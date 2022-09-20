Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30 patch update improves vanilla parity and stability
The latest Minecraft update includes dozens of fixes for players to explore.
What you need to know
- Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30 is a new patch update releasing on all Minecraft platforms.
- The update includes dozens of fixes and improvements, especially around vanilla parity.
- There are also improvements to Spectator Mode, plenty of stability fixes, and some technical updates.
- The 1.19.30 update should be rolling out to all players over the next few days.
Minecraft is still rolling on the 1.19 "The Wild Update" release, with Mojang Studios intent on polishing the experience with persistent patches and hotfixes. On Tuesday, the legendary studio began releasing Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30, a sizeable update that's now rolling out to players on all platforms with dozens of fixes, improvements, and changes in tow.
The update focuses primarily on improving Minecraft's experimental Spectator Mode, increasing parity with Minecraft: Java Edition, and overall improving the stability of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with a wide assortment of bug fixes. All of this is still built on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." There are no new major features in tow, here, but players shouldn't have to wait too long to learn more about the future of Minecraft.
Minecraft Live 2022 is airing on Oct. 15, 2022, and will include announcements and reveals for the next major Minecraft update, Minecraft Legends, the latest Minecraft mob vote, and much more. If you're invested in Minecraft's future, you won't want to miss this show. Minecraft is already one of Xbox's best games, and it'll be exciting to see how it will continue to evolve throughout 2023.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30 includes:
Features & bug fixes
Gameplay
- Music is now included in the mobile app and no longer has to be downloaded from Marketplace
- Fixed issue where player would see inside of Top Snow when diving into it while wearing Elytra
- Fireballs can no longer travel through portals to prevent an issue where they could become permanently stuck
- Pressing the `Ctrl` and `Alt` keys together will no longer make the `Alt` key get stuck down
Graphical
- Player textures and UI elements should no longer turn pink after playing for an extended period time on highly populated servers
- Fixed an issue where certain water textures with waterlogged blocks displayed the wrong texture
- Fixed an issue with flowing Lava and Water textures not animating on some iOS devices
- Sky in The End dimension will no longer look like static upon entry while it is raining in the Overworld
Performance & stability
- Fixed a bug that rarely caused the Villager's bounding box to become desynced with the server when sleeping
- Fixed a bug causing an occasional crash when loading players in beds
- The game no longer crashes when browsing Marketplace
- Fixed a crash that could occur when resuming the game on Xbox
- Fixed a bug where deleting cloud synced worlds would not delete the cloud version of the world when the player deletes the world locally
- Fixed PlayStation 4 audio stuttering issues while framerate is low
- Fixed a crashing issue related to undyed Shulkers
- Most common Marketplace connection issues will now automatically resolve themselves when conditions improve without needing to restart Minecraft
- Fixed performance issues when Striders are being ridden by baby Striders
- Fixed a crash that would occur on some devices when loading in worlds with texture packs applied
- Fixed a crash when uploading a world with no name using "Play on Realm" button
User interface
- Fixed a bug where the name tag background was slightly offset
- Fixed a UI bug where enchanted leather items would have parts of the texture not displaying the glint animation
- Added new disconnection error messages to better highlight the area in which the disconnection occurred
- Character Creator offers in Marketplace will no longer lose their thumbnail images upon exiting the Dressing Room
- Added a Retry button to the Xbox cloud sync prompt
- Item stacks now are merged together after assigned tick threshold
- Added a missing settings button on packs in the updated Create New World screen
- Added a new disconnection error message — "Unable to connect, please restart your client"
- Fixed an issue causing messages with non-unicode characters to have incorrect spacing
- NPC names now default to only being displayed while looking at them
- The arrow within the crafting Pocket UI now fits appropriately without any clipping issues
- The "Cannot connect to Marketplace” error will no longer be erroneously read by the Text-To-Speech reader
- Raid bar no longer becomes stuck after breaking Beds to cancel a raid
Blocks
- Mud Brick Slab can now be placed as a top slab via commands
- Banners now spawn correctly in newly generated structures
- Coral Fans now look identical when placed facing North, West, East, and South
