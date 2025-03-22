Considering Minecraft Live is your one-stop shop to learn all about the near future for the Minecraft franchise, it's no wonder that the upcoming live action movie is a part of it.

Yes, 'A Minecraft Movie' made an appearance during the latest Minecraft show, with Mojang Studios offering the latest updates on the movie, including sharing a brand-new, exclusive clip and discussing a live movie event inside the game.

The Minecraft movie officially releases on Apr. 4, 2025, so this final update should tide you over until then.

Mojang Studios shared new footage from the Minecraft movie, giving us another peek at the movie's unique aesthetic and the star cast of Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, and more.

Specifically, this footage shows the crew as they enter a village for the first time, with Steve (played by Jack Black), explaining how this curious world functions.

This comes after the third and final trailer for the Minecraft movie was dropped, which you can also go watch now. The big, bad villain for the movie is revealed in this trailer, so stay away if you prefer to go in as blind as possible.

Villagers are still uncanny valley-ing all over the place. (Image credit: Windows Central | YouTube)

The live action Minecraft movie stuck around for a little bit longer than the time it took to show the clip, of course, with Mojang dispensing some other details on the movie.

Surprisingly, that also includes news of a live event for 'A Minecraft Movie' around its release.

Running from Mar. 25 to Apr. 7, players will be able to participate in an in-game live event. The evolving multiplayer event will see players defend Midport Village in three separate mini games. Completing five challenges will reward players the exclusive "Yearn Cape" cosmetic item.

I'm still a little unsure, but excited to see the Minecraft movie anyways

The energy is there for the Minecraft movie to be great, it just has to stick the landing. (Image credit: Windows Central | YouTube)

The tumultuous development of the Minecraft movie and the roller coaster of emotions elicited from the three official trailers released so far has left me uncertain.

I want 'A Minecraft Movie' to be amazing, and all the pieces to accomplish that should be there, but the foundational approach of bringing Minecraft into the real world introduces some additional challenges.

It doesn't help that the official merchandise for 'A Minecraft Movie' is objectively cursed, but it's also clear that Mojang Studios and its partners are serious about this movie, including releasing an official tie-in add-on for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

You'll even be able to get in on the fun at McDonald's, with 'A Minecraft Movie' combos, Happy Meals, and collectibles. Oh, and even a brand-new dipping sauce.

Good or bad, though, I'm still excited to go and actually see the movie when it releases in theaters worldwide on Apr. 4, 2025. I know my daughter is excited to see the movie, too.