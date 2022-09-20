Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30 patch update improves vanilla parity and stability

What you need to know

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30 is a new patch update releasing on all Minecraft platforms.

The update includes dozens of fixes and improvements, especially around vanilla parity.

There are also improvements to Spectator Mode, plenty of stability fixes, and some technical updates.

The 1.19.30 update should be rolling out to all players over the next few days.

Minecraft is still rolling on the 1.19 "The Wild Update" release, with Mojang Studios intent on polishing the experience with persistent patches and hotfixes. On Tuesday, the legendary studio began releasing Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30, a sizeable update that's now rolling out to players on all platforms with dozens of fixes, improvements, and changes in tow.

The update focuses primarily on improving Minecraft's experimental Spectator Mode, increasing parity with Minecraft: Java Edition, and overall improving the stability of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with a wide assortment of bug fixes. All of this is still built on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." There are no new major features in tow, here, but players shouldn't have to wait too long to learn more about the future of Minecraft.

Minecraft Live 2022 is airing on Oct. 15, 2022, and will include announcements and reveals for the next major Minecraft update, Minecraft Legends, the latest Minecraft mob vote, and much more. If you're invested in Minecraft's future, you won't want to miss this show. Minecraft is already one of Xbox's best games, and it'll be exciting to see how it will continue to evolve throughout 2023.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Gameplay

Music is now included in the mobile app and no longer has to be downloaded from Marketplace

Fixed issue where player would see inside of Top Snow when diving into it while wearing Elytra

Fireballs can no longer travel through portals to prevent an issue where they could become permanently stuck

Pressing the `Ctrl` and `Alt` keys together will no longer make the `Alt` key get stuck down

Graphical

Player textures and UI elements should no longer turn pink after playing for an extended period time on highly populated servers

Fixed an issue where certain water textures with waterlogged blocks displayed the wrong texture

Fixed an issue with flowing Lava and Water textures not animating on some iOS devices

Sky in The End dimension will no longer look like static upon entry while it is raining in the Overworld

Performance & stability

Fixed a bug that rarely caused the Villager's bounding box to become desynced with the server when sleeping

Fixed a bug causing an occasional crash when loading players in beds

The game no longer crashes when browsing Marketplace

Fixed a crash that could occur when resuming the game on Xbox

Fixed a bug where deleting cloud synced worlds would not delete the cloud version of the world when the player deletes the world locally

Fixed PlayStation 4 audio stuttering issues while framerate is low

Fixed a crashing issue related to undyed Shulkers

Most common Marketplace connection issues will now automatically resolve themselves when conditions improve without needing to restart Minecraft

Fixed performance issues when Striders are being ridden by baby Striders

Fixed a crash that would occur on some devices when loading in worlds with texture packs applied

Fixed a crash when uploading a world with no name using "Play on Realm" button

User interface

Fixed a bug where the name tag background was slightly offset

Fixed a UI bug where enchanted leather items would have parts of the texture not displaying the glint animation

Added new disconnection error messages to better highlight the area in which the disconnection occurred

Character Creator offers in Marketplace will no longer lose their thumbnail images upon exiting the Dressing Room

Added a Retry button to the Xbox cloud sync prompt

Item stacks now are merged together after assigned tick threshold

Added a missing settings button on packs in the updated Create New World screen

Added a new disconnection error message — "Unable to connect, please restart your client"

Fixed an issue causing messages with non-unicode characters to have incorrect spacing

NPC names now default to only being displayed while looking at them

The arrow within the crafting Pocket UI now fits appropriately without any clipping issues

The "Cannot connect to Marketplace” error will no longer be erroneously read by the Text-To-Speech reader

Raid bar no longer becomes stuck after breaking Beds to cancel a raid

Blocks

Mud Brick Slab can now be placed as a top slab via commands

Banners now spawn correctly in newly generated structures

Coral Fans now look identical when placed facing North, West, East, and South

White Glazed Terracotta is no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and is once again accessible through commands

Seagrass and Kelp are no longer classified as Coral Decorations in the Creative Mode inventory

