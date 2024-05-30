The Minecraft 1.21 'Tricky Trials' update finally has a release date, and it's only a few weeks away

What you need to know

After months of development, we finally know when the Minecraft 1.21 'Tricky Trials' update will officially release.

Mojang Studios has announced that the major content update is rolling out to all Minecraft players on June 13, 2024.

The Tricky Trials update includes a ton of new features like several new mobs, Trial Chambers and Ominous Trials, a new weapon, and lots more.

The update will release simultaneously to Bedrock and Java Editions on all platforms.

The day has finally come! After months of development and no small amount of speculation, Mojang Studios has confirmed when the Minecraft 1.21 'Tricky Trials' update is officially releasing to Minecraft players on every platform. Matching my expectations, the Tricky Trials update is aiming for an early summer release, meaning we only have a couple more weeks of waiting before we can fully dive in.

So, when does the next Minecraft update release? Mojang Studios has confirmed that the Minecraft 1.21 content update drops on June 13, 2024, just two weeks away! The update will roll out to all players simultaneously, whether you play the Bedrock or Java Editions, or are on Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, Switch, or mobile devices.

Just two weeks longer to wait. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Minecraft's next major content update is a little smaller than originally expected thanks to the surprise release of the Minecraft 'Armored Paws' update, but it's still packed with a ton of features. You can check out our Minecraft 1.21 'Tricky Trials' update FAQ for all the information, or you can skim the summary below.

Trial Chambers & Trials. The headlining feature for the Tricky Trials update are Trial Chambers, which are hidden underground dungeons filled with traps, puzzles, and challenging Trials. Players can take on waves of mobs and traps to gain access to Vaults, which hold valuable loot. For additional challenge and greater rewards, players can even seek out Ominous Trials.

New mobs. Trial Chambers are upping the challenge further by introducing two new hostile mobs: the Breeze and the Bogged Skeleton. The former blasts its foes away with explosive wind powers, while the latter poisons you with deadly arrows.

The Mace. For the first time in years, Minecraft is getting an all-new tool in the form of the Mace, a slow and powerful bludgeoning weapon that can deal devastating area-of-effect damage. To craft it, you'll need to dominate the Trial Chambers.

New blocks and more. Forget about the tedium of crafting with the Redstone-powered automatic Crafter, or building an epic new home with the assortment of new Tuff and Copper decorative blocks. There's even a new Copper Bulb with a variable light strength.

More decorations. Finally, the Tricky Trials update is introducing a ton of new Banners, Armor Trims, Pottery Sherds, and Paintings. Decorating yourself and your Minecraft home just got a lot more interesting.

That's not all that's happening with the best Xbox game right now. In addition to the impending release of the Minecraft 1.21 'Tricky Trials' update, Mojang Studios is celebrating 15 years of Minecraft with the community, including free gifts, exclusive collaborations and merch, and even an opportunity to go on a real-life Minecraft adventure. Minecraft is even getting its own animated series on Netflix, which is an exciting step forward for this unstoppable franchise.

Of course, that's in addition to the live action Minecraft movie that's already in the works. Finally, there's a small sign that Minecraft may finally come to Steam on Windows PC in the future, although nothing is set in stone on that front. Either way, it's an exciting time to be a Minecraft fan, even without a major free content update right around the corner. Minecraft's 1.21 'Tricky Trials' update officially releases on June 13, 2024, so mark your calendars!