Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" changelogs are now available

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" is the latest content update for Minecraft, and it's now releasing to players.

The massive update contains dozens of new features, fixes, and improvements across Minecraft's two editions.

Mojang Studios has released the changelogs, which you can view below, that detail these numerous changes.

Separate changelogs are available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition.

Months of development and patient waiting have led to this day — the official release of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." The new release includes dozens of new features, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements, all of which are dropping into the hands of excited players around the world.

Minecraft players, regardless of their preferred platform or edition, can now install The Wild Update and jump in. Interested players can peruse the full changelogs for both Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition, which details everything you need to know about 1.19 release.

It's practically an objective fact that Minecraft is one of the best games you can play, and The Wild Update aims to make the legendary survival game even better. In case you missed it, I sat down with Mojang Studios to discuss Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," and what it takes to develop Minecraft.

The Wild Update is now available for Bedrock Edition players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19 "The Wild Update" includes:

New features

New Achievements

It Spreads — Kill a mob next to a catalyst

Birthday Song — Have an Allay drop a cake at a note block

With Our Powers Combined! — Have all 3 froglights in your inventory

Sneak 100 — Sneaking next to a Sculk Sensor without triggering it

New music

Added new music by Lena Raine and Samuel Åberg

Added Music Disc 5 Unlike other discs, it can only be obtained by finding and crafting nine disc fragments together These disc fragments can be found rarely in ancient city chests

Mobile players: To hear the new music, you will need to download the updated Minecraft Original Music Pack, available free from the Marketplace

Updated the visual style of the touch control joystick

Players can now continuously jump while holding down the jump button

Allay

The winner of the Minecraft Live 2021 Mob Vote is flying into Minecraft!

Instantly recognizable by its luminous blue sheen, you won’t lose this mob once you find it

Hand it an item and it will pick up matching items it finds in the world

It loves music and will drop items if it hears a note block playing nearby

The allay spawns in pillager outposts and woodland mansions and is waiting for you to set it free!

Boat in chest

The Wild Update makes it possible for you to craft a boat with a chest on it, which is convenient since there are plenty of new blocks to bring back from your new adventures!

Deep dark

In the depths of the Overworld, you will find one of the scariest biomes in all of Minecraft

Buried underground, espeically at the bottom of mountainous regions, this area is filled with sculk blocks, ancient structures, loot chests, and one, single, solitary mob

To navigate the deep dark, you need to sneak, use Silk Touch, and above all else — don’t wake the warden!

Frog & tadpole

Frogs feed on small slimes, breathe on land and in water, and lay eggs called frogspawn

The eggs will hatch and turn into tadpoles, making this the first mob that isn’t bred from a smaller version of itself!

There are three different types to discover — temperate frogs, warm frogs, and cold frogs — so getting your hands on all three means that you will need to travel through the Overworld!

Froglight block

These luminous blocks come in three different variants depending on which frog type produces it

If you want to light up your base with ochre, verdant, or pearlescent froglights, you will need to figure out a way to feed a frog a very small magma cube!

Goat horn

Dropped by goats that ram into hard blocks and can be used to make a variety of sounds! Can you find all eight variants?

Mangrove swamp

Towering trees, wide roots, small saplings, and muddy terrain make up the new mangrove swamps

Found in areas with high temperatures and high humidity, this new swamp also introduces mangrove trees and mud blocks, bringing a wide range of new materials to craft builds inspired by the beauty of the Overworld!

Mangrove tree & wood

Mangrove trees introduce a brand-new type of wood block to build with, the logs can be crafted into planks, stairs, buttons, slabs, fences, doors, signs, and pressure plates

You can also craft with the mangrove tree’s leaves, roots, and small saplings called propagules!

Mud block

Mud can be found all over mangrove swamps and crafted with wheat into packed mud!

Use it to craft a variety of mud brick blocks including stairs, slabs, and walls

This block is also renewable by using a water bottle on dirt, so there is no risk of running out of mud

Placing Mud above a block that has pointed dripstone underneath will eventually turn the mud block into clay!

Recovery compass & echo shards

The recovery compass is the solution for finding the way back to the last location you died

Loot chests in ancient cities to discover echo shards and craft one for yourself!

Sculk blocks

There are five different types of sculk blocks to be found in the deep dark

If you want to mine them, you will need to stay stealthy and use Silk Touch

The sculk block is a great decorative block thanks to its atmospheric glow

The sculk sensor is a redstone block that detects vibrations, so walk carefully or use a wool block to muffle your steps

The sculk catalyst spreads sculk around it and sculk veins generate around patches of sculk that spawn from the sculk catalyst

Finally, the sculk shrieker is possibly the most dangerous block of all since it will summon the warden if you’re not careful!

