Minecraft is closing out the year with one more update.

I began my time with Windows Central writing about Minecraft, and I'm still called up to bat every time Xbox and Mojang Studios drop some fresh news. I've covered every Minecraft Live show since its inception, bringing all the latest announcements straight to you.

This time, however, I had to travel across the country for some super-secret work (which you'll learn about in due time), and was unable to tune into Minecraft Live (Sept. 2025). My colleagues were fortunately here to make up for my absence, but I can't allow myself to fall behind on all things Minecraft.

For myself and anyone else who missed this Minecraft Live, here are all the announcements you need to know from the event — and how I feel about them as a big Minecraft fan.

FIRST LOOK : SPEAR AND NAUTILUS | Minecraft LIVE – September 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Minecraft has already enjoyed multiple updates this year with Spring to Life, which added a ton of diversity to the Overworld, Happy Ghasts, which added a new flying mount alongside Vibrant Visuals, and The Copper Age... which actually comes out tomorrow, but I'll talk more on that in a moment.

Turns out, we're getting a fourth "game drop" just in time for the holidays, and Mojang has already given us the name: Mounts of Mayhem. No, not "mounts" like "mountain," this update is about getting around Minecraft in style. I guess the new Happy Ghast can't claim all the glory this year.

Land, air, lava, and underwater — Minecraft is getting a mount for every occasion.

There will inevitably be other new features added to Minecraft through the Mounts of Mayhem update when it drops later this year, but for now, you can effectively split this update into two parts: mounts and combat.

On the first front, Mojang is adding a new underwater mob called the Nautilus, and this helpful cephalopod can be tamed with pufferfish, equipped with a saddle (and even new Nautilus armor that you can find in treasure chests), and used to traverse the depths of the oceans in style.

The Nautilus is freely controlled, possesses a "dash" ability like the Camel, and even grants a "Breath of the Nautilus" effect that pauses your breath meter when riding it — letting you explore, build, and fight without worrying about drowning. You can also tame multiple Nautilus, and breed them together to get the most adorable little tentacle monster you ever saw.

Image 1 of 12 I love the design of the Nautilus. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) The vibrant orange colors are lost a bit underwater, though. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Yes, you can equip your Nautilus with armor, but you'll have to find it first. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) The Nautilus can get all the same kinds of armor as the Horse. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) The Baby Nautilus are adorable. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) I wish there was a way for them to be babies forever. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) The Zombie Nautilus and its glowing eyes is rather creepy. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) These undead creatures will spawn with Drowned, and should pose an interesting new threat. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) The Spear is the latest weapon in Minecraft, and it comes in wood, stone, copper, iron, gold, diamond, and netherite varieties. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) The Spear is made for mounted combat, as its damage scales with how fast you're moving. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) You can use it on foot, of course, and still benefit from increased attack range. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Zombies can use spears, too, especially when mounted on the Zombie Horse. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Hostile mobs are also benefitting from this update, however. Undead Zombie Nautilus can also spawn with an angry Drowned on their back, pursuing you at high speeds while hurling tridents. Up on land, the Zombie Horse makes its Survival Mode debut as the mount of choice for elite Zombies, and those opponents will be equipped with the second part of the Mounts of Mayhem update.

The Spear is the latest weapon to join the Minecraft armory, and it's not like the Mace that was added in the Tricky Trials update — the Spear is a tiered weapon just like the Sword, and can be easily crafted by any player with two sticks and your best material.

The Spear looks awesome, but I also want to see Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's base combat mechanics improve.

A basic "stab" attack still provides more range than Minecraft's other close-quarters weapons, but where the Spear really shines is with charging. Lowering the spear will deal damage to any that meets its point, and that damage scales depending on how fast you're moving.

Finally, we have a viable option for defending ourselves while mounted on a Horse, Camel, Nautilus, Happy Ghast, or any other mount... but mounted Zombies will carry the same weapon, so we'll have to be wary of those high-speed attacks.

I think the Spear looks great and I'm excited to see what enchantments can be applied to it, but I'll be even more excited if this update brings full combat parity across Minecraft versions. The Java Edition still has the more interesting and dynamic combat mechanics.

