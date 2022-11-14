October 2022 NPD — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the best-selling game of the month

What you need to know

The NPD Group shared the results for October 2022 NPD sales.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling game of the month.

PS5 was the best-selling console in both dollar sales and units sold.

The latest round of sales data for the North American portion of the gaming industry is here!

NPD Group executive director Mat Piscatella shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling game of the month, per October 2022 NPD results. The juggernaut shooter was recently confirmed to have crossed $1 billion in sales in its first 10 days. After Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights from WB Games took the #2 spot, while FIFA 23 — the top seller in the September 2022 NPD results — slipped down to #3.

For video game hardware, the PS5 was the best-selling console in both dollar sales and in units sold, with the Xbox Series X|S consoles taking second place in both of those metrics. In total, spending reached $4.3 billion for the month, with declines in hardware and mobile games but increases across subscriptions and digital sales.

You can find the list of best-selling games for the month below. As always, NPD tracks dollar sales, not individual units sold, and some publishers don't provide digital data.

October 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

2. Gotham Knights

3. FIFA 23

4. Madden NFL 23

5. NHL 23

6. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

7. Persona 5

8. NBA 2K23*

9. Bayonetta 3*

10. Elden Ring

11. Mario Kart 8*

12. Splatoon 3*

13. Minecraft

14. Star Ocean: The Divine Force

15. Grounded

16. Dragon Ball: The Breakers

17. PGA Tour 2K23*

18. Nintendo Switch Sports*

19. NieR: Automata

20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far

1. Elden Ring

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

3. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

4. Madden NFL 23

5. Pokémon Legends Arceus

6. Horizon Forbidden West

7. MLB The Show 22**

8. FIFA 23

9. Call of Duty: Vanguard

10. Gran Turismo 7

11. Mario Kart 8*

12. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

13. Minecraft

14. Gotham Knights

15. Nintendo Switch Sports*

16. Saints Row (2022)

17. Madden NFL 22

18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

19. FIFA 22

20. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

*Denotes digital sales not included

**Denotes Xbox and Nintendo Switch digital sales not included