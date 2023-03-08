The latest Minecraft Preview brings Cherry Groves and a new Bedrock Editor

What you need to know

The Minecraft 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update is in the midst of development ahead of its release later this year.

On Wednesday, Mojang Studios dropped a new Minecraft Preview build dripping with features and additions.

Headlining features include the Cherry Grove biome, a new "You died" screen, and mountains of fixes and improvements.

There's also the first iteration of the PC Bedrock Editor, an advanced in-engine multiblock editor for creators.

Hardcore Minecraft fans know exactly what Wednesday means — New Minecraft Previews and Java Edition snapshots. This time around, Mojang Studios is dropping a major Minecraft Preview build to all platforms, and it's packed with new experimental features from the upcoming Trails & Tales update, plenty of fixes and improvements, and an exciting addition for Minecraft creators.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.80.20 is now rolling out to Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and iOS devices, with the Android platform getting the update next week. There is a lot to cover for Minecraft players, as this preview possesses dozens of changes targeting future updates, creators, accessibility, and much more.

The highlight of the update for many will certainly be the new features from the Minecraft 1.20 update, which was recently named the Trails & Tales update. Finally, players can explore the new Cherry Grove biomes, which are unique and rare biomes populated by gorgeous, and surprisingly useful cherry trees. Archeology is also getting plenty of tweaks. Elsewhere, expect endless fixes and improvements, including an updated "You died" screen, new accessibility and vanilla parity changes, and much more.

For creators, however, the most exciting addition is the first iteration of the Bedrock Editor, a full in-engine multiblock editor available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Windows PC. The Bedrock Editor will allow creators to easily and efficiently create high-quality projects and adventures from within Minecraft! It's in early development, of course, and Mojang Studios is planning to dramatically expand its capabilities and feature set over time as it collects feedback from Minecraft creators.

Minecraft is one of the best games on Xbox, largely because it never stops evolving. The Minecraft 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update is arriving later this year with plenty of features, while the Bedrock Editor will enable a new wave of creators to bring their own ingenuity to Minecraft with more ease than ever before.

Minecraft Minecoins $9.89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $9.89 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) Minecraft Minecoins is the currency of choice for the Minecraft Marketplace, which includes hundreds of professional and user-created content, such as adventure DLCs, maps, texture packs, skins, and much more.