- White Glazed Terracotta is no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and is once again accessible through commands
- Seagrass and Kelp are no longer classified as Coral Decorations in the Creative Mode inventory
- Fixed a bug where some blocks that require a supporting block (for example Carpet or crops) did not appear on Maps when placed on a non-full block or above an air block
- Iron Bars are no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and are once again accessible through commands
- Piston's animation when extending and retracting is now smooth
- It is no longer possible to get an aged Sapling in the inventory by block-picking
Items
- Fixed dropped items getting stuck at the edge of flowing water
- When on fire, the fire overlay no longer clips through held items
- Mangrove, Crimson, and Warped Planks can now be used to repair Shields
- Fixed a regression where an undamaged tool, such as Pickaxe, when name changed on an Anvil, would fail to work correctly when used for the first time
Mobs
- Endermen no longer get angry at Creative players
- Fixed a bug causing Leads to break with Allays after the owner player changes dimensions
- The Goat's ram animation was modified to slowly lower their head when preparing to ram
- Reduced the Enderman's teleport range to 32x32x32 to ensure that it cannot despawn itself by teleporting
- Allays and Bees should no longer get stuck on Lanterns or other low hanging objects
- EDU Toggle: NPC names default to only being displayed while looking at them
Vanilla parity
Gameplay
- Modified the Fireball entity's collision box to match Java Edition
- The Enchanting Table now produces a sound when enchanting an item
- Amethyst blocks no longer produce sound when jumping off them
- Fixed the bottom texture of the Melon block to match the top texture
- The item stack popup animation will now only play when a new item is added to the stack
- Fixed an issue where Light Blocks would be removed when placing an Armor stand over them
- Changed some structures names in the `/locate` command to have underscores, like in Java Edition (for example, `ancientcity` to `ancient_city`); the old names will still work but will not show up in the autocomplete
- Fixed an issue where Boats with Chests would not drop the Chest's contents when destroyed by the `/kill` command
- Eating a Stew will now leave the empty Bowl in the slot it was eaten from
- Drinking a Potion will now leave the empty Glass Bottle in the slot you drank it from rather than the first empty inventory slot
- Oak and Mangrove Fence Gates are now flammable
Mobs
- Fixed Hoglin and Zoglin hitbox size and hit range to match Java Edition
- Increased Sculk Shrieker and Sculk Sensor generation rates in Deep Dark and Ancient Cities to better match Java Edition
- Modified the Cat's head position while sitting to match Java Edition
- If a Villager has a Nametag, it is now displayed along with their trade tier
Technical updates
General
- Numerical actor properties (float and integer) will now always clamp their values into the range of values specified
- `minecraft:instant_despawn` no longer affects players
- Command selector now gets the same position for the player that the command origin player position gets
- Fixed a bug where the text-to-speech feature would read the entire "My Content" page, both highlighted and non-highlighted items
- Non-Parrot mobs on a player's shoulder will now adjust their position when the player crouches
- Enables creators to add geometry up to 0.875 units outside of the regular block unit cube on any one side
- Fixed a bug where some custom items (from Creator Features packs), after being used, were duplicated upon player's death
- Added server property `disable-custom-skins` to block untrusted skins on a server wide level
- Text to Speech no longer ignores the volume setting on startup
- Clarified the documentation for `equipment_count` to indicate it only counts equipped armor, and how to query for held items
- Limit which queries can be used in Actor Property-related Molang expressions
- Property defaults can only use `query.had_component_group` and `set_property` can only use `property` and `query.has_property`
- `BlockDisplayNameComponent` will no longer append `tile.` and `.name` to given display names and in turn, will display their given raw strings if no appropriate localization can be found
Commands
- Added a paste button to the Command Block screen
- Added a waterlog field to the `/structure` command and the load tab of Structure Blocks to allow players to properly waterlog a structure when it's being placed under water
- The `/execute at` command now properly executes filters from the specified `at` position
- The `/execute if block` command now displays integer values for block positions
- Fixed a bug where a "%" was prepended to player names in the chat output of `/scoreboard players reset`
- Attempting to kill a player in Creative Mode using the `/kill` command now displays a message informing the player that it cannot be done
Copy coordinates
- Added keyboard shortcuts that allow players to copy either their current coordinates or the coordinates of a block
- `Control + Alt + C` is the default for copying current coordinates
