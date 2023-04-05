Minecraft movie still exists, apparently, releasing in 2025

What you need to know

An official Minecraft movie has been in the works since 2014, but there have been no meaningful updates for years.

Mojang Studios announced a release date of March 4, 2022 back in 2019, then fell silent.

According to a new report, Warner Bros. recently revealed changes to its upcoming release lineup, including the Minecraft movie.

The movie will star Jason Momoa and be directed by Jared Hess, and release on April 4, 2025.

Since as early as 2014, Mojang Studios has been working on a live-action, feature-length film set in the Minecraft universe. The movie has suffered from a tumultuous development and frequent lineup and crew changes, and there have been little to no official updates on the movie for nearly four years. However, it seems that may be changing.

According to the Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), and corroborated by The Game Awards (opens in new tab) on Twitter, Warner Bros. Pictures has breathed fresh life into the Minecraft movie alongside some announced updates to its release lineup and schedule. Now, the official Minecraft movie is slated to release on April 4, 2025, two years from now.

The last public announcement from Mojang Studios regarding the movie was back in April 2019, when the studio announced the Minecraft movie would release on March 4, 2022. Of course, that date has long since passed with no new update from Mojang Studios. It seems, however, that the movie is still in the works at Warner Bros., despite the complete lack of communication from Mojang.

The Minecraft movie is being directed by Jared Hess, known for Napoleon Dynamite, and will star Jason Momoa of Aquaman and Dune. Momoa was reportedly involved (opens in new tab) in the project as recently as last year, indicating that continued major changes to the film have contributed to its repeated delays alongside the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, this release date is here to stay.

Little is known about the Minecraft movie, other than that it'll be live action. Many Minecraft community members have lamented the decision to avoid animation, which some have argued fits Minecraft's themes and art design far more than any live action adaptation could. Still, we'll have to wait to see official trailers and information on the Minecraft movie before drawing any conclusions. Minecraft may be one of the best Xbox games, but it remains to be seen if its movie can lay claim to similar titles.