Warden

The only mob that spawns in the deep dark is none other than the warden

The warden will only make an appearance if its slumber is disturbed, which means that brave explorers must sneak around very quietly

Quick movements risk setting off a sculk sensor that trigger a sculk shrieker

If you have the misfortune of hearing it pierce through the silent shroud of the deep dark, it’s time to get out

Even though the warden can’t see, this doesn’t slow it down but works to its advantage

The warden can sniff out any intruders and uses vibrations to detect their exact location

Vanilla parity

Blocks

Fences and Walls no longer connect to Bells and Brewing Stands

Fixed a bug where the Brewing Stand's arms textures did not touch the base

Moved the Brewing Stand's base UVs and updated the base texture

Fixed the Brewing Stand's arms rotation

Created a better transition between the End Portal Frame side texture and the End Stone

Removed unused pixels in the End Rod texture

Updated the Mycelium's side texture to match other dirt-based textures

Fixed Light Blocks being destroyable from within while underwater

Items

Updated Boat item icon textures to make them consistent with Java Edition

Mobs

Fixed an issue causing baby Llamas to fire llama spit from above their head

Mirrored the Spider's left legs

Shulker

Shulkers are now fire immune

Shulkers now remain in upright position in vehicles

Shulkers no longer fail to spawn when there’s another Shulker at relative negative y and x axis

Wandering trader

The Wandering Trader no longer opens or closes doors

The Wandering Trader now randomly moves around

The Wandering Trader now matches Java Edition's drinking sounds

The Wandering Trader now has disappear / reappear sound effects when gaining / losing Invisibility

The Wandering Trader can now be named with a Name Tag (this will not prevent it from despawning)

Spectator Mode (Experimental)

General

Our initial implementation of Spectator Mode will not include every feature available in the Java Edition (such as "mob view", speed control, etc.), we have chosen to focus on the parts of spectator mode that we hope will be most useful

We would like to hear about bugs you have found with the features that are included currently, and you may now report these at bugs.mojang.com if they have not been reported already

Any additional parity breaks, feature requests, or suggestions for what to add next should be made through feedback.minecraft.net

Enabling & disabling

Players can switch to and from Spectator using the Settings Menu and the `/gamemode spectator` command, if cheats are enabled

Player inventory, health, held items, etc., are unchanged when switching into spectator mode and then out again

Movement

Spectators are always flying and cannot become grounded (For this version we will not attempt movement parity with Java edition, but may do more in this area later)



User interface

Spectators have a reduced HUD that does not show the crosshair, hotbar, XP, health, hunger or armor

Visibility & rendering

Spectators cannot be seen by mobs or other players except other spectators

Spectators appear as a transparent floating head (to those who can see them). The body, arms, legs, armor and held items are not rendered. Currently the transparency does not work correctly for all skin selection types, this is a known issue

When playing in first person, spectators do not see their arm or held item

World interactions

Spectators pass through solid blocks and entities without any collisions

Spectators can see out of solid objects

Spectators are not affected by any in-game blocks, mobs, items, portals, or effects and cannot take damage

Portals currently affect spectators, but this is a bug we intend to fix in the future

Spectators cannot use items or interact with blocks or mobs (for example, they cannot attack, feed, mount, or trade with mobs)

Spectators cannot open their inventory or interact with block UIs like chests (This is not in parity with Java yet) Currently spectators that die drop their inventory, this is a known issue that we want to address



Spectators generate chunks as normal (This is not in parity with Java yet)

Spectators don't cause mobs to spawn

Bug fixes

Custom input mapping for Spectator Mode added

Spectators are now unable to attack

Spectators are now unable to build

Spectators are now unable to drop items

Spectators are now unable to use items

Spectators are now unable to open inventory

Spectators are now unable to interact with the world through input

Spectators are now unable to interact with chests or other container UI

Spectators no longer fly slowly when entering Spectator Mode from ground

Players enter noclip and flying when enabling Spectator Mode

Players stop riding, using items, sleeping, and gliding when entering Spectator Mode

Double-jump no longer breaks Spectator Mode

Bug fixes

Blocks

Fixed a bug where End Crystal beams would point far above their target blocks

Blocks affected by gravity now fall correctly on replaceable blocks

Slabs can once again be placed continuously

Torches can no longer be placed on Bells

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that caused the player to take fall damage after getting into a Bed while falling

Fixed issue where the Invert Y Axis setting was not working correctly with touch controls

The player can now slide from movement directions to jump and not get interrupted when jump and sneak are swapped on 'Classic’ touch controls

Graphical

Fixed an issue that caused Leads to render on top of Glass

Fixed a bug causing the fire animation to flicker when the player is standing in a Lava Cauldron while in Creative mode

Fixed an issue that could cause severe visual glitches when using emotes more than once

Fixed graphical corruption issues on Android devices

Items

Fixed incorrect names for White Dye, Black Dye, Brown Dye, and Blue Dye

Fixed a bug where an undamaged tool, such as Pickaxe, when name-changed on an Anvil, would fail to work correctly when used for the first time

The recipes for Minecart with Chest / Hopper / TNT are now shapeless

Fixed a bug where the Trident, Bow, Spyglass and Crossbow would not render when picked up by a Fox

Fixed a bug causing z-fighting to occur on bottom of player’s head while wearing a Skull

Each Minecart variant (Chest / Hopper / TNT) drops itself as a single item when broken, instead of splitting into two items (such as Chest and Minecart)

Mobs

Mobs do not get stuck into open Trapdoors anymore

Fixed an issue causing the Parrot's head to always face the player while riding the player. We couldn’t handle the constant staring

Villagers will no longer begin sleeping while riding something near a Bed

Illagers are now allowed to migrate to other villages and progress raids

Trader Llamas can now breed after being fed Hay Bales

Trader Llamas will no longer be persistent after being unleashed from the Wandering Trader

Performance & stability

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur during splitscreen play

Fixed a crash that could occur when lightning hits a Lightning Rod in certain scenarios

Fixed several crashes that could occur on some Marketplace worlds

Fixed a crash that could occur when players are battling each other and both players are wearing Thorns enchanted Armor

