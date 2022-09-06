New Cyberpunk 2077 update brings cross-progression, new DLC, and Edgerunner anime tie-ins

What you need to know

Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 is being released to players today, and includes a ton of new DLC, features, and bug fixes.

New features include additional Gigs, weapons, cross-platform progression, an Xbox Series X Performance Mode, and much more.

The game also ties into the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime with in-game secrets, Photo Mode features, and new equpment.

The patch arrives as Cyberpunk 2077's first full expansion, Phantom Liberty, is teased for a 2023 launch on current-gen platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious sci-fi RPG that dominated gaming conversations up to its release, but was met with lukewarm reception due to its buggy, unfinished state. Nearly two years after its debut, Cyberpunk 2077 has evolved in innumerable ways following various post-launch patches and updates. That journey continues with the 1.6 patch update, releasing Tuesday to players with dozens of new features, quality-of-life-improvements, and bug fixes.

Cyberpunk 2077 players can look forward to a diverse array of enhancements in this update, which is headlined by its tie-ins to the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, releasing on Netflix on Sept. 13, 2022. This crossover includes new secrets for players to discover across Night City, equipment and cosmetics, and Photo Mode features.

Elsewhere, dozens of fixes and improvements are coming to various game systems on top of new features such as a 60 FPS Performance Mode for Xbox Series S, full cloud-backed cross-progression across platforms, 11 new ranged and melee weapons, three new Gigs, additional (current-gen exclusive) Night City secrets, and so much more. Nibbles, the stray cat that players can adopt in Cyberpunk 2077, can also be photographed via new Photo Mode poses. Finally, the Wardrobe is Cyberpunk 2077's answer to transmog, allowing players to customize and save up to six different outfits that can be worn without affecting your armor and clothing stats.

This update may be leading with its Cyberpunk: Edgerunners crossover, but it's also a sizeable content update that further improves the game over its lackluster launch state. Many of these fixes are coming to all platforms, but some features and improvements are exclusive to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. This mirrors the recently teased Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, the game's first proper story expansion that's slated to release as a current-gen exclusive at some point in 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 is available now, and players can now dive into the full changelog at CD Projekt RED. With this release, Cyberpunk 2077 is even closer to definitively earning its place among the best Xbox games, and may be worth another look for players that haven't experienced the game or have been away for a long while.