We're one day away from a copper revolution in Minecraft

ALL ABOUT THE COPPER AGE | Minecraft LIVE – September 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Next up, we have an update I've already covered extensively. The Copper Age isn't a mystery to many Minecraft players at this point, but what we did learn during this Minecraft Live is when The Copper Age is rolling out to everyone.

It's sooner than you might expect, too. The Copper Age is the latest Minecraft game drop, arriving across Bedrock and Java Editions on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Indeed, that's tomorrow, if you're reading this article on the day it went live.

You can refer to my earlier coverage to get a more in-depth breakdown of everything The Copper Age entails, but I'll provide a quick summary here.

As the name suggests, The Copper Age update is all about making copper a more useful and impactful ore in Minecraft. I actually briefly spoke to Anna Lundgren, Senior Product Manager at Mojang Studios, about this game drop and how important community feedback was to shaping it.

Right now, The Copper Age is easily my favorite Minecraft update of 2025.

Players can expect a new, friendly mob in the form of the Copper Golem, which you don't tame but build, just like the Iron Golem. The Copper Golem interacts with Copper Chests for automatic item sorting, oxidizes over time like other copper blocks, can freeze into Copper Golem Statues that give off redstone signals depending on their pose, and can even receive beautiful flowers from their Iron Golem friends (a feature that was actually added later on because of the Minecraft players).

We're getting a lot more room to be creative with copper thanks to multiple new decorative blocks, and the gap between stone and iron gear will no longer be quite so daunting thanks to a full suite of copper armor, weapons, tools, and even mount armor. One of the best new features, though, is the shelf, which allows you to quickly swap out your hotbar inventory with displayed items and stacks.

The Copper Age honestly looks like a fantastic update with an extremely consistent theme. I don't think we'll see anyone else complaining about the usefulness of copper after this game drop arrives tomorrow.

Minecraft collaborations keep getting better

Minecraft x Friendly Fishing Add-On - YouTube Watch On

Mojang Studios announced two new collaborations for Minecraft during the event, and while the upcoming Dragon Ball Z DLC definitely stole headlines, it's actually the other that is personally more interesting to me.

Minecraft has teamed up with Conservation International, a non-profit organization committed to protecting the earth we all share to create the Friendly Fishing Add-On, a fishing adventure that adds over 100 new aquatic mobs, new structures and buildings, unique armor and villager types, and more.

The best part? Microsoft has donated $100,000 to Conservation International, and for the next three months 100% of net proceeds from sales of the add-on will also go toward the organization's conservation efforts. You can buy the Friendly Fishing Add-On right now for 990 Minecoins at the Minecraft Marketplace.

Minecraft's collaborations have been getting more elaborate in the last few years. (Image credit: Microsoft)

In other news, Mojang also did tease an official Dragon Ball Z Add-On for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, too. While we don't know a ton about the add-on itself, other than that it'll transport us to one of anime's most iconic universes, players can get onboard the hype train right now.

Until Nov. 4, 2025, all Minecraft players can go collect their free Super Saiyan Hair Character Creator item for free from the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Marketplace. The Dragon Ball Z DLC may still be stuck in the future, but we can all go Super Saiyan right now.

We've seen Minecraft team up with some of the biggest franchises across video games and movies in the last few years, so I can't say I'm shocked we're finally seeing Dragon Ball Z.

A good Minecraft Live that I'm sad I missed

Minecraft LIVE - September 2025 - YouTube Watch On

I've already spilled a lot of words on what happened during Minecraft Live (Sept. 2025), so I'll make my conclusion short. This event was short (less than thirty minutes if you don't count the pre- and after-shows), but we still got quite a lot.

The Copper Age is shaping up to be my favorite Minecraft update of the year so far, and I'm already really excited to see what Mojang adds to the Mounts of Mayhem game drop that wasn't revealed during the initial announcement.

Maybe, with a Nautilus companion and a spear in my hand, I'll finally, properly explore Minecraft's oceans. I'll be honestly, I could never really be bothered to set up gear for breathing, mining, and surviving in those murky depths.