Fixed a bug where some blocks that require a supporting block (for example Carpet or crops) did not appear on Maps when placed on a non-full block or above an air block

Iron Bars are no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and are once again accessible through commands

Piston's animation when extending and retracting is now smooth

It is no longer possible to get an aged Sapling in the inventory by block-picking

Items

Fixed dropped items getting stuck at the edge of flowing water

When on fire, the fire overlay no longer clips through held items

Mangrove, Crimson, and Warped Planks can now be used to repair Shields

Fixed a regression where an undamaged tool, such as Pickaxe, when name changed on an Anvil, would fail to work correctly when used for the first time

Mobs

Endermen no longer get angry at Creative players

Fixed a bug causing Leads to break with Allays after the owner player changes dimensions

The Goat's ram animation was modified to slowly lower their head when preparing to ram

Reduced the Enderman's teleport range to 32x32x32 to ensure that it cannot despawn itself by teleporting

Allays and Bees should no longer get stuck on Lanterns or other low hanging objects

EDU Toggle: NPC names default to only being displayed while looking at them

Vanilla parity

Gameplay

Modified the Fireball entity's collision box to match Java Edition

The Enchanting Table now produces a sound when enchanting an item

Amethyst blocks no longer produce sound when jumping off them

Fixed the bottom texture of the Melon block to match the top texture

The item stack popup animation will now only play when a new item is added to the stack

Fixed an issue where Light Blocks would be removed when placing an Armor stand over them

Changed some structures names in the `/locate` command to have underscores, like in Java Edition (for example, `ancientcity` to `ancient_city`); the old names will still work but will not show up in the autocomplete

Fixed an issue where Boats with Chests would not drop the Chest's contents when destroyed by the `/kill` command

Eating a Stew will now leave the empty Bowl in the slot it was eaten from

Drinking a Potion will now leave the empty Glass Bottle in the slot you drank it from rather than the first empty inventory slot

Oak and Mangrove Fence Gates are now flammable

Mobs

Fixed Hoglin and Zoglin hitbox size and hit range to match Java Edition

Increased Sculk Shrieker and Sculk Sensor generation rates in Deep Dark and Ancient Cities to better match Java Edition

Modified the Cat's head position while sitting to match Java Edition

If a Villager has a Nametag, it is now displayed along with their trade tier

General

Numerical actor properties (float and integer) will now always clamp their values into the range of values specified

`minecraft:instant_despawn` no longer affects players

Command selector now gets the same position for the player that the command origin player position gets

Fixed a bug where the text-to-speech feature would read the entire "My Content" page, both highlighted and non-highlighted items

Non-Parrot mobs on a player's shoulder will now adjust their position when the player crouches

Enables creators to add geometry up to 0.875 units outside of the regular block unit cube on any one side

Fixed a bug where some custom items (from Creator Features packs), after being used, were duplicated upon player's death

Added server property `disable-custom-skins` to block untrusted skins on a server wide level

Text to Speech no longer ignores the volume setting on startup

Clarified the documentation for `equipment_count` to indicate it only counts equipped armor, and how to query for held items

Limit which queries can be used in Actor Property-related Molang expressions Property defaults can only use `query.had_component_group` and `set_property` can only use `property` and `query.has_property`

`BlockDisplayNameComponent` will no longer append `tile.` and `.name` to given display names and in turn, will display their given raw strings if no appropriate localization can be found

Commands

Added a paste button to the Command Block screen

Added a waterlog field to the `/structure` command and the load tab of Structure Blocks to allow players to properly waterlog a structure when it's being placed under water

The `/execute at` command now properly executes filters from the specified `at` position

The `/execute if block` command now displays integer values for block positions

Fixed a bug where a "%" was prepended to player names in the chat output of `/scoreboard players reset`

Attempting to kill a player in Creative Mode using the `/kill` command now displays a message informing the player that it cannot be done

Copy coordinates

Added keyboard shortcuts that allow players to copy either their current coordinates or the coordinates of a block `Control + Alt + C` is the default for copying current coordinates `Control + Alt + X` is the default for copying coordinates of selected block Needs the "Enable Copy Coordinate UI" enabled in Creator settings



