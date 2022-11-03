Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23 arrives with experimental feature changes, bug fixes, and more
Another week, another Minecraft Preview build for the masses.
What you need to know
- The evolution of Minecraft is continuing with the release of Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23.
- The latest preview build features a number of changes for experimental features, including for Minecraft 1.20.
- There's also a handful of bug fixes and technical updates to round out the early update.
Over a week has passed since the last Minecraft Preview build, so Mojang Studios is ending the short silence with a new pre-release build for players to test. On Thursday, the Minecraft-centric developer began rolling out Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23, which includes a decent number of changes and fixes for players to test.
There aren't any exciting new features in the latest Minecraft Preview build, nor is the Creative Inventory being revamped like in recent Minecraft: Java Edition snapshots. Players can expect a handful of bug fixes and tweaks across various categories, though, including improvement for deadzones and sensitivity with Xbox controllers.
The highlighting change featured in this release, however, are numerous changes targeted toward experimental features. These experimental features include the first in-testing features from the Minecraft 1.20 update, with bamboo, camels, and hanging signs all enjoying improvements of some kind. Players can now begin installing Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23 everywhere the program is available.
The Minecraft 1.20 update aims to solidify Minecraft's position among the best Xbox games with brand-new features and improvements focused on player expression, representation, and creativity. Only the first four features from the upcoming release have been revealed, but those features are already being tested by the Minecraft community. Mojang Studios is sure to unveil more additions as development on the update continues.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.23 includes:
Experimental features
General
- Fixed a bug where Chain Command Blocks would not activate when Delay in Ticks was greater than 0
API
- Fixed a bug where property `velocity` would return incorrect values in certain situations
- Added function `canPlace` — Returns if it is valid to place the desired block type or block permutation at a specified location (and optional face of the block)
- Added function `trySetPermutation` — Attempts to place the desired block permutation at a location by first checking `canPlace`
Bamboo woodset
- The name displayed for “Bamboo Raft with Chest” is now “Raft with Chest”
- When dismounting from Raft and Raft with Chest the correct tooltip is now shown
Blocks
- The "Place" prompt is now displayed correctly for all variations of Sign and Hanging Sign when using a controller
- Mobs now pathfind properly on top of side-attached Hanging Signs
Camel
- Players can no longer ride Camels through / in deep water
- Sitting Camels do not play the sitting down animation on load anymore, instead they are loaded already sitting
- Camels can now auto step up one and a half blocks without jumping
Commands
- Running `/execute as` from Command Blocks no longer inherits rotation from entity
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could replace Spore Blossoms and Big Dripleaf
- Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could attach to Bamboo Saplings
- Fixed an issue where using pick-block on a double Bamboo Mosaic Slab or breaking it would give a Bamboo Slab
- Fixed Bamboo Saplings not breaking when pushed by Pistons
Sound
- Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs would not be affected by block volume
Features & bug fixes
General
- Fixed improper LevelChunk blending when upgrading pre-1.18 worlds
Stability & performance
- Navigating through the Recipe Book when the player had items that contain mobs in their inventory no longer causes significant drops in performance
- Reduced server lag with items going in and out of Hoppers
Gameplay
- Boats and Boats with Chest are no longer teleported to (0, 0, 0) when pushed by a Piston
Graphical
- Added D3D12 support for Intel Integrated / Dedicated Graphics for compatible drivers
Items
- Fixed issues with Book & Quill not able to be signed and closed
Realms
- Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog
- You will no longer get an error message when joining a Realm that has been empty for several minutes
Spectator Mode
- When entering Spectator Mode while typing on a Sign, the Sign text screen now closes
- If you swap into Spectator Mode while standing alone on a Pressure Plate, you lose weight and the Pressure Plate releases
Touch controls
- Fixed the Dismount button in the New Touch Control Schemes looking blurry
User interface
- Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where items could not be dropped back to inventory in Creative Mode
- Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where the "Craftable / All" toggle could only be changed in the Search tab but not in any other tab
- On Xbox, camera movement with mouse no longer changes mouse position when menu is reopened
- Text color for a selected item stack count is now white instead of yellow
Vanilla parity
- Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon no longer produces a death message with a redundant "s" at the end
Technical updates
Stability & performance
- Fixed Xbox controller stick deadzone and sensitivity
Commands
- Removed the Upcoming Creator Features requirement for the new execute command syntax
- Version 1.19.50 is now required to run the new command syntax
- Creators currently using the new execute command syntax in command blocks will have to go modify those command blocks in order to update those commands
- Creators currently using the new execute command in behavior packs will need to change the min engine version to 1.19.50
- The previous execute command syntax can still be used by using version 1.19.40 or less
Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
Minecraft 1.20 is heading to all players within the next year, and players can continue to test its features early with Minecraft Preview builds. The next major content update for Minecraft is all about player expression and representation.
