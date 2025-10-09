Another Minecraft movie is heading to theaters a little sooner than you may have first guessed.

'A Minecraft Movie' was released earlier this year, and despite some mixed reception, it has ended up as one of the most successful movies of 2025. This colorful, light-hearted live-action adventure, starring big names like Jack Black and Jason Mamoa, has earned quite a bit of praise.

It seems it won't take another decade for a follow-up to arrive, fortunately, as Mojang Studios has already begun teasing a sequel. The Minecraft creators took to social media today to share a picture of some familiar, very real looking pickaxes and a simple message: "See you in theaters Jul. 23, 2027."

Nothing is directly confirmed, there's no trailer, and we don't even have an official name for the Minecraft movie sequel, but this teaser is still pretty obvious. Minecraft is returning to the big screen just over two years after the first movie debuted, assuming there aren't any delays or changes in plan.

Endless possibilities for the next Minecraft adventure

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/VqJSknMh0IOctober 9, 2025

You can see the teaser above, and it doesn't take long to absorb all of it. Minecraft is continuing to expand with a new live-action adventure, and we have an initial release date for when it will be released. That's it.

We don't know for certain if any of the original cast are returning, including Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, or Danielle Brooks. I can't even tell you that the second Minecraft movie will be directly connected to the events of the first — it's A Minecraft Movie, after all, and that means endless possibilities.

Actually, I interviewed members of the 'A Minecraft Movie' team as the film hit streaming services, and this quote from Jens Bergensten, Chief Creative Officer at Mojang Studios, sums it up perfectly:

"Minecraft is a game in which the players create their stories, and we wanted to keep that nature for the movie as well. We’re not telling the story about Steve, this is clearly a version of Steve, and a potential seed of Minecraft."

What I can say right now is that I'm already excited. I had a blast seeing A Minecraft Movie in theaters with my daughter, and I'll absolutely be taking her to see this one, too.

It's definitely an interesting decision to tease the sequel so far in advance, with no trailer or other details to share, but it does match Warner Bros.' approach for the first movie. We'll likely begin seeing proper trailers toward the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

Whatever story it'll tell and whatever name it'll carry, the next live-action Minecraft Movie is set to arrive in theaters on Jul. 23, 2027. In the meantime, you can go stream (or buy) 'A Minecraft Movie' right now, or get caught up on other Minecraft news with my in-depth breakdown of Minecraft Live (Sept. 2025).