- `Control + Alt + X` is the default for copying coordinates of selected block
- Needs the "Enable Copy Coordinate UI" enabled in Creator settings
GameTest Framework
- Fixed a bug where function length would return undefined
- Added function `lengthSquared` — Returns the squared length of the vector
- Added `stackOverflow` as a possible `WatchdogTerminateReason` for the `beforeWatchdogTerminate` event
- `IRawMessage` — Interface object representing a message
- `rawtext : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text objects used to build a message
- `text : string` — (optional) A string containing plain text to display directly
- Only valid when used as a sub member in a parent rawtext or with member
- `translate : string` — (optional) String representing a translation identifier to translate text in the player's selected language
- `with : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text object arguments used to fill values in the translate text. Ignored when translate is not present
- `say(string | IRawMessage)` — Used to broadcast a message to all players
- `tell(string | IRawMessage)` — Send a message to a player
- Fixed a bug where Dynamic Properties would not persist when using worlds hosted on Bedrock Dedicated Server or Realms
- Pack dependencies on native modules can be declared using the module name without the need to specify a UUID, using the `module_name` attribute
- The module name matches the import statement (for example, `mojang-minecraft`)
- Removed `mojang-gametest` module version 0.1.0; packs using `mojang-gametest` specific APIs must be updated to use GameTest version 1.0.0-beta
- The `mojang-gametest` module 1.0.0-beta requires `mojang-minecraft` module 1.0.0-beta
- Removed usage of `minecraft:unwalkable` block component and added block creative group and category to the block description
- `setVelocity` will now throw an exception when called on player types
- Renamed class `Items` to `ItemTypes`
- Add a content error when default or `set_property` expressions include side-effects, such as Molang variable assignment
- Commands
- Added new sub-command `/script watchdog exportstats` — Exports a file containing memory usage and object handle statistics
- Can now switch hotbar slots while targeting a block while in a Boat
- The `/execute at` and `/execute as` commands will now execute at the correct relative rotation
- `/execute at @e run kill @e` no longer crashes the game when there are items on the ground
- Added chat output when entities are skipped by `/ride summon_ride no_ride_change`
- Added function `getAll(): ItemTypeIterator` — Returns an iterator of all available item types
- Memory Watchdog
- `script-watchdog-memory-warning` — Produces a content log warning when the combined memory usage exceeds the given threshold (in megabytes). Setting this value to `0` disables the warning. (default = `100`)
- `script-watchdog-memory-limit` — Saves and shuts down the world when the combined memory usage exceeds the given threshold (in megabytes). Setting this value to `0` disables the limit. (default = `250`)
- Increased slow code warning threshold from 2 ms to 6 ms
Updated Add-on template packs
- Updated Add-On templates for 1.19.30 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation, are available to download
Experimental features
Spectator Mode
- Capes are no longer rendered while in Spectator Mode
- Spectator players in Lava Cauldrons no longer display the burning animation
- Players in Spectator Mode are no longer affected by the Powder Snow fog effect
- Sadly, any leashed animals will not follow spectators anymore
- Players in Spectator Mode no longer emit particles while sprinting
- Spectator players with status effects applied no longer emit particles
- Endermen no longer become angry at players in Spectator Mode
- Players in Spectator Mode can no longer interact with Sculk Sensors by swimming in water or lava
- Players switching into Spectator Mode will unhook any fishhooks attached to them
- Players in Spectator mode can no longer be pushed by explosions
- Powder Snow no longer emits particles when spectators move through it
- Big Dripleaf no longer tilts when touched by players in Spectator Mode
- Players in Spectator Mode now keep their inventories and equipped items on death
- Spectators can no longer attract mob's attention when holding their favorite food
- The `/testfor` command can now target spectators
- The Spectator game mode can no longer be entered via the `/gamemode 6` command, only via `/gamemode spectator`
- Spectators using touch controls can no longer break Boats and Minecarts
- Parrots sitting on a player's shoulder now hop off when entering Spectator Mode
- Animals and mobs with `follow_owner` behaviour no longer follow Spectators
- Animals and mobs with `find_mount` behaviour no longer try to mount Spectators
- Spectator Mode players won't have cold feet and now the Frost Walker enchant does not affect water
- Pufferfish no longer react to nearby spectators
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition are available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making Microsoft's subscription service the best place to gain access to everything Minecraft.
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.