Fixed a crash that could occur when players died while affected by Wither

Fixed a crash which could occur when trading with a Villager that last traded with a disconnected player

Fixed a crash that would occasionally occur in Villages on iOS

Cleaned up leftover biome / block / light memory when leaving a world

Fixed an issue that caused Marketplace downloads to get stuck in queue

Fixed being unable to edit characters in the Dressing Room on Nintendo Switch

User interface

Shift-clicking items will once again combine items of same type into a stack

Added settings to change duration of notifications

The "Submit Feedback" button is now described as a link by Text-To-Speech

Added appropriate messaging when there is no internet connection on Xbox devices

Fixed enchantment option on Pocket UI Profile not being displayed

Fixed a bug where items could be dropped by clicking in the dark gray area of the left side of player inventory when using Furnace, Blast Furnace, Smoker, Enchant Table, Grindstone, Brewing Stand, Anvil, Beacon, and Smithing Table

Players can now sign in with a QR code on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles

Featured Servers message text is no longer centered

"Controller lost connection" prompt will now be shown after the world generation screen if a controller was disconnected while on that screen

World generation

Several improvements to level chunk blending

General

Volume instances are now stored in the world, persisting between play sessions

Limit path strings and localized ID strings in data-driven blocks to 256 characters

Limit the length of crafting tag strings in `CraftingTableComponent` to 64 characters

Limit the number of elements in the `material_instances` field of the `BlockMaterialInstancesComponent` to 64

Limit the number of elements in the `conditions` and `block_filter` fields of the `BlockPlacementFieldComponent` to 64

Updated documentation for `origin` and `size` fields of the `minecraft:block_collision` and `minecraft:aim_collision` components

Set stack limit for brewing station result slot to 1, as to avoid getting input stacks being overwritten when the brew is complete

Tied consume animation to consume duration

Content errors for data-driven blocks improved to log resource pack, file, and block identifier

Limit length of the `minecraft:geometry` field of `BlockGeometryComponent` to 256 characters

Updated documentation for specific string types `Localization String`, `Path String`, and `Identifier String`

Commands

The `/spreadplayers` command will now avoid more hazardous locations

Reload command will now discover new function and script files

When a Command Block clones itself twice with the `/clone` command, the cloned Command Block will now activate on the first try

Command selectors now correctly identify players by name instead of their name tag

Title commands fired before a client was done joining will now show instead of being ignored

Added the `replace entity` overload to the `/loot` command

Fixed an issue with teleporting an entity to a chunk that has not been loaded since before 1.18.30 would result in the loss of that entity

Dedicated server

Enabled the Windows Dedicated Server console to read UTF-16 encoded Unicode input

Fog

Updated `fog` JSON schema to allow distance fog settings to use negative value as `fog_start`. Allowing nearby blocks to also be tinted with fog color

Added adjustable fog effect that can expand or shrink over time. Users will get the sense of eyes adjusting when going into water

Item components

Added new data-driven Item component `minecraft:chargeable` — Allows the item to be charged (like Apples or Bows) when the use action button is held

`on_complete` — Trigger executed when the items use duration has been completed

Mobs

Entities that use `KnockbackRoarGoal` can once again properly use entity filters to determine damage

`Actor` properties can now be applied to player entities. Updated network protocol version to support this

Actors using movement prediction will once again teleport smoothly

Added in a check to prevent an actor that is a passenger from being ridden by the vehicle it is on, preventing an infinite loop looking for the root vehicle

Exposed new data parameter `can_sleep_while_riding` for `minecraft.behavior.sleep`. If set to `false`, the goal will not start if the mob is riding

The `is_moving` filter now returns the correct value when an actor is moving

Added a `target_block_filters` to `behavior.move_to_block` and `is_waterlogged` filter test to prevent mobs from moving to blocks underwater

Molang

Avoid clearing temp Molang variables during hand rendering

Performance & stability

Fixed a crash when loading a Behavior Pack with non-JSON object in entity components, component_groups, and `add` / `remove` events

Fixed a crash that could occur when attempting to render blocks that rely on biome data

Fixed a crash when attempting to access a null entity

Fixed a crash in `variant` related to thrown potions and invalid potion IDs

Avoid crashes on certain devices when parsing Molang expressions with many `OR` or `AND` operators

Updated Add-On templates for 1.19.0 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation, are available to download

GameTest Framework

Important breaking change

GameTest module type changed from `javascript` to `script` in `manifest.json`. Added an optional attribute `language` which has only one supported value — `javascript`

mojang-gametest module

Added function `rotateVector` - Rotates a vector relative to the GameTest structure rotation

Removed constraint on maximum travel distance from GameTest structure for `SimulatedPlayer`

mojang-minecraft module

`Entity` Added function `setRotation(degreesX: number, degreesY: number)` — Sets the rotation of the Entity Added read-only property `rotation: XYRotation` — Gets the rotation of the Entity Removed property `bodyRotation` — Note: Use `rotation.y` instead

`XYRotation` Renamed class `PitchYawRotation` to `XYRotation` Renamed property `pitch` to `x` Renamed property `yaw` to `y`

