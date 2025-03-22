I kept track of everything announced during the latest Minecraft Live so you don't have to
Here's everything Mojang Studios announced during Minecraft Live in one place.
Moments ago, at least as this article is going live, Mojang Studios wrapped up the latest Minecraft Live event, departing like Santa Claus in the night to leave the children with their presents until next Christmas.
The next few months of Minecraft have been laid out, including more content for the game, new details for the movie, and even a major shift that players have been requesting for many years.
No more wasting time, here's everything announced during the latest Minecraft Live show on Mar. 22, 2025.
The long-awaited visual upgrade for Minecraft is coming
I'll start with what's likely to make the most noise among the passionate Minecraft community: Minecraft is finally receiving the visual upgrade we've been requesting for many years.
Known as "Vibrant Visuals," this upgrade will be the first step in Mojang's multi-phase plan to dramatically overhaul Minecraft's graphics for the first time since the game's initial release, and it's arriving on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition first in the coming months.
It's important to mention that this is a purely visual enhancement and will have no impact on gameplay. It's also worth pointing out that, no, this isn't the revolutionary ray-traced visuals people have been wanting on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but it's still pretty exciting.
Minecraft is getting brand-new content spread across two updates
As expected from any Minecraft Live event, we learned what the next major content update will be. Well, we actually learned what the next two minor game drops for Minecraft will be, given Mojang's recent shift in development strategy.
The first to arrive is already named and marked for release on Mar. 25, 2025. The Spring to Life update will continue the work Mojang has already begun in recent updates and even more recent snapshots and betas.
On top of the new wolf personalities in testing (to go with the wolf variants we now have), we'll be getting regional mob variants for pigs, cows, and chickens. Mojang is also refreshing the Overworld with new ambient features like leaf litter, firefly bushes, enhanced sounds, and more.
The second game drop is a little more mysterious, but we do know we're getting two new Ghast variants, the Ghastling and Happy Ghast, as well as a Ghast Harness to ride that Happy Ghast with your friends.
The Minecraft movie is almost here, but you can have a new clip now
If you've not already heard of 'A Minecraft Movie,' it's a live action (yes, live action) adaptation of our favorite blocky universe starring little-known actors like Jack Black and Jason Mamoa.
The Minecraft movie releases worldwide on Apr. 4, 2025, but before then Mojang shared exclusive footage from 'A Minecraft Movie' and dropped some new details.
We even learned about a live event surrounding the movie's release. From Mar. 25 to Apr. 7, players will be able to enjoy a series of mini games in Minecraft and win an exclusive cosmetic cape.
My thoughts on this Minecraft Live event
The last Minecraft Live wasn't the most exciting, but this event packed in a lot more in the same short period.
Two game drops, a visual upgrade, and the continued ramp up for the Minecraft movie release made this Minecraft Live a lot more interesting to me.
The "Spring to Life" update is only days away with a ton of Overworld enhancements and improvements, we're getting new mobs and features later this year, and Minecraft is finally getting the visual upgrade we probably should've gotten years ago.
Overall, I think Mojang Studios did a great job managing expectations and delivering a compact, entertaining show. I hope that the game drop following "Spring to Life" includes a little more than just the Happy Ghast and its related features, but it should be a pretty cool update regardless.
How did you feel about this Minecraft Live, and what was your favorite part?
