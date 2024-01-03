The Minecraft movie just signed a massive celebrity lead for 2025, so now I definitely have to see it

What you need to know

The last we heard of the Minecraft movie, it starred Jason Mamoa and was slated for an April 4, 2025 release date.

In a new report from Deadline, it seems that everyone's favorite Jack Black is confirmed for the Minecraft movie, too.

Jack Black himself strongly hinted on his Instagram that the report is accurate, showing him reading a "Minecraft Basics for Dummies" book.

The Minecraft movie is still mostly shrouded in mystery, but it is accruing quite a cast list.

The Minecraft movie is largely an enigma, going through a complicated and convoluted development process that has seen it change directors and producers multiple times. The movie seems to be progressing nicely now, though, with a fresh cast of high-profile actors and an actual release date. In a new report corroborated by the man himself, it seems another huge name is joining the cast.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Jack Black will appear on the big screen once again, this time alongside Jason Mamoa in the upcoming Minecraft movie. The two megastars are joined by other names like Emma Myers from "Wednesday" and Danielle Brooks from "Orange is the New Black" and "The Color Purple" on Broadway.

It seems almost completely certain that Deadline's report is accurate, as Jack Black posted an image on his official Instagram showing him reading a "Minecraft Basics for Dummies" book with the simple caption "An actor prepares." That's the best confirmation we can expect from the actor short of him outright stating he's starring in the Minecraft movie.

What role could he play?

Yeah, it seems pretty likely that Jack Black is indeed confirmed for the Minecraft movie. (Image credit: @jackblack | Instagram)

Deadline's report suggests that Jack Black may claim the role of Minecraft's iconic mascot, Steve. That's definitely a huge character to step into the shoes of, but it does beg the question of what role Jason Mamoa will play. Either way, expect to see Jack Black bring his legendary energy, voice, and sense of humor to the role

What we know about the Minecraft movie

The Minecraft movie is mostly a mystery at this point, but we do know that it's currently slated to release on April 4, 2025. We still haven't seen any trailers or even official promotional material for the movie, though, so that release date is still far from completely set in stone. We also know that the movie is being directed by Jared Hess, known for movies like Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre (also starring Jack Black).

Hopefully, we'll learn more about the Minecraft movie and its cast of star actors this year, with Jack Black and Jason Mamoa both bringing a lot of starpower to the intriguing movie adaptation of Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios' best-selling franchise. If you're more interested in just playing Minecraft, though, the latest test builds bring armadillos and 4K support to Xbox Series X|S.