New events: Added event `buttonPushEvent` — fires when a button is pushed Added event `events.projectileHit` — Fires when a projectile hits a `Block` or `Entity` Added event `events.itemStartUseOn` — Sent when the player first interacts with a block Added event `events.itemStopUseOn` — Sent when fire if the block is successfully interacted with and the block has changed — such as when grass is turned to a path with a Shovel Added event `events.itemStartCharge` — Sent when the player first starts using a charging / animated item Added event `events.itemCompleteCharge` — Sent when the item has completed its charge action Added event `events.itemReleaseCharge` — Sent when the user has finished using the item and released the build action Added event `events.itemStopCharge` — Sent either when the player has finished an items use cycle or when the player has released the use action with the item `ItemStartUseOnEvent` — Added read only property `buildBlockLocation` — The result build block position. Useful for determining where a block was placed Added member `player?: Player `to the `LeverActivate` event — The player that activated the lever

New property on `Player: onScreenDisplay : ScreenDisplay` — exposes a new interface to trigger on screen content

`ScreenDisplay` Type `setTitle(title : String, options? : TitleDisplayOptions)` — cause a title to show up on the player's HUD, optionally specifying the subtitle and fade in, stay and fade out times `clearTitle()` — clear title and subtitle `updateSubtitle(subtitle : String)` — update the subtitle (but not the title) `setActionBar(text : String)` — set the action bar text

`TitleDisplayOptions` object `subtitle? : String` — optional subtitle `fadeInSeconds : Int` — number of seconds to fade in new title and subtitle `staySeconds : Int` — number of seconds to have the title and subtitle stay on screen `fadeOutSeconds : Int` — number of seconds to fade out title and subtitle

Support of dynamic properties that script can use to persist data per-`World` or per-`Entity`. Note that properties must be registered using the `propertyRegistry` in the new `WorldInitialize` event

`DynamicPropertiesDefinition` Added function `defineNumber(identifier: string): void` — Defines a dynamic number property Added function `defineString(identifier: string, maxLength: number): void` — Defines a dynamic string property Added function `defineBoolean(identifier: string): void` — Defines a dynamic boolean property Added event `worldInitialize(worldInitializeEvent: WorldInitializeEvent)` — Fires during world load and contains the property registry used for declaring dynamic properties

`PropertyRegistry` Added function `registerEntityTypeDynamicProperties(propertiesDefinition: DynamicPropertiesDefinition, entityType: EntityType)` — Registers dynamic property definitions for the given `EntityType` Added function `registerWorldDynamicProperties(propertiesDefinition: DynamicPropertiesDefinition)` — Registers property definitions for the world

`World` object / `Entity` object additions: Added function `setDynamicProperty(identifier: string, value: boolean | string | number)` — Adds a dynamic property to the world / entity Added function `getDynamicProperty(identifier: string): boolean | string | number` — Gets a dynamic property from the world / entity if it exists, otherwise returns `undefined` Added function `removeDynamicProperty(identifier: string): boolean` — Removes a dynamic property value from the world / entity

Updated the GameTest Framework interface to add read-only scoreboard support

`World` `scoreboard : Scoreboard` — Access world's scoreboard

`Entity` `scoreboard : ScoreboardIdentity` — Access the entities scoreboard identity

`Scoreboard` — Object representing the scoreboard data `getObjective(objectiveId : String) : ScoreboardObjective` — Method to get a specific objective (by `id`) `getObjectives : ScoreboardObjective[]` — Method to get all objectives `getParticipants : ScoreboardIdentity[]` — Method to get all scoreboard identities

`ScoreboardObjective` — Object representing a scoreboard objective `id : String` — (read-only) scoreboard identifier `displayName : String` — (read-only) scoreboard display name `getParticipants : ScoreboardIdentity[]` — Method to get all objective participant identities `getScores : ScoreboardScoreInfo[]` — Method to get the score info for all participants `getScore(participant : ScoreboardIdentity) : Int` — Method to get the score value of a participant

`ScoreboardIdentity` — Object representing a scoreboard participant `type : ScoreboardIdentityType` — (read-only) `enum` representing the type of identity `id : Int` — (read-only) Unique identifier for the identity `displayName : String` — (read-only) display name for the identity `getEntity : Entity` — get the `Entity` handle associated with the identity

`ScoreboardIdentityType` — `Enum` representing identity `types : .Entity` — An entity `.FakePlayer` — A fake identity `.Player` — A player

`ScoreboardScoreInfo` — `Score-Identity` pair for an objective `participant : ScoreboardIdentity` — (read-only) The participant `score : Int` — (read-only) The score

Commands Added `/script profiler` command to create GameTest script performance traces. Script profiles should be written to the Minecraft logging folder

Dedicated Server has been updated to allow servers to explicitly list which script modules they want loaded when running scripts. A default configuration file is located at `/config/default/permissions.json`. Without this new file, all script modules are disabled by default

The 1.19 update for Java Edition players is now available everywhere, including Windows PCs, Mac, and Linux.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 "The Wild Update" includes:

New features

General

Added Mangrove Swamp biome

Added Mangrove Trees

Added Mangrove Blocks

Added Mud and Mud Brick Blocks

Added Clay renewability

Added Frogs and Tadpoles

Added the Deep Dark biome

Added Ancient Cities

Added Darkness mob effect

Added Disc Fragment and Music Disc 5

Added Echo Shard and Recovery Compass

Added the Swift Sneak enchantment

Added Sculk, Sculk Veins, Sculk Shrieker, and Sculk Catalyst Blocks

Added Warden mob

Added Allay mob

Added Boat with Chest

Added Goat Horns

Added new music

Leaves are now waterloggable

The main menu background now shows a Wild Update panorama

Minor changes to Minecart with Chest / Furnace / TNT / Hopper

Improved the predictability a number of gamplay elements

Explosions caused by player-ignited TNT now cause experience to drop from broken blocks (such as ore and sculk blocks) We will be keeping an eye on feedback for this change, it might change in a future update

