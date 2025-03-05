The Minecraft movie is confirmed to be making an appearance at Minecraft Live.

In the world of Minecraft, there are always new developments in the making — both known and secret.

Mojang Studios has historically relied on major Minecraft Live shows to share many of those updates with the Minecraft community, and is now committing to smaller, more frequent events to get us that information faster.

The last Minecraft Live in Sept. 2024 was modest as a response to this shift in approach, but I think many still appreciated Mojang's increased dedication to transparency. Now, we know when the next Minecraft Live will air — and some clues for what we'll see.

When is the next Minecraft Live show airing?

Minecraft Live 2025: Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The next Minecraft Live officially airs at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT on Mar. 22, 2025.

You can check out the animated announcement trailer above, which doesn't tell us much (but may offer some hints).

Where will I be able to watch Minecraft Live?

We only know that Minecraft Live will stream at Minecraft.net/Live in English, but Mojang Studios has traditionally also streamed at YouTube.com/Minecraft and Twitch.TV/Minecraft.

I expect to see audio description, sign language, and localized language options again, as well, but we don't quite have details for those alternative streams at the moment.

I'll be updating our guide on how to watch Minecraft Live soon, and I'll keep that article updated with all the latest information and stream links as we get them.

What will we see at the next Minecraft Live?

These trailers don't always translate to actual updates, but Mojang has already been focusing on increased mob variety in Minecraft. (Image credit: Xbox Game studios)

Mojang Studios is being intentionally vague on the details, but we do know that the next Minecraft Live will largely be divided into three parts.

We know we'll be getting behind-the-scenes information and insight into the growing Minecraft franchise, direct from the sources at Mojang Studios.

We'll also learn about future game drops (read: content updates) coming to Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Finally, we'll get more details on 'A Minecraft Movie,' the live action Minecraft flick starring Jack Black, coming to theaters around the world on Apr. 4, 2025. We already got the final 'A Minecraft Movie' trailer recently, so we may be treated to more insight into that.

Beyond that, matters are pretty mysterious, but Mojang may have more teases in store before the actual event.

I can at least speculate what we may see come to Minecraft in the next game drops. Mojang has been increasingly focused on improving the diversity of Minecraft's ecosystems and improving the finer details of its interface with preview updates like new wolf personalities and redesigned spawn eggs.

I imagine the next game drops will expand on those snapshots and previews, and we may see new regional variants for other mobs. The animated trailer shows different kinds of cows, sheep, and chickens (all of which we've seen in previous projects like Minecraft Earth), so that seems like a safe bet.

More frequent peeks into the future of Minecraft

I'm all for Mojang Studios dropping smaller, more frequent updates for Minecraft and its related projects, and it's nice that we can look forward to more than a single Minecraft Live show a year.

That being said, I do hope this Minecraft Live is a little more interesting than the last one. Personally, I feel that "The Pale Garden" update was lacking in worthwhile content, and I don't want "smaller, more frequent updates" to also mean "no more big changes or additions."

The next Minecraft Live is a few weeks away, and you can rest assured that I'll be covering everything that comes out of the show when it arrives.

What would you like to see from Minecraft Live and Mojang Studios? Are you optimistic about the newly announced show?