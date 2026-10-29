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This is not me; this is a professional Porsche driver doing better than I did.

On my recent jaunt to the SimRacing Expo in Frankfurt I got to play with a lot of incredible tech, but nothing like this. The ImSim Porsche Raceborn is designed in collaboration with the legendary German automaker, so it definitely looks the part.

The idea was not to simply slap some Porsche branding on one of ImSim's existing simulators but instead to create a bespoke product with a tailor-made look and feel. The level of detail is extraordinary, right down to the carpet.

Yes, the Raceborn has genuine Porsche carpet. Just as it has Porsche lights on the front and a lit-up, true-to-life Porsche logo on the rear. Does your expensive racing sim need lights and a carpet? Of course not. But in this case it's part of the experience.

You can even choose the color of the 'paintwork' and custom liveries if you've got the budget.

An all-in-one racing sim with integrated gaming PC

Naturally, it comes with a Porsche wheel. This one's from Moza. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Speaking of, the one I tried at the event had a price tag quoted as €70,000 (approx. $78,000). Yeah, it's very expensive. But it's also not a product with a consumer target, not even the keenest of sim racers. Given how expensive even an RTX 5090 is these days, the PC alone will account for a decent chunk of it.

It is a perfect example of how far sim racing technology has advanced in recent years, though. The Raceborn is a complete system that can integrate a high-end gaming PC, ultrawide display, motion platform, haptics, and even active seatbelts. Yes, those are a thing now. And obviously, your choice of wheelbase and wheel.

The display and its mounting also deserve shouting out. It's integrated into the Raceborn unit, but it doesn't move. As the simulator's motion platform operates, the display remains perfectly still. What this also means is that if you'd prefer a three-monitor setup over the ultrawide I experienced, you can have just that. Or you can have VR if you wish. The entire product can be built as you wish.

Image 1 of 3 Porsche crest, check. (Image credit: Windows Central) It comes with signature Porsche lights, because why not. (Image credit: Windows Central) Real Porsche carpet in a simulator. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The haptics are provided by a quartet of ButtKicker transducers, one for each wheel on the car. Each operates individually and has their respective vibrations isolated from the others. Paired with telemetry from the simulator, these are able to reproduce incredibly accurately what's happening with the tires and communicate the overall feeling of the car back to the driver.

So, what's it like to actually use? Honestly, it's the sort of experience I find hard to put into words. Just as in real life, when I've driven supercars on a track, knowing I'll never have the budget to own one. The same applies here. I thought for a second about taking my shoes off; the carpet looks so nice.

It is truly a magical thing to experience, though. The craftsmanship is sublime, and it feels like a Porsche product. The Raceborn at the SimRacing Expo was, naturally, top-spec, with a 21 nm wheelbase. The PC specs were undisclosed, but as with everything else, they can be customized to a customer's demands.

It FEELS like driving a car, not a video game

It's surprisingly comfortable, too, to say you're being tossed around a bit. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've tried motion platforms before, and my feelings vary. Sometimes it feels like a roller coaster, but not the Raceborn. The motion platform is quite subtle but effective, and paired with the haptic feedback, the sensation of driving a car is very much there. It feels alive. The seatbelts even pull you in. The feedback is incredible.

One issue I've always had at home with titles such as iRacing is that because I only have feedback through the wheel, I'm constantly thinking, constantly trying to decipher how I think the car is behaving. On a setup like the Raceborn you don't have to think. Like driving a real car, you just instantly understand how much grip you have, whether you're starting to slide or whether someone just rear-ended you.

It's a gold-standard example of how sim racing is no longer just playing a racing game with a wheel and pedals. The hardware and software out there nowadays can put an extremely lifelike experience into anyone's hands. Sure, it all comes at a cost, but I can promise you that even a basic sim setup with haptics is cheaper than going racing in the real world.

As for the Raceborn, it's disappointing to know I'll never be in a position to own something that brilliant (though always holding out hope for a cheeky lottery win). Sure, rich people who buy Porsches will buy them, but I also see a different possible outcome.

For one, this is an exceptional marketing tool for Porsche. Why wouldn't a dealership or something like the Porsche Experience Centre at Silverstone get in one or two of these? While you wait for your service, hop on the sim, and drive the 963 prototype racer round Le Mans?

Something like this also opens up the possibility of giving actual racing drivers access to a world-class simulator without having to go to the factory. I've toured an F1 factory before, and their simulators take up an entire and large room. The technology is now getting to a point that drivers can get most of the experience from their own homes.

The ImSim Porsche Raceborn is a mindblowing product from every possible angle. The design and attention to detail, the quality of the driving experience, and the fact that it's a complete PC setup and I could barely even spot a cable. What a magical thing it is.

A final note too: The SimRacing Expo will be returning to Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 21 - 23, 2027. So if you're in the States and want to check out some of the latest and greatest virtual racing gear, I highly recommend a visit. The added bonus is it happens right next door to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

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