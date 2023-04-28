Minecraft Legends celebrates over 3 million players, releases first update

What you need to know

Minecraft Legends is a unique action-strategy game set in the Minecraft universe.

Released on April 18, 2023, Minecraft Legends has already amassed over 3 million players.

On Friday, Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive also released the game's first patch update.

The update is a modest one, but includes highly-requested improvements to online matchmaking, performance, and localization.

Minecraft Legends may have released alongside highly anticipated AAA games with far more influential marketing campaigns, but that hasn't stopped it from falling into the hands of an impressive number of players. Just two weeks after launch, Minecraft Legends has apparently already been played by over 3 million gamers.

Alongside this announcement, Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive are releasing the first hotfix for the game, bringing some much-needed fixes and improvements to Minecraft Legends. This a modest update, so don't expect any new content here, but it should make players who have encountered some of these issues very happy.

If you'd like a sneak peek of some new content coming to Minecraft Legends in the future, you can check out the latest Minecraft Monthly below.

The latest Minecraft Legends update is rolling out to the game on all platforms right now, including Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, and Switch. It'll also come to players enjoying the game through Xbox and PC Game Pass or Xbox Cloud Gaming. Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive will be working tirelessly to improve Minecraft Legends over time, so this patch is the first of many. The humble update is built off of community feedback, with some of its most important fixes including:

The ability to choose to play on the same team as your friends in PvP matchmaking

Significantly faster online matchmaking

Several fixes for crashes, spawn issues, and audio issues

Improved input latency, performance, and load times on Switch

Various fixes for Arabic, Hebrew, and Japanese localization

In our Minecraft Legends review, I concluded that the game is a flawed yet fantastically fun experience. Hopefully, the game's future updates will work to reduce those flaws and improve upon the fun. As it stands, Minecraft Legends is already one of the best Xbox games for fans of action, strategy, and co-op fun (and 3 million players seem to agree).

If you've yet to get started in Minecraft Legends, you can find the links below. You can also check out our Minecraft Legends beginner's guide, which gives you all the information you need to succeed in pushing back the Piglin invasion and saving the Overworld.