Added sound option for 3D Directional Audio simulation This option is best experienced with headphones

Replaced Realms subtle selected world highlight with a clear green checkmark

Advancements

Added “It Spreads” for killing a mob near a Sculk Catalyst

Added “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” for having an Allay deliver items to you

Added “Birthday Song” for having an Allay drop a Cake at a Note Block

Added “With our Powers Combined” for having all Froglights in your inventory

Added “Bukkit Bukkit” for catching a Tadpole in a Bucket

Added “From Dirt to Mud” for using a Water Bottle on Dirt

Added “When the Squad Hops into Town” for getting each Frog variant on a Lead

Added “Sneak 100” for sneaking near a Sculk Sensor or Warden to prevent it detecting you

Added Darkness effect to the “How Did We Get Here?” advancement

Allay

Allays will collect all the surrounding items that match the item they are holding

Allays will like a player who hands them an item and will bring the items they collect to their liked player

If the Allay hears a Note Block play, that Note Block becomes the Allay’s favorite Note Block for 30 seconds The Allay will stay near that Note Block for that duration and bring its collected items to Note Block instead of to the player

Interacting with an Allay with an empty hand will remove the item the Allay is holding

Allays can be found at Pillager Outposts and in Woodland Mansions

Allays are immune to damage from their liked player

Allays have a natural health regen of 2 health per second

Ancient city

Wander the halls of these long-abandoned structures in the Deep Dark depths to uncover some relics long forgotten.

Ancient City structures spawn in Deep Dark biomes

In chests, guarded by Sculk Sensors and Sculk Shriekers, you can find the new Swift Sneaking enchantment

You can also find a new mysterious block called Reinforced Deepslate here, which cannot be obtained in Survival

Mobs cannot spawn in Ancient Cities

Boat with chest

Lets you bring more stuff on your boat adventures

If you are in the Boat, press the open inventory key to access the Chest contents

If you are not in the Boat, sneak and use your interact key to access the Chest contents

If you break the Boat the Chest contents will spill out, like with other Chests

Also works with Hoppers, Droppers, and other blocks that interact with Chests

Like other Chests, opening a Boat with Chest or breaking the Boat will anger Piglins, since they think all Chests belong to them

Clay renewability

Placing Mud above a block that has pointed Dripstone underneath will eventually turn the Mud Block into Clay

Darkness

A new mob effect applied to nearby players by the Warden and Sculk Shrieker

Lowers the gamma to an equivalent of “Moody” while having this effect

In periodic pulses, will lower the overall brightness of the world so that the darkness creeps up towards light sources

The icon for the Darkness effect is only shown in the inventory

A new Accessibility slider has been added in your Options menu called “Darkness Effect” Controls strength of the Darkness lighting effect Does not affect the fog distance



Deep dark

Dig into the depths far underground to uncover the darkest biome in Minecraft — the Deep Dark.

Dimly lit and eerie, the Deep Dark is sure to strike fear into the hearts of even the most brave player

Less flooded than surrounding areas

The floor of the Deep Dark is covered in sculk

No mobs spawn in the Deep Dark

Frog

Frogs can spawn in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps on Grass, Mud, Mangrove Roots, and Muddy Mangrove Roots

Frogs can croak

Frogs can walk on land, swim and jump

Frogs can eat small Slimes, causing a Slime Ball to drop

Frogs can eat small Magma Cubes, causing a Froglight block to drop

Each Frog variant drops a specific Froglight Block

Added three Froglight blocks, a type of light source blocks

Goat horn

A Goat Horn drops when a Goat rams a tree or any other hard block that occurs naturally where Goats spawn (Log, Stone, Packed Ice, Iron Ore, Copper Ore, or Emerald Ore) Other solid blocks are unfamiliar to the goat, so it won’t ram them

Use the Goat Horn to play a loud sound that can be heard from afar

Each Goat Horn has its own sound based on the Goat it originated from

There are 8 Goat Horn variants, 4 of them exclusive to Screaming Goats

Goat Horns can sometimes be found in Pillager Outposts

Mangrove leaves & propagule

Mangrove Propagule is a type of sapling that grows from the bottom of Mangrove Leaves

Bonemealing Mangrove Leaves will cause a new Propagule to start growing beneath it

Propagules grow through 4 stages, and growth can be accelerated by bonemealing

You can break off a fully grown Propagule and plant it like a sapling

Propagules can be placed and grow on all normal blocks normal saplings support, plus Mud and Clay

Propagules can be grown underwater

The Wandering Trader will now sometimes offer Propagules for sale

Mangrove swamp

Muddy! Murky! Magnificent! Welcome to Minecraft’s newest biome — the Mangrove Swamp

Located in warmer, more humid places where you’d normally find Swamp biomes in Minecraft

Here you can find Bees and Warm Frogs

The floor of this biome is coated with a thick layer of Mud

Have a nice boat ride under and around the larger-than-life roots of Mangrove trees

Mud generates all the way from the surface down to Stone

Tall Mangroves are far more common than Short Mangroves

Mangrove tree

Introducing a new type of water-adapted trees that spawn propped up on roots

Have a chance of spawning a Bee Nest

Grows from Mangrove Propagules

Moss Carpet generates on top of the tree’s roots

Mangrove wood

Added a new type of wood: Mangrove!

