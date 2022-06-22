Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.2 hotfix update now available to players
By Zachary Boddy published
A new hotfix to resolve a tiny handful of issues.
What you need to know
- Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" was recently released with new content for players to explore.
- On Wednesday, Mojang Studios began rolling out the 1.19.2 hotfix update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
- The minor update fixes some of the higher priority issues introduced in the recent content update.
Major content updates like The Wild Update are exciting for Minecraft players, but they're also liable to introduce new issues to the game. Mojang Studios works tirelessly to resolve any inadvertently added problems with post-launch patches and hotfixes, and the latest is now rolling out to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
The 1.19.2 hotfix is decided minor, with only a handful of fixes included for Minecraft players. Various stability flaws and potential crashes that debuted in Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" are being patched, while a couple of other bugs are also getting a good squishing. This isn't the most exciting release, but it's available now for all players on every Minecraft: Bedrock Edition platform.
In case you missed it, we sat down with Mojang Studios to discuss Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," and what comes next for one of the most successful games of all time.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.2 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Fixes
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Fixed a bug on certain flat worlds where below-0 terrain was accidentally being removed on level load, if there was bedrock at y=0
- Mobs that teleport through a Nether portal with a destination above y=128 will no longer have their position adjusted to 128
Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" may be officially released, but it's not quite finished, yet. Mojang Studios is now rolling out the 1.19.2 hotfix for one of the best ways to play Minecraft, regardless of your platform of choice.
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
