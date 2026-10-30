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This is designed to be as close to a MotoGP bike as most of us will ever get.

Motorcycle racing games have been around for decades, but where four-wheeled titles have had support from wheel and pedal (and beyond) setups, bikes haven't seen the same support.

That's starting to change, though. At two SimRacing Expo events this year in Charlotte and Frankfurt that I've been to, both had interesting new products on display for bike fans.

The latest I got to take a look at is from Moza Racing, a brand we're already very familiar with for its excellent racing and truck simulator wheels. There's now an officially licensed MotoGP simulator designed to mimic a race bike's handlebars, and it can be used with existing Moza wheelbases. You don't need to have an actual bike simulator setup to use it.

The MotoGP collaboration is more than just a badge, too. It's been designed to closely follow MotoGP proportions and design.

You can either lean or countersteer, and it's designed to be used with a regular wheelbase either on a desktop or a rig. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've checked out Trak Racer's full motorcycle simulator already this year, and while it's an incredibly impressive product, you need an immense amount of space (and a fairly large budget) to use it.

By contrast, Moza's can be used hooked up to your desk. It does work with dedicated motorcycle sim setups, but the beauty of it is that it's not required. You just need a wheelbase. Since it's a bike, you don't need pedals underneath you.

The handlebars are completely adjustable, so you're able to locate the throttle, clutch, and brake, exactly where it's most comfortable for you. The buttons on both sides are easily reachable without having to take your hand off the handlebars, and there's a D-Pad in the center for navigating menus and other such things you would do while you're not racing.

The whole thing is made of a magnesium alloy, so it's durable but also lightweight. The clutch and brake feature Hall Effect sensors, so they're accurate and will also stand the test of time. You're even able to swap out the brake and clutch with "compatible real motorbike components," which is remarkable. Score one for added realism.

Image 1 of 2 The main controls can be adjusted in position to suit your personal preference. (Image credit: Windows Central) The main controls can be adjusted in position to suit your personal preference. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Admittedly I haven't been able to actually try it out; the unit I saw wasn't hooked up to an active wheelbase. But the thing I was most curious about is how you actually use it, because, unlike cars, motorcycle racers lean into corners rather than simply use steering alone. So how does that work?

Moza's system allows for two methods of input. The handlebars can be set up as such that you can use either Direct Lean Mode or Countersteering Mode for an immersive experience. This will also help in future games that are less focused on track racing bikes, giving you the flexibility to ride all kinds.

There are a few games already out with full support, not least MotoGP 26, which has full force feedback built in, but there are more in development.

I'll be the first to admit that I am hopeless at the MotoGP games. I love watching the real thing, but I've never ridden a motorcycle, and I struggle with the virtual ones, too. But I'm really excited to see this is a space getting more attention. The more people that can enjoy this hobby, the better.

Sim racing as a whole is a category that continues to explode, and frankly, our two-wheeled friends deserve as much attention as four-wheeled racing. It's hoped that Moza will have it on sale by the end of the year, but there's no pricing information at this time.

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