Mangrove Log and Stripped Mangrove Log

Mangrove Wood and Stripped Mangrove Wood

Mangrove Roots and Muddy Mangrove Roots

Mangrove Boat, Button, Pressure Plate, Door, Trapdoor, Sign, Slab, Fence, Fence Gate, and Stairs

Mud

Mud is a block that will generate in the upcoming Mangrove biome

When walking on Mud, entities slightly sink down into it like Soul Sand Unlike Soul Sand, no slowdown effect will be applied

Mud can be created by using a water bottle on dirt, by hand or with a Dispenser

Packed Mud can be crafted from Mud

Mud brick

Mud Bricks are a building block that can be crafted from Packed Mud

Mud Bricks can be crafted into Mud Brick Stairs, Walls, and Slabs using a Crafting Table or Stonecutter

Music

The new music tracks are called Ancestry, Aerie, Firebugs, and Labyrinthine

They play in certain biomes

Music Disc 5

A new music disc has been added to the game

Unlike other discs, it can only be obtained by finding and crafting 9 Disc Fragments together

These Disc Fragments can be found rarely in Ancient City Chests

Recovery compass

A new Recovery Compass can be crafted with Echo Shards, another new item which can only be found in Ancient City Chests

Unlike a normal Compass, the Recovery Compass will point to the last place you died

If you are not in the dimension you last died, or you haven’t died yet in your world, it will spin randomly

It can be crafted with 1 Compass surrounded by 8 Echo Shards, which can be found in Ancient Cities

Sculk

The rattling tendrils of the Sculk Sensors had to come from somewhere, right? Introducing sculk, a new family of blocks that dwells in the Deep Dark

Added Sculk Catalyst Block, a mysteriously soul-emitting block that blooms with Sculk patches underneath nearby dying mobs Mobs that perish in the presence of the Sculk Catalyst will not drop their experience

Added Sculk Blocks When a mob dies near a Sculk Catalyst, some unknown process seems to consume blocks beneath and turn them into Sculk Blocks A Sculk charge that spreads has a chance to consume some of its charge to grow a Sculk Sensor or Sculk Shrieker Sculk Blocks have very low blast resistance

Added Sculk Vein Blocks These veins are found on the edge of Sculk patches Similar to Glow Lichen, they can be placed in any orientation Spreading of veins causes other blocks to be taken over by the sculk Sculk Vein can spread underwater

Added Sculk Shrieker Block Sculk Shriekers can be found growing rarely from the charge of a Sculk Catalyst Sculk Shrieker can be waterlogged Notable for its boney appendages, this block responds to Sculk Sensors detecting vibrations by sending out a warning call to distant Wardens Watch out when stepping on them, as they will feel that too and send out a call! Initially it may take some time for a Warden to arrive, but you’ll hear it responding in the distance… Once it’s close enough, a call from the Sculk Shrieker will summon the Warden nearby — be prepared!

Souls from mobs will spread through Sculk Veins and Sculk Blocks in random directions until they find a valid substrate they can feed off of The charge from souls in the Sculk Blocks and Sculk Veins will eventually decay, but it will decay slower within close vicinity of the Sculk Catalyst and faster when further away from its host If the charge is dropped outside the range of the Catalyst, it has a chance of growing a Sculk Sensor

Sculk, Sculk Veins, and Sculk Catalysts require Silk Touch to acquire If mined without Silk Touch, they will drop experience instead

The efficient tool for all Sculk family blocks is the Hoe

Swift Sneak

Imbue your leggings with this shiny new enchantment to move as fast while crouching as you would normally walk!

When applied, it will increase your movement speed while sneaking

Has 3 different levels with different speed increases

It is the first enchantment unique to leggings equipment!

Tadpole

Tadpoles can swim in water

Tadpoles on land “jump around” like fishes on land, and eventually dies

Tadpoles that grows up turns into a Frog

Tadpoles grow into a different type of frog based on the biome they grow up in (Cold, Temperate, Warm)

Tadpoles can be caught in a bucket

Warden

The horror of the Deep Dark! A creature with no eyes, roughly resembling the Sculk that can be found throughout the Deep Dark, the Warden is an unstoppable force of nature that inhabits this biome

Wardens are powerful creatures, and it is often better to sneak around one that has emerged instead of taking it head on - you have been warned.

Just like Sculk Sensors, these terrifying creatures use vibrations as a means to navigate their environment

When vibrations aren’t enough, they will also use a sense of smell to track down their prey - you can observe them sniffing their surroundings to get closer to unsuspecting players and mobs

If something gets too close, it will be noticed

In the Deep Dark, Wardens can appear anywhere When enough Sculk Shriekers have been alerted to your presence, a Warden will appear

The more vibrations a Warden detects, the more angry it will get You can hear and see this from how fast the souls in its chest are beating

Once a mob has pushed beyond the Warden’s anger threshold, it will face its prey and roar before charging

Building up high, hiding behind walls or being out of range of their powerful melee attack will cause Wardens to switch to their ranged attack Their rib cages will open up to shriek a sonically charged ranged attack that can penetrate walls This attack bypasses protection for armor and shield

If, however, you keep the Warden from noticing you or getting angry for 60 seconds, it will dig back underground and despawn If the Warden is stuck in a liquid, it will despawn instead of digging

