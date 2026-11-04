GOG is hosting its first-ever gaming showcase revealing new games, features, and more — here's where and when you can watch it live tomorrow
GOG, the world's leading digital platform for preserving classic games and freeing PC games of DRM, will reveal new games, features, and more during its very first GOG Showcase on November 5, 2026
GOG is one of the world's most popular digital storefronts for PC games. It's beloved by players for releasing PC games without DRM restrictions and releasing long-awaited ports of classic games like Breath of Fire 4 and Dino Crisis, fully updated to run on modern PCs.
GOG has reached its 18th anniversary this year. To celebrate, it will be hosting its first-ever gaming showcase event called the "GOG Showcase" on November 5, 2026, to reveal new games, new features, and more surprises as it enters a new chapter.
The GOG Showcase will be broadcast on GOG's YouTube channel at 7:00 PM CET / 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT.
Windows Central's take
GOG has gained a surge in popularity this year as it's become a champion for preserving not only classic games but also consumers' rights and true digital ownership of games (which is becoming rarer in the wake of PlayStation killing physical discs or Microsoft blocking players' entire Xbox game libraries).
Granted, it isn't entirely perfect, as over a thousand games on GOG are missing DLC, updates, and other features compared to their Steam or Epic Games Store counterparts.
However, when it comes to providing games players can keep forever with their own dedicated launchers and with no DRM to hinder their performance (with a 30-day return as a bonus), GOG has its competition beat in that regard.
So I'm looking forward to seeing what retro games from the past GOG plans to bring back next on PC when the GOG Showcase begins tomorrow (fingers crossed they bring back the PS1 JRPG classic, Legend of Dragoon).
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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