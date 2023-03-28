Embark on your next epic Dungeons & Dragons campaign inside Minecraft

What you need to know

The Minecraft Marketplace for the Bedrock Edition is filled with community-created content and official collaborations.

On Tuesday, Wizards of the Coast announced the latest addition to the Marketplace during D&D Direct.

Minecraft is getting a new Dungeons & Dragons adventure DLC, allowing players to create an original character and explore the D&D world.

Five Minecraft mobs are also joining the Dungeons & Dragons Monstrous Compendium, including the terrifying Ender Dragon.

The world of Minecraft could occupy even the most hardcore gamer for hundreds of hours, but players searching for different experiences can peruse the official Minecraft Marketplace for endless new content like skins, texture packs, worlds, and even full-blown adventures. On Tuesday, the latest DLC addition to the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Marketplace was announced by an unlikely source.

At the latest D&D Direct, Wizards of the Coast and Mojang Studios revealed they are joining forces to bring an official Dungeons & Dragons DLC to Minecraft. The full-blown adventure is coming to the Marketplace in the near future, and will allow players to create their own custom character, including choosing a Class and customizing stats, and explore iconic locations from the expansive D&D world like the Underdark, Candlekeep, and Icewind Dale.

You heard that right — Minecraft will enable players to embark on original Dungeons & Dragons campaigns from within its virtual boundaries, with plenty of infamous enemies from Dungeons & Dragons presenting unique challenges for players to overcome. And, of course, there will be plenty of D20s to roll to decide your successes (and failures) throughout your noble quest.

It doesn't end there, though. The official Dungeons & Dragons Monstrous Compendium is gaining five new additions from the Minecraft universe, including the Overworld Wolf, Creeper, Blaze, Enderman, and the mighty Ender Dragon. The latter poses quite a threat, as well, with terrifyingly deadly attacks and massive stats to back them up. Now, you can either choose to explore the world of Dungeons & Dragons inside Minecraft or bring a bit of Minecraft into your next real-life campaign.

Minecraft is one of the best Xbox games you can play, and optional DLC like the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure make it even better. The D&D crossover is coming in Spring 2023, and should be available everywhere the Marketplace is, including Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, and iOS. If you'd rather stick with vanilla Minecraft, the 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update should be arriving later this year with mountains of fresh content.

