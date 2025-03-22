The latest Minecraft Live event is here to shed light on the near future for the Minecraft universe, and that of course means content updates for the titular game.

Similar to the last Minecraft Live in Sept. 2024, Mojang Studios has shared details on the next two game drops, or smaller themed updates heading to Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in the coming months.

The more imminent release will be dubbed "Spring to Life," and it should help the Overworld feel more diverse and alive. By imminent, I also mean within the next few days.

Another update heading to players later this year won't be quite so lively, though, and will feature the Nether's most annoying mob (in a far less annoying form).

We're days away from the next Minecraft update.

First, we have the newest update for Minecraft, the "Spring to Life" game drop. This update builds on the theme we've noticed in recent Minecraft snapshots and Minecraft Preview builds with greater diversity in the world.

Even better, we know when it's coming. The Minecraft "Spring to Life" update will arrive on Mar. 25, 2025 for players on all platforms, so it's not far away.

Here's what the game drop will include, split into three broad categories:

New mob variants. First, the teaser we saw in the Minecraft Live announcement trailer (along with our own speculation) came true, as the Spring to Life update is all about greater diversity in the Overworld ecosystem. Cows, pigs, and chickens will be getting new regional, biome-specific variants to better match the environments you find them This builds on the work Mojang started when it updated Minecraft with seven new wolf regional variants Speaking of, we know that wolves are also getting new personalities alongside a total redesign of Minecraft's spawn eggs as a part of this update

First, the teaser we saw in the Minecraft Live announcement trailer (along with our own speculation) came true, as the Spring to Life update is all about greater diversity in the Overworld ecosystem. New ambient features. More subtle than new mob variants, Minecraft's Overworld is getting some new ambient features to make environments feel more lively. Some of this we've already seen in previews, like decorative leaf litter piles on the ground near trees, falling leaves from trees, and updated ambient sounds (especially in the desert) However, we're also getting a new decorative plant with firefly bushes, which seem to be Mojang's answer to removing fireflies from the Minecraft "Wild Update" that featured frogs There are plenty of other subtle additions, too, including new wildflowers, bushes, dry grass, and cactus flowers

More subtle than new mob variants, Minecraft's Overworld is getting some new ambient features to make environments feel more lively. Other updates. Not content with the above, there are some other mild updates coming in "Spring to Life," including: Cartographer villagers will now offer new maps, leading players to villages in different biomes Wandering traders will now buy and sell more items, and prices in general will be lower Lodestones are easier to craft, and placing a compass on a Lodestone will always lead players home A new "Locator Bar" will make it easy to find your fellow players wherever they are in the world

Not content with the above, there are some other mild updates coming in "Spring to Life," including:

This is the "Cool Chicken." It's an appropriate name. We knew it was happening; wolves are getting new personalities. This update is all about the ambience. New flowers, new ambient sounds, new decorative blocks, and new regional mobs. I love the look of the fireflies. Like this pig. You can see a lot of the regional variants here.

This isn't the most ambitious game update, but there are a ton of refinements and quality-of-life improvements in this update that should make it a worthwhile release for even the most hardcore Minecraft players.

Mojang didn't go so far as to give us a release date or even a name, but we do have the first details for the game drop arriving shortly after Spring to Life. This update will be less colorful and friendly, though, as it's taking us back to the Nether and giving us some interesting updates to an infamous mob.

Here's what we do know will be in this update:

Two new Ghast variants. Minecraft's screaming cat ghost, also known as a Ghast, is getting two new variants! We're getting the Ghastling, which you can find by bringing a Dried Ghast block into the Overworld and soaking it in water There's also the Happy Ghast, which is a Ghastling that's fed lots of snow until it grows up

Minecraft's screaming cat ghost, also known as a Ghast, is getting two new variants! More Ghast-related additions. On top of the new variants, we're getting two new Ghast-related items. There's the Dried Ghast block, or preserved Ghastlings that you can find in the Nether Then there's the Ghast Harness, which allows you and up to three of your friends to ride your Happy Ghast

On top of the new variants, we're getting two new Ghast-related items.

Find the Dried Ghast block in the Nether. Bring it home and give it lots of water. And suddenly you'll have your own Ghastling. Take good care of the little guy. And feed it lots of snow. And you'll get a Happy Ghast. Build a harness for it. And you and your friends can ride it together.

This update is understandably shrouded in more mystery than Spring to Life given that it's further out. What we've seen looks great, though, and I'm curious to see if we'll get any more features or changes in this release. This update isn't named yet, and should arrive later this year.

Both of these updates are quite good.

I'm torn on how I feel about Minecraft's new approach to updates. On one hand, Mojang committing to more transparent and frequent communication does wonders for setting reasonable expectations and avoiding disappointment when distant promises aren't met or are altered.

It's also great to see Minecraft more regularly get injections of additional content or noticeable improvements, rather than waiting many months for a single major release.

On the other hand, though, every game drop we've seen so far has been quite modest in scope, and there's been no hint that Mojang is also working on major, all-encompassing updates to Minecraft for the future.

I'd feel much better about the adorable Spring to Life and the mysterious Ghast-related game drops if I also knew that these smaller updates were being released alongside development for bigger plans, but we simply don't know at this point.

Well, that's not entirely true. Mojang also unveiled the "Vibrant Visuals" update, the graphical upgrade Minecraft players have been requesting for years. That's arriving in the coming months, and it looks amazing.

Either way, I've no complaints about the actual content we've seen from these game drops — it's all good stuff that I'm excited to see in the game. The "Spring to Life" update, in particular, is packed with a ton of great details.

Of course, I'm also very excited to be able to tame and ride a Ghast of my own.