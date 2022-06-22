Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.2 hotfix update now available to players

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" was recently released with new content for players to explore.

On Wednesday, Mojang Studios began rolling out the 1.19.2 hotfix update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

The minor update fixes some of the higher priority issues introduced in the recent content update.

Major content updates like The Wild Update are exciting for Minecraft players, but they're also liable to introduce new issues to the game. Mojang Studios works tirelessly to resolve any inadvertently added problems with post-launch patches and hotfixes, and the latest is now rolling out to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

The 1.19.2 hotfix is decided minor, with only a handful of fixes included for Minecraft players. Various stability flaws and potential crashes that debuted in Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" are being patched, while a couple of other bugs are also getting a good squishing. This isn't the most exciting release, but it's available now for all players on every Minecraft: Bedrock Edition platform.

In case you missed it, we sat down with Mojang Studios to discuss Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," and what comes next for one of the most successful games of all time.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.2 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Fixes

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a bug on certain flat worlds where below-0 terrain was accidentally being removed on level load, if there was bedrock at y=0

Mobs that teleport through a Nether portal with a destination above y=128 will no longer have their position adjusted to 128