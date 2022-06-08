Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 tests post-launch fixes for 'The Wild Update'

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" has officially released to all players on Bedrock and Java Editions.

This hasn't stopped Mojang Studios from dropping Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 to test new fixes and improvements.

The first post-launch The Wild Update preview build includes a sizeable number of technical updates and bug fixes.

Players all around the world are leaping into Minecraft's The Wild Update, an expansive content update that brings plenty of new features into the ever-evolving survival creative sandbox. Those who ache to test the latest and most experimental features, however, aren't being left in the dark, as Mojang Studios is already rolling out the first post-launch The Wild Update Minecraft preview.

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" has been publicly available for barely one day, but Mojang Studios isn't slowing down the inexorable march of development. Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 is now available to testers on Xbox, Windows, and iOS (with a Minecraft: Bedrock Edition beta on Android), and brings a couple dozen bug fixes and changes to Minecraft's latest content release.

Minecraft didn't become one of the most successful Xbox games of all time with Mojang Studios resting on its laurels. The latest Minecraft Preview showcases improvements that should head to the rest of Minecraft players at some point in the future, if testing goes well.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 includes:

Features & bug fixes

General

Ensured content errors are not ignored when loading entity JSON schemas with invalid value types for following fields: The `Runtime_Identifier`, `Is_Spawnable` and `Is_Summonable` fields for `description`, the `component_groups` field and the `event` field for `events`

Fixed an issue where new users given Operator permissions by default were not able to use operator commands

Fixed an issue where worlds that give Operator permissions to new users only give Member permissions

Stability & performance

Fixed a crash that could occur if a mob has the flocking component

Blocks

Lapis Lazuli Block is now named Block of Lapis Lazuli

Cut Copper Slab and its variants can now be placed on the top half of a block on the first attempt

Commands

Pillagers and Vindicator Captains spawned with commands are once again hostile by default

Gameplay

Fixed issues with mobs disappearing after going through Nether portals

Resistance effect is no longer one level weaker than it should be

Haste I will now properly increase the player's mining speed

Conduit Power I now grants the effect of Haste I instead of Haste II

Container entities like Boat with Chest can now be opened on mobile devices without crouching if all the seats are occupied

Graphical

Fog setting with negative fog start will no longer cause flame on player model in UI get tainted by fog color

`particles_blend` material is no longer culled in RenderDragon

Items

Fixed an issue where Carved Pumpkins launched from Dispensers weren't equipping to nearby mobs

Mobile controls

Updated icon for Interact Button

Mobs

Parrots once again are poisoned by Cookies

Player

The player no longer endlessly jumps after entering a boat while holding down the jump button

Vanilla parity

Renamed "Flowered Azalea Leaves" to "Flowering Azalea Leaves"

Goat Horn now has the same sound for the “Call” variant as Java Edition

The last sound for Goat Horn was renamed from “Resist” to “Dream” to match Java Edition

Allay

Allays can now follow players through Nether portals

Allay duplication

When an Allay hears a Jukebox playing, it will do a dance animation

If the Jukebox stops playing, or if the allay gets too far away from the Jukebox, it will stop dancing

If the Allay is given an Amethyst Shard while dancing, it will play a small amethyst sound, make a heart, and duplicate into another Allay

After duplication, both Allays will have a 2.5-minute cooldown before being able to duplicate again

Deep Dark

Amethyst Clusters are no longer destroyed if attached to a Sculk Sensor

Frog

Frogs no longer lay Frogspawn on shallow, flowing water

Sculk catalyst

When a mob dies in proximity of multiple Sculk Catalysts, only the closest one will bloom

The "It Spreads" achievement is no longer unlocked when a Sculk Catalysts blooms after the death of a mob which carries no XP

Sculk shrieker

Sculk Shrieker particles are now correctly rendered from behind

Warden

No more graphical artifacts from the Warden emerge or dig particle effect

General

Cake blocks emit `blockChange` game events when slices are eaten

Add-ons & script engine

Fixed an issue where projectiles with an offset weren't spawned based on the player's rotation

Hunger

`Exhaustion` component now uses new correct default values Please note, add-on packs that alter the `player.json` may need to ensure that the player saturation rate is set correctly to match the default values if required



Experimental features

General

Renamed the `minecraft:block_light_filter` component to `minecraft:light_dampening`

Renamed the `part visibility` component's field `rules` to `conditions`

Renamed the `crafting_table` component's field `custom_description` to `table_name`

Stability & performance

Loading a world no longer takes a very long time when having the Holiday Creator Features toggle enabled

Spectator Mode