporting on every reveal, announcement, and trailer as it happens. You won't miss a thing here, and letting you stay caught up even if you can't watch the entire event yourself. It's a huge affair, after all, since Minecraft is one of the top Xbox games and the best-selling video game of all time.

Minecraft Live 2023 will begin on Oct. 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. UTC. The show should last for around two hours, after which Mojang Studios will host an afterparty on Discord. You can find all this information in our in-depth guide on how to watch Minecraft Live 2023.

The Mob Vote kicks off voting exactly 48 hours ahead of the main event, and voting will close 15 minutes after Minecraft Live 2023 begins. The results of the Mob Vote will be announced during the show. You can learn about the new mobs and discover how to vote with our guide to the Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote.

Without further ado, let's get started.