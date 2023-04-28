Minecraft Legends celebrates over 3 million players, releases first update
The newest Minecraft spin-off celebrates two milestones in one announcement.
What you need to know
- Minecraft Legends is a unique action-strategy game set in the Minecraft universe.
- Released on April 18, 2023, Minecraft Legends has already amassed over 3 million players.
- On Friday, Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive also released the game's first patch update.
- The update is a modest one, but includes highly-requested improvements to online matchmaking, performance, and localization.
Minecraft Legends may have released alongside highly anticipated AAA games with far more influential marketing campaigns, but that hasn't stopped it from falling into the hands of an impressive number of players. Just two weeks after launch, Minecraft Legends has apparently already been played by over 3 million gamers.
Alongside this announcement, Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive are releasing the first hotfix for the game, bringing some much-needed fixes and improvements to Minecraft Legends. This a modest update, so don't expect any new content here, but it should make players who have encountered some of these issues very happy.
If you'd like a sneak peek of some new content coming to Minecraft Legends in the future, you can check out the latest Minecraft Monthly below.
The latest Minecraft Legends update is rolling out to the game on all platforms right now, including Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, and Switch. It'll also come to players enjoying the game through Xbox and PC Game Pass or Xbox Cloud Gaming. Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive will be working tirelessly to improve Minecraft Legends over time, so this patch is the first of many. The humble update is built off of community feedback, with some of its most important fixes including:
- The ability to choose to play on the same team as your friends in PvP matchmaking
- Significantly faster online matchmaking
- Several fixes for crashes, spawn issues, and audio issues
- Improved input latency, performance, and load times on Switch
- Various fixes for Arabic, Hebrew, and Japanese localization
In our Minecraft Legends review, I concluded that the game is a flawed yet fantastically fun experience. Hopefully, the game's future updates will work to reduce those flaws and improve upon the fun. As it stands, Minecraft Legends is already one of the best Xbox games for fans of action, strategy, and co-op fun (and 3 million players seem to agree).
If you've yet to get started in Minecraft Legends, you can find the links below. You can also check out our Minecraft Legends beginner's guide, which gives you all the information you need to succeed in pushing back the Piglin invasion and saving the Overworld.
Minecraft Legends (Digital)
The newest addition to the Minecraft universe is a sometimes-messy mix of genres, but it's packed with content and never fails to offer a relaxing, casually fun time, whether you're playing alone or with friends.
Buy from: Xbox (Console, Standard) (opens in new tab) | Xbox (Console, Deluxe) (opens in new tab) | Xbox (PC, Standard) (opens in new tab) | Xbox (PC, Deluxe) (opens in new tab)
Minecraft Legends (Physical)
Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition is also available in a physical form for interested players and collectors, and can be had for every platform short of Windows PC.
Buy from: Amazon (Xbox, Deluxe) (opens in new tab) | Amazon (PS5, Deluxe) (opens in new tab) | Amazon (PS4, Deluxe) (opens in new tab) | Amazon (Switch, Deluxe) (opens in new tab)
As a first-party Xbox Game Studios game, Minecraft Legends is available in every tier of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Play it to your heart's content, and enjoy a sweet discount if you wish to buy it.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.