GameTest Framework

Fixed a bug where function length would return undefined

Added function `lengthSquared` — Returns the squared length of the vector

Added `stackOverflow` as a possible `WatchdogTerminateReason` for the `beforeWatchdogTerminate` event

`IRawMessage` — Interface object representing a message

`rawtext : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text objects used to build a message

`text : string` — (optional) A string containing plain text to display directly Only valid when used as a sub member in a parent rawtext or with member

`translate : string` — (optional) String representing a translation identifier to translate text in the player's selected language

`with : (string | IRawMessage)[]` — (optional) A list of text object arguments used to fill values in the translate text. Ignored when translate is not present

`say(string | IRawMessage)` — Used to broadcast a message to all players

`tell(string | IRawMessage)` — Send a message to a player

Fixed a bug where Dynamic Properties would not persist when using worlds hosted on Bedrock Dedicated Server or Realms

Pack dependencies on native modules can be declared using the module name without the need to specify a UUID, using the `module_name` attribute The module name matches the import statement (for example, `mojang-minecraft`)

Removed `mojang-gametest` module version 0.1.0; packs using `mojang-gametest` specific APIs must be updated to use GameTest version 1.0.0-beta The `mojang-gametest` module 1.0.0-beta requires `mojang-minecraft` module 1.0.0-beta

Removed usage of `minecraft:unwalkable` block component and added block creative group and category to the block description

`setVelocity` will now throw an exception when called on player types

Renamed class `Items` to `ItemTypes`

Add a content error when default or `set_property` expressions include side-effects, such as Molang variable assignment

Commands Added new sub-command `/script watchdog exportstats` — Exports a file containing memory usage and object handle statistics Can now switch hotbar slots while targeting a block while in a Boat The `/execute at` and `/execute as` commands will now execute at the correct relative rotation `/execute at @e run kill @e` no longer crashes the game when there are items on the ground Added chat output when entities are skipped by `/ride summon_ride no_ride_change` Added function `getAll(): ItemTypeIterator` — Returns an iterator of all available item types

Memory Watchdog `script-watchdog-memory-warning` — Produces a content log warning when the combined memory usage exceeds the given threshold (in megabytes). Setting this value to `0` disables the warning. (default = `100`) `script-watchdog-memory-limit` — Saves and shuts down the world when the combined memory usage exceeds the given threshold (in megabytes). Setting this value to `0` disables the limit. (default = `250`) Increased slow code warning threshold from 2 ms to 6 ms



Updated Add-On templates for 1.19.30 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation, are available to download

Experimental features

Spectator Mode

Capes are no longer rendered while in Spectator Mode

Spectator players in Lava Cauldrons no longer display the burning animation

Players in Spectator Mode are no longer affected by the Powder Snow fog effect

Sadly, any leashed animals will not follow spectators anymore

Players in Spectator Mode no longer emit particles while sprinting

Spectator players with status effects applied no longer emit particles

Endermen no longer become angry at players in Spectator Mode

Players in Spectator Mode can no longer interact with Sculk Sensors by swimming in water or lava

Players switching into Spectator Mode will unhook any fishhooks attached to them

Players in Spectator mode can no longer be pushed by explosions

Powder Snow no longer emits particles when spectators move through it

Big Dripleaf no longer tilts when touched by players in Spectator Mode

Players in Spectator Mode now keep their inventories and equipped items on death

Spectators can no longer attract mob's attention when holding their favorite food

The `/testfor` command can now target spectators

The Spectator game mode can no longer be entered via the `/gamemode 6` command, only via `/gamemode spectator`

Spectators using touch controls can no longer break Boats and Minecarts

Parrots sitting on a player's shoulder now hop off when entering Spectator Mode

Animals and mobs with `follow_owner` behaviour no longer follow Spectators

Animals and mobs with `find_mount` behaviour no longer try to mount Spectators

Spectator Mode players won't have cold feet and now the Frost Walker enchant does not affect water

Pufferfish no longer react to nearby spectators