They have a special interaction with thrown projectiles If the Warden receives two projectile vibrations within 5 seconds of one another, it will grow angrier at the shooter If the Warden receives a projectile vibration more than 5 seconds from the last projectile, it will not grow angrier at the shooter This allows you to strategically distract the Warden without it getting angry while you take loot from nearby chests

Wardens will also disable shields when they hit them with their fists

They drop a Sculk Catalyst upon death

Changes

Minecart variants

The recipes for minecart with Chest / Furnace / TNT / Hopper are now shapeless

When broken each Minecart variant drops itself as item, instead of splitting into two items (such as Chest and Minecart)

Monster spawning

Endermen, Skeletons, Wither Skeletons and Piglins now spawn in a wider range of light levels in the Nether (from light level 0 to 11) This makes it possible for more types of mobs to spawn inside Nether Portals, which causes them to instantly change dimensions after spawning Our intent for the future is to prevent most mobs from spawning in Nether Portals and the ones that do will not immediately travel through the portal - expect to see these changes in a coming version



Predictability of randomized events

Some randomized events are now more predictable and no longer have a possibility of extreme behaviors:

Placement and velocity of things dropped from Droppers / Dispensers

Placement and velocity of items spawned from containers upon destroy

Randomized `follow_range` component attribute for mobs

Velocity of Horses spawned from Skeleton Traps

Blaze random position and randomized speed of Blaze projectiles

Randomized portion of damage and velocity of Arrows

Randomized flight pattern of Fireworks

Bobbing patterns and time until a Fish appears for Fishing Rods

Vibrations

Carpets, like Wool Blocks, will now dampen the vibrations caused by their placing, breaking, or dropping as items

Carpets now also dampen the vibrations caused by running and jumping over them

`item_interact_start` and `item_interact_finish` vibrations are ignored if sneaking

Bug fixes

General

About 150 bugs were fixed in this release

Advancements

`allay_drop_item_on_block`

Triggered when an Allay drops an item on a block

Conditions: `player` — a predicate for the player who gave the Allay the item to collect `location` — a predicate for the block that the item was dropped on `item` — a predicate for the item that was dropped

`avoid_vibration`

Triggered when a vibration event is ignored because the source player is holding the sneak key

Conditions: `player` — a player for which this trigger runs

`kill_mob_near_sculk_catalyst`

Triggered when a player kills an entity next to a Sculk Catalyst

Conditions: `player` — a predicate for the player killing the entity `entity` — a predicate for the entity that was killed `killing_blow` — a predicate for how the entity was killed

`thrown_item_picked_up_by_player`

Triggered when a player picks up an item that was thrown by an entity

Conditions: `player` — a predicate for the player picking up the item `entity` — a predicate for the entity that threw the item `item` — a predicate for the item



Blending

Blending now supports 3D biome blending, which blends the underground biomes as well as the overground biomes

Removed ` blending_data.old_noise` , now existence of ` blending_data` in chunk data determines if a chunk is considered old

, now existence of ` in chunk data determines if a chunk is considered old Added ` blending_data.min_section` and ` blending_data.max_section` that determines which section data that will be used for blending

Chat Preview

Servers can enable Chat Preview by setting ` previews-chat=true` in ` server.properties`

in ` Custom servers can enable or disable chat preview for certain clients by sending a new network packet

When enabled, a server-controlled preview appears above the chat edit box, showing how the message will look when sent A preview is also shown for chat-related commands, such as ` /say` and ` /msg`

This can be used by servers to preview messages with styling applied, such as emojis or chat coloring

Chat Preview sends chat messages to the server as they are typed, even before they’re sent The server then sends back the styled preview in real time This allows servers to apply dynamic message stylings while still allowing chat to be securely signed

A warning screen is shown on the client when joining a server with Chat Preview, and it can be globally disabled in Chat Settings

Chat types

Different chat style formats can now be controlled by the server through the ` chat_type` registry These are synchronized to clients when they join the server The translation key or translation format can be defined, like ` chat.type.text` or ` %s says: "%s"` Chat can be similarly optionally narrated with a custom translation key or format The entire message can have formatting applied, such as italics or a specific color (but currently not click or hover events)

registry

Commands

`place`

New command that replaces ` placefeature` and can place `features`, `jigsaws`, `structures`, and `templates` at a given location

and can place `features`, `jigsaws`, `structures`, and `templates` at a given location Parameters: `place feature` works like ` placefeature` used to work `place jigsaw` works like using the generate button in the UI of a `Jigsaw Block` `place template` works like using the load button in the UI of a `Structure Block` `place structur`e generates a full structure, matching how structures generate during world generation `feature` : The namespaced `id` of a configured feature to try to place `structure` : The namespaced `id` of a structure to try to generate `template` : The namespaced `id` of a template (“structure block file”) to load and place `pool` : The namespaced `id` of a template pool to start generating `start` : The namespaced `id` name of a jigsaw to use as the starting anchor `depth` : The maximum number of jigsaw connections to traverse during placement `pos` : The position to use as the origin for the generation (if omitted,` ~ ~ ~` is used) `rotation` : The rotation to apply (if omitted, ` none` is used) `mirror` : The mirroring to apply (if omitted, ` none` is used) `integrity` : The structure integrity value between `0` and `1` `seed` : The seed to use for the randomized degradation when integrity is less than `1`



Debug

Added a heap memory allocation metric to the F3 debug screen

Added estimated GPU utilization percentage to performance profiling metrics and the F3 debug screen This is only available for graphics devices that support GPU timer queries

