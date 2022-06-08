Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 tests post-launch fixes for 'The Wild Update'
By Zachary Boddy published
Mojang Studios is already rolling out a new Preview for The Wild Update.
What you need to know
- Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" has officially released to all players on Bedrock and Java Editions.
- This hasn't stopped Mojang Studios from dropping Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 to test new fixes and improvements.
- The first post-launch The Wild Update preview build includes a sizeable number of technical updates and bug fixes.
Players all around the world are leaping into Minecraft's The Wild Update, an expansive content update that brings plenty of new features into the ever-evolving survival creative sandbox. Those who ache to test the latest and most experimental features, however, aren't being left in the dark, as Mojang Studios is already rolling out the first post-launch The Wild Update Minecraft preview.
Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" has been publicly available for barely one day, but Mojang Studios isn't slowing down the inexorable march of development. Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 is now available to testers on Xbox, Windows, and iOS (with a Minecraft: Bedrock Edition beta on Android), and brings a couple dozen bug fixes and changes to Minecraft's latest content release.
Minecraft didn't become one of the most successful Xbox games of all time with Mojang Studios resting on its laurels. The latest Minecraft Preview showcases improvements that should head to the rest of Minecraft players at some point in the future, if testing goes well.
In case you missed it, I interviewed Mojang Studios on Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," the future of Minecraft, and more.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.22 includes:
Features & bug fixes
General
- Ensured content errors are not ignored when loading entity JSON schemas with invalid value types for following fields: The `Runtime_Identifier`, `Is_Spawnable` and `Is_Summonable` fields for `description`, the `component_groups` field and the `event` field for `events`
- Fixed an issue where new users given Operator permissions by default were not able to use operator commands
- Fixed an issue where worlds that give Operator permissions to new users only give Member permissions
Stability & performance
- Fixed a crash that could occur if a mob has the flocking component
Blocks
- Lapis Lazuli Block is now named Block of Lapis Lazuli
- Cut Copper Slab and its variants can now be placed on the top half of a block on the first attempt
Commands
- Pillagers and Vindicator Captains spawned with commands are once again hostile by default
Gameplay
- Fixed issues with mobs disappearing after going through Nether portals
- Resistance effect is no longer one level weaker than it should be
- Haste I will now properly increase the player's mining speed
- Conduit Power I now grants the effect of Haste I instead of Haste II
- Container entities like Boat with Chest can now be opened on mobile devices without crouching if all the seats are occupied
Graphical
- Fog setting with negative fog start will no longer cause flame on player model in UI get tainted by fog color
- `particles_blend` material is no longer culled in RenderDragon
Items
- Fixed an issue where Carved Pumpkins launched from Dispensers weren't equipping to nearby mobs
Mobile controls
- Updated icon for Interact Button
Mobs
- Parrots once again are poisoned by Cookies
Player
- The player no longer endlessly jumps after entering a boat while holding down the jump button
Vanilla parity
- Renamed "Flowered Azalea Leaves" to "Flowering Azalea Leaves"
- Goat Horn now has the same sound for the “Call” variant as Java Edition
- The last sound for Goat Horn was renamed from “Resist” to “Dream” to match Java Edition
Allay
- Allays can now follow players through Nether portals
Allay duplication
- When an Allay hears a Jukebox playing, it will do a dance animation
- If the Jukebox stops playing, or if the allay gets too far away from the Jukebox, it will stop dancing
- If the Allay is given an Amethyst Shard while dancing, it will play a small amethyst sound, make a heart, and duplicate into another Allay
- After duplication, both Allays will have a 2.5-minute cooldown before being able to duplicate again
Deep Dark
- Amethyst Clusters are no longer destroyed if attached to a Sculk Sensor
Frog
- Frogs no longer lay Frogspawn on shallow, flowing water
Sculk catalyst
- When a mob dies in proximity of multiple Sculk Catalysts, only the closest one will bloom
- The "It Spreads" achievement is no longer unlocked when a Sculk Catalysts blooms after the death of a mob which carries no XP
Sculk shrieker
- Sculk Shrieker particles are now correctly rendered from behind
Warden
- No more graphical artifacts from the Warden emerge or dig particle effect
Technical updates
General
- Cake blocks emit `blockChange` game events when slices are eaten
Add-ons & script engine
- Fixed an issue where projectiles with an offset weren't spawned based on the player's rotation
Hunger
- `Exhaustion` component now uses new correct default values
- Please note, add-on packs that alter the `player.json` may need to ensure that the player saturation rate is set correctly to match the default values if required
Experimental features
General
- Renamed the `minecraft:block_light_filter` component to `minecraft:light_dampening`
- Renamed the `part visibility` component's field `rules` to `conditions`
- Renamed the `crafting_table` component's field `custom_description` to `table_name`
Stability & performance
- Loading a world no longer takes a very long time when having the Holiday Creator Features toggle enabled
Spectator Mode
- While in Spectator Mode, actors in other chunks are no longer culled away
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.