Click for next article

Fans of Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator are getting another new wheel to consider in 2027. It comes from Chinese brand, PXN, that already has a healthy ecosystem of racing wheels, flight sticks, and other assorted hardware for simulator fans.

The W TS may still be a little way off actually launching, but I spotted one at the SimRacing Expo in Frankfurt, where PXN was exhibiting. It was a non-working model, as in, I only got to see it on a table, but first impressions are pretty good.

I've really been getting into the truck simulator games this year, and moving onto a wheel for it is the next step. One thing that immediately stands out with PXN's truck wheel is the price I was told to expect it at.

I was told they're aiming around the €160 - €170 mark, which would undercut the existing competition by a good amount. It doesn't feel cheap, though, despite targeting a lower price.

Image 1 of 3 All the trucking buttons you can shake a stick at. (Image credit: Windows Central) All the trucking buttons you can shake a stick at. (Image credit: Windows Central) All the trucking buttons you can shake a stick at. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The design is "Scania-influenced" which, without a license, is as close as it can get. I've also never driven a real Scania truck, so I've got no point of reference. But the wheel is trimmed entirely in leather, and it feels really soft and high-quality.

It's a typical 400 mm wheel design for truck driving and is packed with 34 buttons to do all of the things you want to do with your virtual truck cockpit. You would assume that it'll be plug and play with both SCS truck sims, since these are the target audience.

Obviously without actually using it, this is just a very quick first impression. But first impressions are good. The horn is nice and clicky, perfect for some virtual road rage.

It also looks like PXN will be selling a complete bundle to get you ready to start trucking. It'll include a set of Hall Effect pedals, a 6 nm direct drive wheelbase, and a clamp to adjust the angle so you can go full, authentic trucker. But I don't know how much this bundle is going to cost.

It's a big, chunky boy, but I can't wait to try it out. (Image credit: Windows Central)

PXN is also pretty good at supporting other companies' wheelbases, so there's a good chance you'll be able to use it on your existing setup.

From what I've experienced of PXN hardware so far, it's a definite contender for the more budget-conscious, but without having to give up on features. The company has also debuted some more serious wheelbases, but for trucking, especially beginners, 6nm in the planned bundle will be plenty.

I'm also told that the PXN W TS is targeting a Q1 2027 launch. So you can't treat yourself for Christmas, but it's not too long to wait.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.