Minecraft Live 2022 arrives on Oct. 15 with major updates, Dungeons and Legends news, and more

What you need to know

Minecraft Live is a yearly occurence that discusses the next year of all things Minecraft.

On Thursday, Mojang Studios finally announced the date for Minecraft Live 2022, and it's coming on Oct. 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT / Noon ET.

During the show, Mojang Studios will discuss game updates, news, and announcements for Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends.

We'll likely learn what the next major Minecraft update will be, and there will be a new mob vote.

The Minecraft universe is steadily evolving, and its community is growing with it. Mojang Studios, the creators and masterminds behind Minecraft, host a livestream every year to discuss the near future of the Minecraft franchise, and the date for 2022's highly-anticipated show has just been confirmed.

Minecraft Live 2022 is airing on Oct. 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT / Noon ET, and will give excited players a sneak peek at the next year of everything that will come to Minecraft. Minecraft Live 2021, for example, revealed Minecraft "The Wild Update," Minecraft Dungeons' first Seasonal Adventure, and the arrival of Minecraft: Java Edition on PC Game Pass.

It's not clear what exactly we'll see during Minecraft Live 2022, and the epic, boppy hype trailer Mojang Studios released alongside the announcement doesn't give us too many hints. It's safe to say we'll learn more about the next major content update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition. Minecraft fans will also be able to participate in a new mob vote to decide on a mob addition to Minecraft; this vote will take a different form than before, with participants having a full 24 hours to cast their vote through a variety of means.

We know that players can look forward to seeing both Minecraft Dungeons and the upcoming Minecraft Legends during the event. Minecraft Dungeons may announce its next Seasonal Adventure, while Minecraft Legends may give us further sneak peeks at gameplay or other elements of the anticipated action-strategy title. It's possible that we'll see Minecraft: Education Edition, updates to Minecraft's staggering player and usage statistics, new partnerships, and more surprises we can't imagine. Nothing is off the table, but we'll have to wait until the event to confirm any of it.

Regardless, we know that Minecraft Live 2022 will feature some of the greatest Xbox games of all time — and possibly an upcoming addition to the vaunted list. Mark your calendars, as the show airs on Oct. 15, 2022, on YouTube and the Minecraft website.