Removed the debug hotkey that cycles the render distance

Game events

Added events `teleport` with a vibration frequency of `5` `note_block_play` with a vibration frequency of `6` `instrument_play` with a vibration frequency of `15`

The following events have been collapsed into ` block_activate` and ` block_deactivate` : `block_press` `block_unpress` `block_switch` `block_unswitch`

and ` : Other miscellaneous changes to game events: `ring_bell` has been removed and replaced with ` block_change` Both ` shulker_open` and ` shulker_close` have been removed in favor of using ` container_open` and ` container_close` `fishing_rod_cast` and ` fishing_rod_reel_in` have been renamed to ` item_interact_start` and ` item_interact_finish` `item_interact_start` is not detectable as a vibration to allow more specific actions be detected, like ` drink` or ` eat` , but ` item_interact_finish` is `entity_interact` should be dispatched more often when interacting with various mobs Added the ` dampens_vibrations` block tag that that includes all Wool and Wool Carpet blocks, to indicate blocks that will not trigger when placed, broken, or stepped on Renamed item tag ` occludes_vibration_signals` to ` dampens_vibrations` item tag as well

Some game events have been renamed, with some of those changes to make them more gramatically consistent: `drinking_finish` — ` drink` `entity_killed` — ` entity_die` `entity_damaged` — ` entity_damage` `elytra_free_fall` — ` elytra_glide` `mob_interact` — ` entity_interact` `ravager_roar` — ` entity_roar` `wolf_shaking` — ` entity_shake`



Game rules

Added ` doWardenSpawning` game rule

Loot tables

`set_instrument` Sets the item tags needed for instrument items to a randomly selected instrument from a tag Parameters: `options` — a tag reference specifying the instrument options to randomly pick from



Multiplayer secure chat signing

Chat messages between players are now cryptographically signed The message arguments to ` /say` , ` /msg` , ` /teammsg` , and ` /me` commands are all also signed

Players are given a Mojang provided key-pair on startup

Servers can require players to have a Mojang-signed public key by setting ` enforce-secure-profile=true` in ` server.properties` Enforcing secure profiles will prevent players without a Mojang-signed public key from connecting By default this is set to ` false` , allowing players to connect without a Mojang-signed public key

in ` Static chat styling can now be controlled by the server through the ` chat_type` registry, or with server resource packs as before

registry, or with server resource packs as before Dynamic chat styling can also be controlled by the server, although this is only signed when Chat Preview is enabled Clients can prefer to always show the original, signed message by enabling “Only Show Secure Chat” in Chat Settings

Chat from players still using Mojang Accounts is not signed Their messages will not show for players with “Only Show Secure Chat” enabled They may be unable to join server with the ` enforce-secure-profile` option enabled



Pack filters

Data and resource packs can have ` filter` section in ` pack.mcmeta`

section in ` This section has mandatory `field` block , which is a list of patterns (regular expressions) for namespaces and paths

, which is a list of patterns (regular expressions) for namespaces and paths If any of the files in packs are added before one with filter , the section will match any pattern inside block , and it will then be filtered out (for example, treated as if it wasn’t present in the first place)

, the section will match any pattern inside , and it will then be filtered out (for example, treated as if it wasn’t present in the first place) `filter` section does not apply to a pack containing it — only to packs loaded before it

section does not apply to a pack containing it — only to packs loaded before it Both ` namespace` and ` path` can be omitted Missing field matches every value

and ` can be omitted For example, adding a pack with this section in ` pack.mcmeta` after the vanilla pack will hide all the recipes and advancements defined by the vanilla pack

Paintings

Paintings that are placeable in survival can now be controlled with the ` painting_variant/placeable` tag

tag Added unused paintings from Bedrock Edition (` earth` , ` wind` , ` fire` , ` water` ) These paintings are not placeable by default, but can be added through a datapack

, ` , ` , ` )

Point of Interest types

Removed ` unemployed` and ` nitwit` ` point_of_interest_type s`

and ` ` s` Added tag ` point_of_interest_type/acquirable_job_site` for all job sites seeked by villagers with ` none` profession

for all job sites seeked by villagers with ` profession Added tag ` point_of_interest_type/village` for PoI that are part of village

for PoI that are part of village Added tag ` point_of_interest_type/bee_home` for all PoI targeted by bees

Predicates

The ` feature` field in `location` predicates is now called ` structure`

field in `location` predicates is now called ` `Entity` predicate `player` , ` fishing_hook` , ` lightning_bolt` and ` catType` fields have been replaced with ` type_specific` `type_specific` has field ` type` (one of ` player` , ` fishing_hook` , ` lightning_bolt` or ` cat` ) and same fields as removed fields `catType` has been wrapped to match new format and now uses new cat variant names instead of texture names

New ` type_specific` options: `frog` has ` variant` field matching Frog variant (` minecraft:warm` , ` minecraft:temperate` or ` minecraft:cold` ) `slime` applies for Slimes and Magma Cubes, has ` size` field matching Slime size (smallest is ` 1` )

options:

Space glyph provider

The new glyph provider type ` space` is added to allow creation of space-like glyphs

is added to allow creation of space-like glyphs The new provider has a single argument called ` advances` which is a map of codepoint to glyph advance (width)

which is a map of codepoint to glyph advance (width) The rendering of space glyph is no longer hardcoded (needs to be declared manually in font)

World presets