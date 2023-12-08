Monster Hunter Wilds announced at The Game Awards with flying mounts

What you need to know

The Game Awards is not only celebrating the best games of the year, it's also bringing us brand-new announcements and reveals.

Capcom appeared during the show to announce something many fans have been eagerly waiting for: a new Monster Hunter game.

Monster Hunter: Wilds is closer to World than Rise, in that it features more grounded gameplay and more terrifying monsters.

The game got a slick-looking reveal trailer, with Monster Hunter: Wilds coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, and PlayStation 5 in 2025.

The Monster Hunter franchise enjoys a sizeable, passionate following of players, and it's easy to see why. You get to explore massive, gorgeous fantasy worlds as a highly skilled hunter on a mission to take down monsters more terrifying and brutal than your imagination could possibly devise. Monster Hunter: World represented the magnum opus of the franchise and saw massive success because of it, and now it's finally getting a successor.

During The Game Awards 2023, Capcom took to the stage to announce Monster Hunter: Wilds. This gorgeous game follows the same vein of more grounded gameplay as World, with unbelievable visuals in a stunning world. Monster Hunter: Rise will continue as the series more approachable, cartoon-like alternative, but Monster Hunter: Wilds is set to be the new go-to for MH fans everywhere.

The trailer showed off a ton of footage showcasing mount traversal, lots of monsters, and plenty of weather effects, with the game set to come to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, and PlayStation via in 2025. We'll have to wait longer to learn more, though, as the game is still a way out from release. More information about this game is planned to come out in Summer 2024.

Keep up to date with the rest of the gaming news coming out tonight with our The Game Awards live blog. We'll be keeping track of every announcement, including all the awards for this year's best Xbox games and every new upcoming Xbox game to keep an eye on. It's one of the most exciting events of the year, and we're your go-to source for it all.