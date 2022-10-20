Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 tests Minecraft 1.20 features and new default characters

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.20 is the next major content update for the game, with four of its features already revealed.

On Wednesday, Mojang Studios began rolling out Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 to begin testing these features.

The pre-release build also includes Minecraft's seven new default characters for players to enjoy.

Minecraft: Java Edition players can also test Minecraft 1.20 features in a snapshot released earlier today.

Minecraft Live 2022 was resplendent with news and announcements for the entire Minecraft franchise, but many players were only there to witness the first reveal of Minecraft's highly-anticipated 1.20 update. Mojang Studios delivered the first look, along with a promise that players would only have to wait mere days to get their hands on the initial feature set. On Wednesday, the studio made good on its promise.

Following a Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot released earlier today, a new Minecraft Preview build rolling out to players on all platforms includes an experimental toggle to enable the first four features revealed as a part of Minecraft 1.20. Players will be able to test these features and submit feedback, giving Mojang Studios plenty of time to iterate and make changes before the full update arrives sometime in 2023.

This change to how Minecraft updates are handled is part of Mojang Studios' renewed commitment to transparency announced during Minecraft Live 2022. From now on, the company is intent on only announcing features when they're far along in development and ready to be in the hands of players — not when they're only conceptual and in the early design phases. This means smaller reveals and fewer big features at a time, but it does mean that updates should more closely align with expectations and should be more closely developed with the community.

Minecraft Preview players can now begin testing the latest pre-release build, which tests a host of new features, changes, and fixes for one of Xbox's best games. Alongside the new Minecraft 1.20 additions, players will also be able to test and play as Minecraft's seven new default characters for the very first time.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 includes:

Minecraft 1.20 experimental features

General

Introducing the next major update experimental toggle. Help us try out and develop the new next major update content!

Please remember worlds that have used Experimental toggles will always be flagged as Experimental We recommend keeping these Experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves



Bamboo wood types

Added new base blocks for Bamboo Wood types

Added recipes for Bamboo Wood types

Added Bamboo Flooring block variants

Added Bamboo Raft and Raft with Chest

Camels

Added Camel base mob functionality

Added two-seat rider functionality to Camel

Add Dashing ability to Camel

Camels randomly sit down for a short amount of time

Camels can spawn in desert villages

Camel is a tall animal and the rider is high enough in the air that melee mobs can’t reach them

Chiseled bookshelves

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf

Crafted with 6 Planks and 3 Wooden Slabs

Can store Books, Book and Quills, and Enchanted Books Holds up to 6 Books Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe

Comparators can detect the last book placed / removed Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library



Hanging sign

Added Hanging Signs, which can be placed beneath and on the side of a block

Added Hanging Sign of all wood types and recipes

Hanging Signs can be placed under narrow blocks with center support

Hanging Signs have their own specific UI when writing text on the sign

Features & bug fixes

Dressing room

Added 7 new friends for Steve & Alex to the cast: Ari, Efe, Zuri, Sunny, Makena, Kai, and Noor

Added a new first-time modal to the dressing room introducing the cast

Updated the "create character" process in the dressing room to select a default cast member as your base character

Added each cast members clothing pieces into the character creator

Gameplay

Temporarily reverted the fix for effects being inherited by bred mobs, while a related issue is addressed first

Touch controls

Removed the action delay from Attack and Interact buttons

When the joystick is unlocked, the draggable range has been changed to be the same as the when the joystick is locked In both modes, if auto-sprinting is enabled, it will start when the joystick is dragged slightly above the background The auto-sprint will disengage if the joystick control is subsequently moved back into the joystick background area

A tap gesture will now fire a charged Crossbow. Previously it was necessary to hold the gesture for 400ms before the bolt would fire

Fixed an issue where players couldn't drag/drop in the Anvil screen

User interface

You can now bind the copy coordinate keys with full keyboard gameplay turned on

World & dimensions

Fixed a bug that could cause players to get stuck on the "Building Terrain" screen when changing dimensions

Vanilla parity

Blocks

Wooden Doors, Iron Doors, Wooden Trapdoors, Iron Trapdoors, and Fence Gates now use the same opening and closing sound effects as Java Edition

Updated Pressure Plates to have different pitches based on their behaviour to match Java Edition

Added unique button click sound for Wooden Buttons to match Java Edition

Crimson and Warped block sets now have a unique set of sounds

Spectator Mode

Allays no longer throw items to players in Spectator Mode

Villagers

While playing tag, baby Villagers will now run at a quicker speed that matches Java Edition

Actor properties

Actor Properties are no longer experimental (this includes Molang queries and property filters, but not Permutations)

Add-ons & script engine

Fixed an issue where changing the subpack of Resource Packs that have subpacks, would not apply changes until the game was restarted

AI goals

Exposed new data parameters for the `minecraft:offer_flower` AI behaviour to specify such things as the time that the mob offers the flower for, the chance that the goal will start, and the dimensions of the AABB used to search for a mob to offer a flower to

The `minecraft:offer_flower` AI behavior can now be used by any mob, not just the Iron Golem

The `minecraft:offer_flower` AI behavior will now search through all mobs in the specified range rather than just the closest one, meaning that this goal has the potential to be used more consistently than before

Exposed new data parameters for the `minecraft:take_flower` AI behavior to specify such things as the conditions to be met to start the goal, the min and max wait times before taking the flower, and the dimensions of the AABB used to search for a mob to take a flower from

The `minecraft:take_flower` AI behavior can now be used by any mob, not just baby Villagers

Stability & performance

Fixed a crash that would occur if Education Edition items were rendered without the Education Edition toggle turned on

Experimental features

General

Removed the functionality of the `minecraft:breathability` component. Component will have no effect on the custom defined block

API

Initial APIs are releasing out of beta and will be usable without an experimental flag.

The first module to release is `@minecraft/server` as version 1.0.0. The APIs included with this are listed below Non-beta APIs like those included in the `@minecraft/server` 1.0.0 module do not require the Beta APIs experiment to be turned on, and will be more stable over time This initial API set is narrow, but we intend to add more APIs into non-beta modules over the coming months

`@minecraft/server` will continue to develop in Beta and those Beta APIs have been incremented in version to 1.1.0-beta; if you wish to continue to use Beta `@minecraft/server` APIs, `manifest.json` references will need to be updated to 1.1.0-beta.

APIs included in the `@minecraft/server` version 1.0.0 release `System` type (Exposed via `systemglobal` instance): `run()` — runs a function on the next tick (can be used to maintain a game loop tick over tick) `World` type (exposed via `worldglobal` instance): `getDimension()` `getAllPlayers()` `MinecraftDimensionTypes` type: `nether` `overworld` `theEnd` `Dimension` type: `id` `runCommandAsync()` `CommandResult` type: `commandResult` `Entity` type: `id` `typeId` `dimension` `runCommandAsync()` `Player` type: `name`



Commands

As a preview of upcoming potential changes to how commands run, new experimental functionality within the Upcoming Creator Features experiment causes all command execution to run at the end of the current tick

Known issues

General

We have a known issue in this Preview update that may cause a crash when travelling through portals in multiplayer We are working on a fix for this and hope to have it addressed as soon as possible, thank you for your patience!



